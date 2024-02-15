Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession Germany is now the world’s third-largest economy, after Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession, according to Politico. Japan’s economy shrank by an unexpected 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the government. The economy declined by 3.3 percent in the previous three months, meaning the country entered a technical recession. With a […] The post Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

