EU plans ‘purely defensive’ Red Sea mission

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EU member states want to launch a Red Sea naval mission by mid-February to protect ships from attacks by Yemen‘s Iran-backed Houthi militia and could decide its command structure on Wednesday, foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said, according to Reuters. Many commercial shippers have diverted vessels…

- The US and UK launched airstrikes on more than 60 Houthi rebel targets in Yemen, sparking vows of retaliation and a rise in oil prices after weeks of attacks in the Red Sea disrupted commercial shipping, according to Bloomberg. The strikes overnight by American and British forces targeted 16 Houthi…

- Iranian-backed Houthi militants in Yemen have stepped up attacks on vessels in the Red Sea to show their support for Palestinian Islamist group Hamas fighting Israel in Gaza, according to Reuters. The attacks, targeting a route that allows East-West trade, especially of oil, to use the Suez Canal to…

- Europe on Friday reached a provisional deal on landmark European Union rules governing the use of artificial intelligence including governments’ use of AI in biometric surveillance and how to regulate AI systems such as ChatGPT, according to Reuters. With the political agreement, the EU moves toward…

- Israel announced it restarted its military campaign in Gaza early Friday, just as its extended truce with Hamas was due to expire, according to Politico. “The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X. The IDF claimed…

- The first captives held by the Palestinian militant group Hamas are set to be released on Friday afternoon as part of a prisoner exchange, as a four-day cease-fire deal with Israel came into effect at 7 a.m. local time (6 a.m. CET), according to Politico. The BBC reported that what appeared to be Israeli…

- The European Union is finalizing a decision to release as much as E1 billion in EU funds for Hungary just as Prime Minister Viktor Orban is stepping up his attacks against the bloc and threatens to derail aid to Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, is concluding…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged…