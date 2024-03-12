OPEC’s oil supply cuts stall as Iraq keeps pumping above its quota OPEC’s latest oil supply cuts stalled as Iraq which has often flouted the group’s agreements produced above its quota for a second month, according to Bloomberg. Baghdad reduced output by only 14,000 barrels a day to an average of 4.2 million barrels a day in February, the second month of OPEC’s new supply accord, according […] The post OPEC’s oil supply cuts stall as Iraq keeps pumping above its quota appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

