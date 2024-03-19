Out of money, Pentagon chief tries to convince allies of commitment to Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host his French and Polish counterparts in Berlin on Friday in a bid to project European unity on support for Ukraine after weeks of friction between the allies, according to Reuters. A hastily arranged summit in Paris last month had aimed to give fresh impetus to…

- The European Union should consider jointly borrowing to finance investment in economic security and defence, Spain‘s Finance Minister Carlos Cuerpo said on Tuesday, joining France, Belgium and Estonia in calls for more EU funding for common projects, according to Reuters. The idea of joint borrowing…

- Sweden joined NATO in Washington on Thursday, two years after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine forced it to rethink its national security policy and conclude that support for the alliance was the Scandinavian nation’s best guarantee of safety, according to Reuters. Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson…

- French President Emmanuel Macron opened the door on Monday to European nations sending troops to Ukraine, although he cautioned that there was no consensus at this stage as allies agreed to ramp up efforts to deliver more munitions to Kyiv, according to Reuters. Some 20 European leaders gathered in…

- Polish farmers will step up protests on the border with Ukraine on Tuesday, blocking almost all traffic in what they say is a bid to save their livelihoods but which Kyiv says is damaging its war effort, according to Reuters. Farmers across Europe have been demonstrating against constraints placed…

- NATO has signed a 1.1 billion euro contract for 155mm artillery ammunition, the alliance said on Tuesday, with part of the shells to be supplied to Ukraine after complaints a shortage of munitions was hampering its war efforts, according to Reuters. “The war in Ukraine has become a battle of ammunition,”…

- French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift,…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Monday the majority of countries in the European Union were not delivering sufficient weapons to Ukraine to help it battle a Russian invasion, calling upon allies to increase their efforts, according to Reuters. With American military assistance to Ukraine stalled…