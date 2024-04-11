Stiri Recomandate

EU lawmakers approve migration laws, seeking to deprive the far right of votes

Publicat:
EU lawmakers approve migration laws, seeking to deprive the far right of votes

European lawmakers approved a major revamp of the bloc’s migration laws on Wednesday, aiming to end years of debate over how to handle the illegal entry of thousands of people and deprive the far right of a vote-winning campaign issue ahead of the June elections, AP News reports. Members of the approved the Pact on […] The post EU lawmakers approve migration laws, seeking to deprive the far right of votes appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Europe one step away from adopting AI rules after lawmakers’ vote

14:45, 13.03.2024 - Europe moved closer to adopting the world’s first artificial intelligence rules on Wednesday as EU lawmakers endorsed a provisional agreement for a technology whose use is rapidly growing across a wide swathe of industries and in everyday life, according to Reuters. The legislation called the AI Act…

EU backs another year of access for Ukrainian food

14:06, 07.03.2024 - European Union lawmakers approved on Thursday granting Ukrainian food producers tariff-free access to EU markets for another year, rejecting amendments that could have increased restrictions, according to Reuters. The European Commission has proposed that the suspension of duties and quotas should continue…

EU members fail to back supply chain audit law

15:50, 28.02.2024 - European Union countries blocked at a late stage on Wednesday a proposed law requiring large companies in the bloc to check if their supply chains use forced labour or cause environmental damage, according to Reuters. A ‘qualified majority’ of 15 EU countries representing 65% of the EU population had…

Europe needs to ramp up defenses to threats, von der Leyen warns

13:40, 28.02.2024 - Ukraine’s allies should consider using profits from frozen Russian assets to buy weapons for Kyiv, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said, warning Europe must prepare for the risk of a wider war, according to Bloomberg. Speaking to the European Parliament on Wednesday, she urged the…

EU’s toughest ESG proposal revived as Italy considers backing it

13:25, 27.02.2024 - European Union member states will make a new push Wednesday to win agreement on the bloc’s strictest ESG law this week in a last-minute deal aimed at bypassing German objections, Bloomberg reports.  Belgium, which holds the EU’s rotating presidency, said that ambassadors will seek to approve a plan…

Germany set to extend border checks, tighten them for Euro 2024

10:55, 15.02.2024 - Germany said on Wednesday it would probably prolong the checks on its eastern border it launched last autumn to curb migration and extend the controls to all borders when it hosts the Euro 2024 football tournament, according to Euractiv. “The illegal migration figures have indeed decreased, but we still…

EU backs tough new migration rules, shifting right

09:25, 09.02.2024 - The EU approved on Thursday a migration deal that will see thousands of asylum-seekers — potentially including children — locked up, according to Politico. The Migration Pact, approved by EU ambassadors, is seen by NGOs and the political left of pandering to the far-right as it proposed the detention…

Russia says military plane with 65 Ukrainian POWs crashed

15:15, 24.01.2024 - Russia said a military plane carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners as well as nine crew and guards crashed in Belgorod region near the border with Ukraine, according to Bloomberg. The IL-76 aircraft came down while transporting the prisoners for an exchange with Ukraine, the Defense Ministry in Moscow said…


