Romania's budget deficit up sharply as public spending spirals Romania's finance ministry has confirmed that the general government budget deficit rose by 70% y/y to RON29bn (E5.8bn) in the first two months of 2024. This is 1.67% of the year's projected GDP up from 1.07% of GDP in the same period last year, according to bne IntelliNews. This is one-third of the full-year deficit target. Capital

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Administrația Naționala de Meteorologie a emis un avertisment sever pentru toata țara: un ciclon polar aduce cu el ninsori și viscol puternic in urmatoarele zile. Avertizarea meteorologica a intrat in vigoare astazi, de la ora 10:00, și va ramane in vigoare pana joi, ora 20:00. In intervalul menționat,…

- Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 3.1% in 2024 and by 3.3% next year said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to See News. Cost pressures on households will gradually ease thanks to recovering external demand and high levels of investment which will…

- Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a raspuns acuzațiilor aduse de USR și Dacian Cioloș, care susțin ca liderul PSD ar fi manipulat piețele de capital in favoarea acțiunilor Gabriel Resources, prin antepronunțarea greșita, care a dat de ințeles ca Romania va pierde procesul la Curtea de Arbitraj de la Washington. …

- The government of Romania has approved a decision earmarking more than RON1bn (E200mn) for dredging works in basins and navigable channels at Constanta Port, according to IntelliNews. The deepening of the port’s waters will lead to an increase in the volume of goods that will pass through the Port of…

- Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to Bloomberg. Investors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the National…

- The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new British Ambassador to Bucharest, Giles Portman, said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing…

- Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits, according to Bloomberg. The Balkan nation is offering benchmark dollar bonds…

- The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters. In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…