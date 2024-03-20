European Union, UN criticise new Hong Kong security law

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Donald Trump a autorizat in 2019, la doi ani de la preluarea mandatului de presedinte al SUA, Agentia Centrala de Informatii (CIA) sa lanseze o campanie clandestina pe retelele sociale din China cu scopul de a intoarce opinia publica din China impotriva propriului guvern, au dezvaluit pentru Reuters…

- China and NATO held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry, according to Reuters. The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and NATO, as well as the international and regional situation,…

- The European Union on Wednesday agreed on a deal to unjam air traffic reform in a bid to bring order to the mosaic of airspace regulations that is blamed for chronic delays and unnecessary emissions across Europe, according to Reuters. The Belgian EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from…

- China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

- China is ready to work with the European Union to uphold free trade, practice multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalisation, its foreign minister said during a visit to Spain, according to Reuters. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China…

- The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

- The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

- The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg. The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…