Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession

Bărbatul care şi-a lovit fosta soţie cu un sucitor apoi i-a dat foc, trimis în judecată. Femeia a murit a doua zi

Parchetul de pe lângă Tribunalul Timiş anunţă, joi, trimiterea în judecată a unui bărbat pentru omor calificat.”S-a reţinut că, în seara zilei de 24.09.2023, în timp… [citeste mai departe]

Cum determinăm riscul de cancer mamar

Afecțiunea oncologică cea mai frecventă la femeile din România rămâne cancerul de sân. Despre genele implicate în cancerul mamar ereditar și ce alte gene cunoscute sunt corelate cu riscul crescut al acestei boli discutăm cu dr. Cristina Lazăr, medic specialist Chirurgie generală. [citeste mai departe]

Presiuni ale Occidentului asupra Israelului să înceteze operațiunile din Gaza soldate cu imense sacrificii de vieți omenești

Emmanuel Macron apreciază ca „intolerabilă” situația actuală din Gaza Președintele francez i-a cerut miercuri, 14 februarie – într-o convorbire… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment de Ziua Lecturii. De la cine să învețe copiii să citească, dacă părinții stau cu ochii în telefon?

Statul român are politici foarte proaste de lectură, susține Radu Vancu. „Nu se investește în biblioteci, de pildă. În ultimele trei decenii s-au desființat mii de… [citeste mai departe]

Breaking -Comisia Europeană a revizuit în jos estimările referitoare la avansul economiei româneşti

Comisia Europeană a estimat joi că ritmul de creştere a economiei româneşti a încetinit până la 1,8% în 2023, cu 0,4 puncte procentuale mai puţin decât estima în toamnă, după ce inflaţia ridicată… [citeste mai departe]

Cinci examinatori auto de la Arad, trimiși în judecată de DNA. Angajații MAI nu pot justifica proveniența unor sume de bani cuprinse între 300.000 de lei și 200.000 de euro

Procurorii din cadrul DNA Timișoara au trimis… [citeste mai departe]

O singură instituție din Sălaj este aproape de nevăzători

Poșta Română și Asociația Nevăzătorilor din România au încheiat un parteneriat pentru implementarea unei aplicații mobile care să-i sprijine pe nevăzători. Aplicația „Step Hear” are un meniu ușor de folosit și se descarcă gratuit în telefon, din AppStore sau Google Play. Un oficiu… [citeste mai departe]

Cosilierul general al PSD îl ironizează pe Burduja, candidatul PNL la Primăria Capitalei: Cuceritorul cu ochi albaștri

Consilerul general al PSD Adrian Vigheciu îl ironizează pe candidatul PNL la Primăria Capitalei, Sebastian Burduja. Cel din urmă s-a declarat convins că „îi… [citeste mai departe]

Cantec si poezie de dragobete, la Biblioteca Panait Cerna din Tulcea

Marti, 20 februarie 2024, incepand cu ora 11:00, Sala de festivitati a Bibliotecii Judetene "Panait Cerna Tulcea va gazdui spectacolul cultural artistic "Cantec si poezie de dragobete".Acest eveniment cultural a devenit deja o traditie in municipiul Tulcea si are… [citeste mai departe]


Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession

Publicat:
Germany is now the world’s third-largest economy, after Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession, according to Politico. Japan’s economy shrank by an unexpected 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the government. The economy declined by 3.3 percent in the previous three months, meaning the country entered a technical recession. With a […] The post Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

