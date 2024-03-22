Germany makes cannabis possession and cultivation legal from April Cannabis possession and home cultivation will be decriminalized in Germany from April 1 after the law passed the final hurdle in the Bundesrat, the chamber of the federal states, said on Friday, according to Politico. Adults over the age of 18 will be allowed to possess 25 grams of cannabis and grow up to three […] The post Germany makes cannabis possession and cultivation legal from April appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

