EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour

Fotbal american: Jason Kelce, de la Philadelphia Eagles, se retrage din activitate la 36 de ani

Jason Kelce, centrul echipei Philadelphia Eagles, veteran al Ligii de fotbal american (NFL) şi câştigător al Super Bowl în 2018, a anunţat, luni, că se retrage din activitate la vârsta de 36 de ani, potrivit news.ro.… [citeste mai departe]

Formația timișoreană Monokrom aniversează opt ani de existență: „Suntem singuri împotriva lumii, dar mereu alături de voi”

Formația timișoreană Monokrom aniversează astăzi opt ani de existență, ocazie cu care membrii trupei au postat un scurt mesaj pe rețelele… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu o chema pe Deca să dea explicații despre școala în care a fost violat un elev. Ministrul Educației a trimis Corpul de control la unitatea școlară

Ministrul Educaţiei, Ligia Deca, a afirmat, despre cazul de la Şcoala „Nicolae Titulescu”… [citeste mai departe]

Unda verde de la Mediu pentru blocul ridicat de firma lui Aristotel Cazacu pe strada Pescarilor din Constanta

Autoritatea competenta pentru protectia mediului Constanta anunta publicul interesat asupra luarii deciziei etapei de incadrare pentru investitia realizata de Mariachis Klab Rezidence… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj PSD Suceava pentru președinția Consiliului Județean: Gheorghe Flutur – 37%, Gheorghe Șoldan – 32%

În cursul zilei de astăzi, PSD Suceava a făcut publice rezultatele unui sondaj de opinie realizat la finalul anului trecut, potrivit căruia actualul președinte al Consiliului Județean… [citeste mai departe]

Doliu în fotbal: a murit un jucător de legendă, câștigător al campionatului și cupei din Franța

 Mijlocaşul ofensiv supranumit "Trottinette" sau "Trei mere", din cauza înălţimii modeste (1,64 m), Kees Rijvers, născut Cornelius Bernardus Rijvers, a purtat culorile clubului ASSE în trei perioade… [citeste mai departe]

Visuali Italiane - Ambasadorul Italiei în România: Vrem să propunem cea mai bună producţie cinematografică italiană contemporană care ilustrează varietatea

Filmul "Io Capitano", în regia lui Matteo Garrone, a deschis a treia ediţie… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal la Câmpeni: Agresorul unei femei a fost reținut de polițiști. Are interdicție să se mai apropie de ea

Scandal la Câmpeni: Agresorul unei femei a fost reținut de polițiști. Are interdicție să se mai apropie de ea Scandal la Câmpeni: o femeie de 51 de ani a fost bătută de partenerul… [citeste mai departe]

8 din 10 experți vor să combată fraudele financiare cu ajutorul AI-ului generativ, până în 2025

Studiu SAS Un studiu global adresat profesioniștilor anti-fraudă, realizat de către SAS, lider global în AI și analytics, în parteneriat cu ACFE, dezvăluie un entuziasm foarte ridicat în privința AI-ului… [citeste mai departe]

Erdogan evocă riscul apariției unui Teroristan la frontiera sudică

Președintele turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, a declarat după o reuniune la Palatul Prezidențial că forțele de securitate încep demersuri ample pentru a combate acțiunile celor „care cred că pot îngenunchea Turcia printr-un Teroristan”, conform DHA, scrie Rador Radio… [citeste mai departe]


EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour

Publicat:
EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour

and the on Tuesday reached a provisional agreement to ban the entry of products made with forced labour into the European single market, according to Reuters.  The agreement clarifies the different responsibilities the EU Commission and the member states in identifying the companies exploiting forced workers and banning their products. […] The post EU Parliament, Council agree to ban products made with forced labour appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

