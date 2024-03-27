Romania’s budget deficit up sharply as public spending spirals

Stiri Recomandate

Alertă meteo! Un val de praf saharian va trece peste România

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a anunţat că o masă de aer cu praf saharian va traversa miercuri și joi România. Potrivit specialiştilor ANM, în noaptea de joi spre vineri, această masă de aer va depăși aria geografică a ţării noastre și se va regăsi deasupra Mării Negre… [citeste mai departe]

Certificat de urbanism, emis de Primaria Constanta: Un bloc de doua etaje, edificat Holiday Beach SRL pe bulevardul Aurel Vlaicu

Holiday Beach SRL construieste pe buleardul Aurel Vlaicu din Constanta. Firma este controlata de Petrica Constantin Oprea, Cosmin Florentin Oprea… [citeste mai departe]

Ce se întâmplă dacă nu înlocuiești un dinte lipsă? Explicații și Soluții oferite de Dr. Florin Lupu

Pierderea unui dinte nu este o simplă problemă de estetică, ea are consecințe serioase asupra sănătății tale orale și, în extensie, a sănătății generale. Așadar, îți voi împărtăși de… [citeste mai departe]

Tâlhar prins la două săptămâni după ce a atacat și jefuit un bărbat pe stradă

Un bărbat în vârstă de 43 de ani, care a jefuit, folosindu-se de violență, un bărbat de 54 de ani, pe stradă, la Deva, a fost prins după ceva mai mult de două săptămâni de către polițiștii hunedoreni. „La data de 9 martie 2024,… [citeste mai departe]

Deschiderea Jocurilor Olimpice de la Paris - Moştenitorii lui Edith Piaf contactaţi pentru a folosi LHymne à lamour

Moştenitorii şi beneficiarii lui Edith Piaf sunt deschişi pentru ca melodiile "L'Hymne à l'amour" sau "La Vie en rose" să fie folosite la deschiderea Jocurilor Olimpice… [citeste mai departe]

Nicolae Ciucă: „Vom sprijini prin toate deciziile noastre agenda europeană a Republicii Moldova”

România se angajează şi continuă să se angajeze necondiţionat în a sprijini parcursul european al Republicii Moldova, a declarat preşedintele Senatului, Nicolae Ciucă, miercuri, la Forumul Moldova… [citeste mai departe]

Asociațiile etnicilor români din Moldova și Ucraina cer retragerea modificărilor privind cetățenia română | Memoriu-manifest, la 106 ani de la unirea Basarabiei cu România

Cu ocazia aniversării a 106 ani de la unirea… [citeste mai departe]

S-a dus să muncească cinstit în Italia, dar s-a trezit cu o datorie colosală. Ce a făcut o persoană în locul românului cu peste 800.000 de euro

Un român stabilit în Italia a avut parte de șocul vieții sale, după ce a aflat ce datorie are. Este… [citeste mai departe]

Incident în traficul din București. O tânără cu un revolver asupra ei, încătușată în fața Guvernului

O tânără de 19 ani, pasageră într-o mașină, a fost încătușată de polițiștii de la Brigada Rutieră, după ce a încercat să fugă. Autovehiculul era căutat de agenți după sesizarea unei… [citeste mai departe]


Romania’s budget deficit up sharply as public spending spirals

Publicat:
Romania’s finance ministry has confirmed that the general government budget deficit rose by 70% y/y to RON29bn (E5.8bn) in the first two months of 2024. This is 1.67% of the year’s projected GDP up from 1.07% of GDP in the same period last year, according to bne IntelliNews. This is one-third of the full-year deficit target. Capital […] The post Romania’s budget deficit up sharply as public spending spirals appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Un ciclon polar lovește Romania. Revin ninsorile și lapovița in toata țara

14:00, 19.03.2024 - Administrația Naționala de Meteorologie a emis un avertisment sever pentru toata țara: un ciclon polar aduce cu el ninsori și viscol puternic in urmatoarele zile. Avertizarea meteorologica a intrat in vigoare astazi, de la ora 10:00, și va ramane in vigoare pana joi, ora 20:00. In intervalul menționat,…

Romania’s GDP to grow 3.1% in 2024 says OECD

12:51, 13.03.2024 - Romania’s economy is expected to expand by 3.1% in 2024 and by 3.3% next year said the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), according to See News. Cost pressures on households will gradually ease thanks to recovering external demand and high levels of investment which will…

Ciolacu raspunde acuzațiilor USR pentru Roșia Montana: ”Eu sa joc la bursa? Danșii joaca!”

16:00, 09.03.2024 - Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a raspuns acuzațiilor aduse de USR și Dacian Cioloș, care susțin ca liderul PSD ar fi manipulat piețele de capital in favoarea acțiunilor Gabriel Resources, prin antepronunțarea greșita, care a dat de ințeles ca Romania va pierde procesul la Curtea de Arbitraj de la Washington. …

Romania starts E200mn dredging operation at port used for Ukraine exports

13:25, 21.02.2024 - The government of Romania has approved a decision earmarking more than RON1bn (E200mn) for dredging works in basins and navigable channels at Constanta Port, according to IntelliNews. The deepening of the port’s waters will lead to an increase in the volume of goods that will pass through the Port of…

Bloomberg: Romania may hint at rate cut as inflation fades

10:30, 13.02.2024 - Romania’s central bank may start laying the groundwork for cutting interest rates in the coming months as a spike in inflation at the start of the year is likely to prove fleeting, according to Bloomberg.  Investors will be looking for clues about the timing of the first reduction when the National…

UK to further increase military support to Romania

10:35, 24.01.2024 - The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new British Ambassador to Bucharest, Giles Portman, said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing…

Bloomberg: Romania offers dollar bonds, following eastern EU debt sales

15:05, 23.01.2024 - Romania is tapping international markets for the first time in 2024 to take advantage of high demand for emerging-market debt after its regional peers went ahead with euro and dollar offerings to fund their budget deficits, according to Bloomberg. The Balkan nation is offering benchmark dollar bonds…

Poland and Ukraine pledge quick end to political friction

16:00, 22.01.2024 - The leaders of Poland and Ukraine pledged on Monday to tackle a thorny political dispute that had hampered their critical wartime alliance and boost defence cooperation as Russia‘s invasion grinds towards its third year, according to Reuters.  In his first visit to neighbouring Ukraine as prime minister,…


