Reprezentanţii AUR cer premierului Marcel Ciolacu şi PSD să se delimiteze public de faptele şi de oamenii săi cercetaţi de DNA şi cer demisia lui Cosmin…

Soții Eduard și Maria Coman din Buzău fac apel la toți cei care îi pot ajuta să lupte cu o boală cumplită pe care descoperit-o recent la bebelușul lor de numai șapte luni. Luați prin surprindere de diagnostic, neîntâlnit încă la o vârstă atât de fragedă, medicii nu știu ce tratament…

Pentru toți viitorii miri, nași, părinți și nuntași din Bistrița și împrejurimi,…

„Românii au distrus cu 30.000 de euro ceea ce a construit Soros cu 300 de…

Una dintre cele mai importante sărbători ale creștinătății este cea a Aducerii la Templu a Pruncului Iisus Hristos, a cărei prăznuire…

Invitat în emisiunea Puterea Știrilor , liberalul Ciprian Ciucu, primar al Sectorului 6 , a confirmat faptul că a avut o discuție cu „oameni care au putere politică, influență" despre o eventuală candidatură a sa la Primăria Capitalei.

Jurnalistul Cristian Tudor Popescu comentează acid scandalul Iulian Dumitrescu și spune că dezvăluirile privind viața de lux pe care liberalul o duc vor costa PNL scump în alegeri! CTP critică și atitudinea președintelui Klaus…

În ianuarie 2024, piloții Unităţii Speciale de Aviaţie Cluj-Napoca au făcut parte din echipajele aeromedicale SMURD și au reușit să ducă la bun sfârșit 41 de misiuni de salvare. Echipajele elicopterelor…

UPDATE 14.45: După mai bine de două ore de pauză, ședința de judecată a fost reluată. Ca și până acum, apărătorii celor doi inculpați, Dumitru Buzatu și expertul Radu Judele,…


EU plans ‘purely defensive’ Red Sea mission

EU plans ‘purely defensive’ Red Sea mission

mission to protect commercial vessels from Iran-backed Houthi rebel attacks in the will be "purely defensive," and will not conduct "any kind of attack," the EU's foreign policy chief said on Friday, according to Politico. Seeking to differentiate the EU plan from the ongoing American-British Operation Prosperity Guardian, in which […]

EU aiming to launch Red Sea naval mission by mid-February

12:31, 31.01.2024 - EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters.  Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…

US, UK launch airstrikes on Houthi rebel targets in Yemen

10:15, 12.01.2024 - The US and UK launched airstrikes on more than 60 Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, sparking vows of retaliation and a rise in oil prices after weeks of attacks in the Red Sea disrupted commercial shipping, according to Bloomberg. The strikes overnight by American and British forces targeted 16 Houthi…

Shipping firms avoid Red Sea as Houthi attacks increase

20:35, 22.12.2023 - Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza, according to Reuters. The attacks, targeting a route that allows East-West trade, especially of oil, to use the Suez Canal to…

Europe agrees landmark AI regulation deal

13:21, 09.12.2023 - Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…

Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war

11:15, 01.12.2023 - Israel announced it restarted its military campaign in Gaza early Friday, just as its extended truce with Hamas was due to expire, according to Politico. “The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X. The IDF claimed…

Israel-Hamas cease-fire begins, amid plans for release of hostages

11:20, 24.11.2023 - The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico.  The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

EU set to approve as much as E1 billion of funds for Hungary

11:25, 23.11.2023 - The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal

12:25, 10.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged…


Urmareste stirile pe: