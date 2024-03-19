Out of money, Pentagon chief tries to convince allies of commitment to UkrainePublicat:
US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday sought to convince European allies that President Joe Biden‘s administration is still committed to supporting Ukraine, even as Washington has essentially run out of money to continue arming Kyiv and few signs that Congress will move to replenish funds, Reuters reports. Republican House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson […] The post Out of money, Pentagon chief tries to convince allies of commitment to Ukraine appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
