Latvian foreign minister quits amid flight spending scandal Latvian Foreign Minister Krisjanis Karins announced his resignation on Thursday, engulfed by a scandal on taking private jets to official meetings, according to Politico. His departure effectively eliminates him as a challenger to EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis, a party colleague from Latvia who is angling to return to the Commission after voters elect a […] The post Latvian foreign minister quits amid flight spending scandal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- US Ambassador to Hungary David Pressman criticized the country’s “dangerously unhinged anti-American messaging” and its “expanding relationship with Russia” on Thursday, according to Politico. In a fiery speech at the Central European University in Budapest on the 25th anniversary of Hungary’s accession…

- Romania notified allies on Thursday that President Klaus Iohannis was considering challenging frontrunner Mark Rutte for the NATO top job, according to Politico. Iohannis’ last-minute move comes as the biggest powers in the 31-strong alliance already declared support for Rutte over the last 24 hours,…

- Britain is ready to back Mark Rutte as the next leader of NATO, a UK official said Thursday, hours after Politico reported US President Joe Biden’s support for the outgoing Dutch premier. “The UK strongly backs Dutch PM Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as NATO secretary-general,” a UK official…

- Joint European Union borrowing could help fund higher defence spending but governments would still have to make tough political choices to sustain it, Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said, according to Reuters. Many European governments have committed to increasing military spending in response…

- The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. The Migration Pact, approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention…

- Scandal mare la o Primarie in județul Vaslui. Un scandal amoros a zdruncinat liniștea comunei Duda Epureni, viceprimarul Emanuel Dragunoiu fiind acuzat de un tanar din sat, Marian Zota, ca i-a spart casa. Barbatul susține ca alesul local ar intreține, de mai bine de un an de zile, o relație extraconjugala…

- The potential reelection of former U.S. President Donald Trump would be a “threat” to Europe, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde warned, according to Politico. “If we are to draw lessons from history, meaning the way he ran the first four years of his mandate, it’s clearly a threat,”…

- Polish farmers restarted a blockade of a Poland-Ukraine border crossing on Thursday, accusing the new Polish government of failing to guarantee it will meet their demands for financial help, according to Politico. The farmers rejoined truckers at the Medyka-Shehyni crossing — hauliers are also blocking…