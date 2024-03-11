EU must prepare for ‘catastrophic’ climate change risks, agency says Countries across Europe should prepare for “catastrophic” risks, ranging from floods to deadly heatwaves, as worsening climate change hits every part of their economies and societies this century, the EU Environment Agency said on Monday, according to Reuters. Policymakers need to draw up new plans to address the challenges, the Copenhagen-based body said in its first […] The post EU must prepare for ‘catastrophic’ climate change risks, agency says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Apple was hit with an EU antitrust fine of over 1.8 billion euros on Monday, its first ever, for preventing Spotify and other music streaming services from informing users of payment options outside its App Store, Reuters reports. The European Commission’s decision was triggered by a 2019 complaint…

- China firmly opposes the United States imposing sanctions on Chinese enterprises for Russia-related reasons, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Monday, according to Reuters. China will take necessary measures to firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the ministry…

- Google has pledged 25 million euros to help people in Europe learn to use artificial intelligence (AI), according to Reuters. Announcing the funding on Monday, the tech giant said it had opened applications for social enterprises and nonprofits that could help reach those most likely to benefit from…

- French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with South America’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in…

- France wants a decision this week to change European Union environmental regulations regarding agricultural surfaces which have to remain fallow under new biodiversity rules, in order to help the country’s farmers, its farming minister said on Monday, according to Reuters. The French government is…

- Denmark’s newly proclaimed King, Frederik X, appeared before lawmakers on Monday as festivities around his enthronement continue, according to Bloomberg. Frederik visited the parliament in Copenhagen alongside other members of the royal family, including his wife, Queen Mary, and mother, the now-abdicated…

- China on Tuesday urged the Netherlands to “respect market principles,” a day after chip machine maker ASML said the Dutch government had revoked an export license covering the shipment of some of its equipment to China, according to Reuters. The Veldhoven, Netherlands-based company said on Monday that…

- Romania and Bulgaria have reached an agreement with Austria to join Europe’s open-borders Schengen area by air and sea from March 2024, with talks set to continue next year about land borders, the Romanian interior ministry said late on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Austria opposed expanding the…