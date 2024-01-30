Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter The euro zone economy stabilized in the fourth quarter of 2023, flash figures published by the European Union’s statistics agency showed on Tuesday, according to CNBC. The bloc narrowly avoided the shallow recession that was forecast in a Reuters poll of economists, following a 0.1% fall in GDP in the third quarter. The euro zone’s seasonally-adjusted […] The post Euro zone economy narrowly skirts recession, stagnates in fourth quarter appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

