Reţele Electrice Banat a lansat o licitaţie de circa 37 de milioane de lei pentru modernizarea reţelelor de distribuţie din zona Timişoarei

(video) Buticul ghinionist: După ce băieți i-au furat buchete cu flori, noaptea trecută a fost iarăși jefuit. „Eroii”, identificați

Echipele din Formula 1 se pregătesc pentru Circuitul Marelui Premiu al Melbourne-ului. Vezi aici cele mai tari curiozități

Mandat de arestare pentru tânărul care, cu alcoolemie de peste 2 la mie, a accidentat mortal ...

Moldova se pregătește pentru intruziunea Rusiei în alegeri, nu vede nicio amenințare militară

FC Voluntari a oficializat despărţirea de antrenorul Nicolae Dică

Fostul lider PNL Ben-Oni Ardelean revine în rândul liberalilor împreună cu platforma sa conservatoare

LUCRĂRI DE REPARAȚII. Orașul Ulmeni și localitățile aparținătoare rămân fără apă miercuri, 13 martie

Şanse pentru ONG-uri, de la Dunca și Popa

Investiție de 2,2 milioane euro în atelierele de practică la Liceul Tehnologic ”Constantin Brâncuși” Dej – GALERIE FOTO

OPEC’s oil supply cuts stall as Iraq keeps pumping above its quota

Publicat:
OPEC’s oil supply cuts stall as Iraq keeps pumping above its quota

OPEC’s latest oil supply cuts stalled as Iraq which has often flouted the group’s agreements produced above its quota for a second month, according to Bloomberg. Baghdad reduced output by only 14,000 barrels a day to an average of 4.2 million barrels a day in February, the second month of OPEC’s new supply accord, according […] The post OPEC’s oil supply cuts stall as Iraq keeps pumping above its quota appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: