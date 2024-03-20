European Union, UN criticise new Hong Kong security law

Stiri Recomandate

Cercetătorii au decoperit o tehnică de extragere a aurului din dispozitivele electronice vechi. În ce constă procedura

Cercetătorii au decoperit o tehnică de extragere a aurului din dispozitivele electronice vechi. În ce constă procedura

Cercetătorii de la ETH Zurich din Elveția au raportat o descoperire care ar putea oferi o soluție la una dintre problemele majore ale vremurilor noastre: deșeurile… [citeste mai departe]

Zilelor Portilor Deschise: Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta isi prezinta oferta educationala

Zilelor Portilor Deschise: Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta isi prezinta oferta educationala

Universitatea Ovidius din Constanta UOC organizeaza, in perioada 20 martie 20 mai 2024, o noua editie a campaniei de promovare a ofertei educationale Zilele Portilor Deschise, la care sunt asteptati sa participe… [citeste mai departe]

Recomandari de styling pentru petrecerea de Ziua Femeii

Recomandari de styling pentru petrecerea de Ziua Femeii

Asteptarea a luat sfarsit. Astazi este oficial ziua femeilor si a mamelor de pretutindeni. Daca pana acum anticiparea umplea aerul pentru petrecerile care sarbatoresc realizarile si contributiile femeilor din intreaga lume, acum a venit momentul ca ele sa aiba loc. Indiferent daca participati… [citeste mai departe]

Arina Sabalenka, sprijinită de mai multe jucătoare după moartea iubitului ei - Ce spun Paula Badosa şi Jessica Pegula

Arina Sabalenka, sprijinită de mai multe jucătoare după moartea iubitului ei - Ce spun Paula Badosa şi Jessica Pegula

Jucătoarea spaniolă de tenis Paula Badosa a declarat, marţi seară, că Arina Sabalenka este cea mai bună prietenă a ei şi că îi este foarte greu să o vadă suferind… [citeste mai departe]

Alerta pe strada Mircea cel Batran din Constanta, in zona Capelei Militare! Au intervenit pompierii (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Alerta pe strada Mircea cel Batran din Constanta, in zona Capelei Militare! Au intervenit pompierii (GALERIE FOTO+VIDEO)

Pompierii din cadrul Inspectoratului Pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea al Judetului Constanta au fost solicitati sa intervina astazi pe strada Mircea cel Batran… [citeste mai departe]

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femei. Ce teste sunt importante

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femei. Ce teste sunt importante

Cancerul de sân este boala oncologică diagnosticată cel mai frecvent la femeile din România. Stabilirea diagnosticului de boală într-un stadiu incipient se asociază cu șanse foarte mari de… [citeste mai departe]

Obstacolul major care blochează construcția de autostrăzi în România. Autoritățile s-au reunit la Parlament pentru a căuta soluții

Obstacolul major care blochează construcția de autostrăzi în România. Autoritățile s-au reunit la Parlament pentru a căuta soluții

Un obstacol major riscă să blocheze construcția de autostrăzi în România și să ducă la pierderea banilor din PNRR. Deja, obiectivele… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan a lăsat viceprimarul PNL fără atribuții

Nicușor Dan a lăsat viceprimarul PNL fără atribuții

Primarul general al Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, i-a retras toate atribuțiile viceprimarului PNL Stelian Bujduveanu, au declarat, pentru “România liberă”, surse din cadrul Primăriei Municipiului București (PMB). Atribuțiile lui Bujduveanu vor fi preluate de către edilul-șef. Printre altele, viceprimarul… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii ”Poşta Română”: Majoritatea angajaţilor nu au intrat în greva de avertisment/ Activitatea, inclusiv distribuirea pensiilor şi serviciile de justiţie, nu va fi perturbată

Reprezentanţii ”Poşta Română”: Majoritatea angajaţilor nu au intrat în greva de avertisment/ Activitatea, inclusiv distribuirea pensiilor şi serviciile de justiţie, nu va fi perturbată

”Majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

INS: Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut în ianuarie, ca serie brută, cu 14,7%, faţă de luna ianuarie 2023

INS: Volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut în ianuarie, ca serie brută, cu 14,7%, faţă de luna ianuarie 2023

”În luna ianuarie 2024, volumul lucrărilor de construcţii a scăzut, faţă de luna decembrie 2023, ca serie brută, cu 77%, iar ca serie ajustată în funcţie de numărul… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

European Union, UN criticise new Hong Kong security law

Publicat:
European Union, UN criticise new Hong Kong security law

and the said ‘s new national security bill was deeply worrying and could erode fundamental freedoms in the China-ruled city, according to Reuters. “It is alarming that such consequential legislation was rushed through the legislature through an accelerated process, in spite of serious concerns raised about the incompatibility of […] The post European Union, UN criticise new security law appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Reuters: Trump a lansat o operațiune CIA de manipulare a opiniei publice din China

18:41, 14.03.2024 - Donald Trump a autorizat in 2019, la doi ani de la preluarea mandatului de presedinte al SUA, Agentia Centrala de Informatii (CIA) sa lanseze o campanie clandestina pe retelele sociale din China cu scopul de a intoarce opinia publica din China impotriva propriului guvern, au dezvaluit pentru Reuters…

China’s defence ministry says it held military staff dialogue with NATO

10:40, 14.03.2024 - China and NATO held an eighth military staff dialogue on security policy in Beijing on Wednesday, according to a statement from the Chinese defence ministry, according to Reuters. The two sides exchanged views on defence matters between China and NATO, as well as the international and regional situation,…

EU strikes deal to unjam European air traffic reform

12:00, 06.03.2024 - The European Union on Wednesday agreed on a deal to unjam air traffic reform in a bid to bring order to the mosaic of airspace regulations that is blamed for chronic delays and unnecessary emissions across Europe, according to Reuters. The Belgian EU presidency said on Wednesday that negotiators from…

China opposes US sanctions on Chinese companies for Russia-related reasons

11:20, 26.02.2024 - China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

China ready to work with EU to uphold free trade, multilateralism, foreign minister says

11:20, 20.02.2024 - China is ready to work with the European Union to uphold free trade, practice multilateralism, and promote an equal and orderly multi-polar world and inclusive economic globalisation, its foreign minister said during a visit to Spain, according to Reuters. China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi said China…

Pentagon calls out Chinese companies it says are helping Beijing’s military

09:00, 01.02.2024 - The United States on Wednesday added more than a dozen Chinese companies to a list created by the Defense Department to highlight firms it says are allegedly working with Beijing’s military, as part of a broader effort to keep American technology from aiding China, according to Reuters. New additions…

EU draws up economic security plans, with mind on China

11:20, 24.01.2024 - The European Commission will set out plans on Wednesday to bolster the European Union‘s economic security through closer scrutiny of foreign investment and tighter controls on exports and outflows of technologies to rivals such as China, according to Reuters. The EU executive will present a broad document…

European Union to upgrade economic security to shield key tech from China

11:41, 22.01.2024 - The European Union will take the next step this week in its effort to recreate itself into a global power that can leverage its massive single market to rebuff coercive actions from the likes of Beijing, Moscow and even Washington, according to Bloomberg.  The EU’s executive arm will unveil a proposal…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: