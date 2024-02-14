Romania holds rates steady as slowing inflation points to easing

Stiri Recomandate

(VIDEO) Momentul când nava rusă atacată se scufundă

(VIDEO) Momentul când nava rusă atacată se scufundă

Armata ucraineană a anunțat că o navă rusă de debarcare de mare capacitate, Caesar Kunikov, a fost distrusă în largul peninsulei ocupate Crimeea. „Forţele armate ucrainene, împreună cu unitatea de informaţii a Ministerului Apărării, au distrus nava mare de debarcare Caesar Kunikov. Aceasta… [citeste mai departe]

Preoții din Satu Mare și Maramureș pregătesc acțiunile umanitare pentru anul în curs

Preoții din Satu Mare și Maramureș pregătesc acțiunile umanitare pentru anul în curs

Întâlnirea preoților de caritate și a responsabililor sectorului social-filantropic și misionar din cuprinsul Episcopiei Ortodoxe a Maramureșului și Sătmarului s-a desfășurat la Catedrala Episcopală „Sfânta Treime” din Municipiul… [citeste mai departe]

Campania antidrog #SpuneNU a ajuns la Școala Gimnazială Mihai Drăgan din Bacău

Campania antidrog #SpuneNU a ajuns la Școala Gimnazială Mihai Drăgan din Bacău

Elevi, cadre didactice și părinți implicați în ateliere și sesiuni de informare privind pericolele consumului de droguri Ieri, campania județeană antidrog #SpuneNU a ajuns la Școala Gimnazială Mihai Drăgan din Bacău, marcând un pas important… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Timișoarei vrea un port pe Bega pentru Timișoara

Viceprimarul Timișoarei vrea un port pe Bega pentru Timișoara

Un studiu de fezabilitate pentru amenajarea unui port pe Bega, la Timișoara, este unul dintre obiectivele susținute de viceprimarul Cosmin Tabără pentru a fi cuprinse în bugetul orașului. Ar ajuta la dezvoltarea municipiului, din punct de vedere turistic sau  economic. În scopul… [citeste mai departe]

Cel puţin nouă persoane rămase blocate într-o mină de aur din Turcia, după o alunecare de teren

Cel puţin nouă persoane rămase blocate într-o mină de aur din Turcia, după o alunecare de teren

Cel puţin nouă persoane au rămas blocate într-o mină de aur din provincia Erzincan situată în nord-vestul Turciei după ce o movilă de pământ care ar putea fi contaminată cu cianură s-a desprins marţi… [citeste mai departe]

Titlu: Stenograme PNL – Vasile Blaga: dl președinte, o să râdeți. E albă sau neagră

Titlu: Stenograme PNL – Vasile Blaga: dl președinte, o să râdeți. E albă sau neagră

În ședința PNL, oameni influenți din partid au cerut ruperea alianței cu Partidul Social Democrat, după blocajul negocierilor pe comasarea alegerilor. Vasile Blaga, europarlamentarul PNL i-a cerut președintelui Nicolae… [citeste mai departe]

Putin a primit moștenire capodopere de artă în valoare de 2 miliarde de dolari de la criticul de artă Nina Moleva, care a murit

Putin a primit moștenire capodopere de artă în valoare de 2 miliarde de dolari de la criticul de artă Nina Moleva, care a murit

Scriitoarea, criticul de artă și istoricul Nina Moleva, care i-a lăsat moștenire lui Vladimir Putin o colecție de picturi evaluată la 2 miliarde… [citeste mai departe]

14 Februarie: Ziua Îndrăgostiților sau Ziua Sântului Valentin

14 Februarie: Ziua Îndrăgostiților sau Ziua Sântului Valentin

Ziua Sfântului Valentin sau Ziua îndrăgostiţilor este sărbătorită la 14 februarie, în fiecare an, când milioane de îndrăgostiți care își declară iubirea în diferite forme: de la flori la cereri în căsătorie. [citeste mai departe]

Noi informații despre crima de la Padina. Bărbatul tăiat cu maceta a avut parte de o moarte violentă, într-o baltă de sânge

Noi informații despre crima de la Padina. Bărbatul tăiat cu maceta a avut parte de o moarte violentă, într-o baltă de sânge

i bine, acum, după mai bine de 72 de ore, arma crimei este în continuare de negăsit. Atacatorii le-au declarat polițiștilor că au aruncat-o… [citeste mai departe]

MAE:Intrevederea ministrului afacerilor externe Luminita Odobescu cu ambasadori ai statelor membre ale Ligii Statelor Arabe si ale Organizatiei pentru Cooperare Islamica

MAE:Intrevederea ministrului afacerilor externe Luminita Odobescu cu ambasadori ai statelor membre ale Ligii Statelor Arabe si ale Organizatiei pentru Cooperare Islamica

14 februarie 2024 Comunicat de presaIntrevederea ministrului afacerilor… [citeste mai departe]


Romania holds rates steady as slowing inflation points to easing

Publicat:
Romania holds rates steady as slowing inflation points to easing

Romania’s central bank held borrowing costs steady as policymakers seek clear evidence that slowing inflation is on course to hit their target, according to Bloomberg.  The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Tuesday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey. Rate setters held fire as inflation fell below […] The post Romania holds rates steady as slowing inflation points to easing appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

