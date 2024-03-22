Germany makes cannabis possession and cultivation legal from April

Stiri Recomandate

Ce a făcut Florin Dumitrescu în plin scandal cu Antena 1: „E greu, dar nu mă las!”. Fanii nu se așteptau să-l vadă așa

Ce a făcut Florin Dumitrescu în plin scandal cu Antena 1: „E greu, dar nu mă las!”. Fanii nu se așteptau să-l vadă așa

Florin Dumitrescu este în centrul atenției, după ce fostul jurat Chefi la Cuțite a refuzat să se prezinte la filmările pentru noul sezon al emisiunii.… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Capitalei a montat stație de autobuz în mijlocul unei străzi din cartierul Cotroceni. Cetățenii se revoltă/ VIDEO

Primăria Capitalei a montat stație de autobuz în mijlocul unei străzi din cartierul Cotroceni. Cetățenii se revoltă/ VIDEO

O stație de autobuz (STB) a fost amplasată chiar în mijlocul unei străzi înguste din cartierul Cotroceni. Traficul este îngreunat și aerul devine… [citeste mai departe]

Farul Constanta, victorie in amicalul cu Unirea Slobozia (GALERIE FOTO)

Farul Constanta, victorie in amicalul cu Unirea Slobozia (GALERIE FOTO)

Al doilea amical din aceasta saptamana al campioanei in exercitiu a Romaniei, Farul Constanta, s a disputat astazi, 22 martie 2024, pe terenul principal al Academiei Hagi, de la Ovidiu, "marinariildquo; intalnind Unirea Slobozia locul doi in Liga a 2 a .Partida… [citeste mai departe]

Probleme în PNL! Alin Nica a dat startul revoltei din Timișoara

Probleme în PNL! Alin Nica a dat startul revoltei din Timișoara

Alin Nica îi avertizează pe liderii PNL că el și primarii liberali din Timiș vor candida sub sigla altui partid dacă la nivel local se face o alianță cu PSD. Liderul PNL Timiș, Alin Nica , a confirmat hotărârea sa fermă de a nu dezamăgi atât primarii cât și votanții… [citeste mai departe]

51% dintre români nu consideră apa de la robinet o sursă sigură de hidratare

51% dintre români nu consideră apa de la robinet o sursă sigură de hidratare

Studiu Waterdrop Cu ocazia Zilei Mondiale a Apei, Waterdrop anunță lansarea studiului despre preferințele consumatorilor din regiunea ECE privind hidratarea. Compania producătoare de Microdrinks și recipiente sustenabile se angajează să promoveze… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Morega a fost trimis la Psihiatrie, după ce a lovit și a înjurat o jurnalistă Digi24 

Dan Morega a fost trimis la Psihiatrie, după ce a lovit și a înjurat o jurnalistă Digi24 

Fostul prefect al judeţului Gorj, Dan Ilie Morega, a chemat vineri ambulanţa după ce poliţiştii au venit să îl audieze pentru agresarea jurnalistei Digi24, Anamaria Ianc, iar cadrele medicale au decis să îl trimită… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: Procurorii din Mangalia cer stramutarea dosarului privind tragedia de la 2 Mai! Ce spune avocatul Adrian Cuculis

VIDEO: Procurorii din Mangalia cer stramutarea dosarului privind tragedia de la 2 Mai! Ce spune avocatul Adrian Cuculis

Matei Vlad Pascu este suspectat de ucidere din culpa, vatamare corporala din culpa, conducerea unui vehicul sub influenta alcoolului sau a altor substante si parasirea… [citeste mai departe]

Român sfârtecat cu maceta într-o parcare din Franța, în fața soției: Călăul lui Mihai Spătaru și-a aflat sentința

Român sfârtecat cu maceta într-o parcare din Franța, în fața soției: Călăul lui Mihai Spătaru și-a aflat sentința

Un șofer român de TIR a fost înjunghiat mortal în Franța, în urmă cu aproape 3 ani. Șoferul de camion Mihai Spătaru, în vârstă de 39 de ani, și-a găsit… [citeste mai departe]

Firme Constanta: Moldoplast SA Iasi vrea sa cumpere un imobil in Neptun

Firme Constanta: Moldoplast SA Iasi vrea sa cumpere un imobil in Neptun

Moldoplast SA este controlata de International Import Export Comp SRL Iasi, detinuta si administrata de Michael Nseir.Moldoplast SA din Iasi intentioneaza sa achizitioneze un imobil in judetul Constanta, statiunea Neptun, situat pe strada Trandafirilor, nr.… [citeste mai departe]

Fermierii, supărați foc pe ministrul Bolea: Creditul de urgență, promovat la greu de ministru, nu este funcțional

Fermierii, supărați foc pe ministrul Bolea: Creditul de urgență, promovat la greu de ministru, nu este funcțional

Asociația Forța Fermierilor susține că, Creditul de urgență, „promovat la greu de ministrul Agriculturii”, nu este funcțional pentru marea majoritate a agricultorilor… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Germany makes cannabis possession and cultivation legal from April

Publicat:
Germany makes cannabis possession and cultivation legal from April

Cannabis possession and home cultivation will be decriminalized in Germany from April 1 after the law passed the final hurdle in the Bundesrat, the chamber of the federal states, said on Friday, according to Politico. Adults over the age of 18 will be allowed to possess 25 grams of cannabis and grow up to three […] The post Germany makes cannabis possession and cultivation legal from April appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany hit with new round of air and rail transport stoppages

11:40, 07.03.2024 - Germany is experiencing a fresh wave of travel disruption after airport ground staff and train drivers separately began stoppages set to affect services into the weekend, according to Bloomberg.  Deutsche Lufthansa AG said its operations on Thursday and Friday will be limited to between 10% and 20%…

Denmark closes investigation into Nord Stream explosions

14:40, 26.02.2024 - Denmark said on Monday that it was closing its investigation into the blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines transporting gas from Russia to Germany in 2022, Politico reports. “Based on the investigation, the authorities can conclude that there was deliberate sabotage of the gas pipelines. At the same…

Romania president seeks to challenge Rutte for top NATO job

11:16, 23.02.2024 - Romania notified allies on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis was considering challenging frontrunner Mark Rutte for the NATO top job, according to Politico. Iohannis’ last-minute move comes as the biggest powers in the 31-strong alliance already declared support for Rutte over the last 24 hours,…

Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession

14:31, 15.02.2024 - Germany is now the world’s third-largest economy, after Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession, according to Politico. Japan’s economy shrank by an unexpected 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the government. The economy declined by 3.3 percent in the previous…

Germany urges Orban to ratify Sweden’s NATO bid as ‘a matter of loyalty’

09:55, 07.02.2024 - Germany is piling pressure on Viktor Orban to speed up approval of Sweden‘s NATO membership bid after the Hungarian leader’s ruling Fidesz party held up ratification on Monday, according to Politico. “We believe that it is now a matter of loyalty to the alliance and, more generally, of friendly behavior…

EU plans ‘purely defensive’ Red Sea mission

13:15, 02.02.2024 - The European Union mission to protect commercial vessels from Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks in the Red Sea will be “purely defensive,” and will not conduct “any kind of attack,” the EU’s foreign policy chief said on Friday, according to Politico. Seeking to differentiate the EU plan from the ongoing…

Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X

14:01, 26.01.2024 - Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated…

EU’s Breton accuses Germany of going ‘solo’ on Ukraine aid

11:00, 16.01.2024 - Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday rebuked Germany for not doing enough to back common EU efforts to provide military aid to Ukraine, and instead focusing on sending bilateral support to Kyiv, according to Politico.  Breton, who is also in charge of defense, said Germany was less…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: