Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter

GREVĂ în zeci de primării clujene, între care Câțcău, Chiuiești, Cuzdrioara sau Vad

Angajații din primării vor declanșa mâine, 31 ianuarie, o grevă de avertisment de două ore, în intervalul 11-13. În judeţul Cluj, angajaţi din 30 de primării de comune au semnat participarea la protest.  Protestul este… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul Județean Bihor continuă lucrările la Inelul Rutier Metropolitan

Anunțul a fost făcut după ce instituția a primit motivarea Curții de Apel Cluj, cu justificarea instanței în decizia civilă de anulare a hotărârilor Consiliului Județean Bihor privind Inelul Rutier Metropolitan [citeste mai departe]

Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest an

Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest an Alocații 2024: Când vor intra în cont primele alocații mărite, pentru tineri și copii, în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Breșă de securitate la Camera Deputaților: Datele personale ale premierului și ale mai multor miniştri, furate de hackeri

Un incident major de securitate cibernetică a fost descoperit la Camera Deputaților, unde datele personale ale premierului Marcel Ciolacu și ale unor… [citeste mai departe]

30 ianuarie, 2024, Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței în Şcoală. Acțiunile din Timiș

30 ianuarie, 2024, Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței în Şcoală. Acțiunile din Timiș. Astăzi, 30 ianuarie 2024, cu prilejul Zilei Internaţionale a Nonviolenței în Şcoală, cunoscută ca şi Ziua Internaţională a Nonviolenței… [citeste mai departe]

Cupa Mondială: Lara Gut-Behrami a câştigat slalomul uriaş de la Kronplatz (Italia)

Elveţianca Lara Gut-Behrami a câştigat, marţi, proba feminină a slalomului uriaş de la Kronplatz (Italia), contând pentru Cupa Mondială de schi alpin, potrivit Agerpres.Ea a fost cronometrată în 2:00.64, fiind urmată de neozeelandeza… [citeste mai departe]

Hoață din Ilișua, dusă pe sus la pușcărie

O femeie din Ilișua, condamnată pentru furt de o instanță din sudul țării, a fost dusă luni de polițiști după gratii, unde va sta câteva luni. Pedeapsa nu este mare, însă judecătorii au decis că trebuie să fie cu executare. Potrivit IPJ Bistrița-Năsăud, la data de 29 ianuarie, polițiștii Serviciului de Investigații… [citeste mai departe]

Spitalul Judeţean Braşov efectuează doar operaţii de urgenţă

La Spitalul Clinic Judeţean de Urgenţă Braşov nu se vor mai efectua intervenţii chirurgicale timp de o săptămână, decât în caz de urgenţe. Cazurile cronice vor fi reprogramate începând din 5 februarie. Dificultăţile financiare cu care se confruntă cea mai mare unitate… [citeste mai departe]

Cât costă să zugrăvești un apartament cu două camere în 2024. Ce factori să iei în calcul

Cât costă să zugrăvești un apartament cu două camere în 2024? În primul rând, va trebui să găsești un meseriaș care să îți facă un preț, iar asta depinde de mai mulți factori. Apoi, poți cere mai multe estimări… [citeste mai departe]


Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter

Publicat:
Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter

The euro zone economy stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2023, flash figures published by the ’s statistics agency showed on Tuesday, according to CNBC. The bloc narrowly avoided the shallow recession that was forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, following a 0.1% fall in GDP in the third quarter. The euro zone’s seasonally-adjusted […] The post Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

