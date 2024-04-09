6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors

Stiri Recomandate

Momente de coșmar pentru un pădurar din Dâmbovița! A fost agresat de doi bărbați

Momente groaznice întâmpinate de un pădurar din Dâmbovița! Acesta a fost agresat de doi bărbați din Băleni, care doreau să cumpere lemne. Cum au fost nemulțumiți de cantitatea de lemn primită, bărbații au tăbărât pe pădurarul în… [citeste mai departe]

Sondaj AtlasIntel pentru Digi24: Nicușor Dan e în fața lui Piedone și Cîrstoiu. Câte procente au PSD-PNL în București

Nicușor Dan ar câștiga alegerile pentru Primăria Capitalei cu 37,1% din voturi, într-o confruntare cu Cristian Popescu Piedone, Cătălin Cîrstoiu și Mihai… [citeste mai departe]

Gheorghe Flutur anunță oficial că în ședința de joi Guvernul va aproba indicatorii pentru ...

Președintele Consiliului Județean Suceava, Gheorghe Flutur, a anunțat, marți, că în ședința de joi, Guvernul va adopta o hotărâre pentru aprobarea indicatorilor tehnico-economici pentru tronsonul de autostradă… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Mediului vrea ca noul Cod silvic să conţină prevederi referitoare la hoţii de lemne

Ministrul Mediului, Mircea Fechet, a făcut, marţi, un apel către parlamentari să ţină cont de trei aspecte pe care le doreşte introduse în noul Cod Silvic, acestea referindu-se la hoţii de lemne, la introducerea… [citeste mai departe]

Bucharest Stock Exchange closes lower Tuesdays session

The Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) closed Tuesday's session lower on most indices, with a transaction value of 82 million RON (16.5 million euros), told Agerpres. The main BET index recorded a 0.24% depreciation, to 17,209. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Ce au găsit comisarii OPC la un magazin din Brașov

Ca urmare a înregistrării unei reclamații, în data de 08.04.2024, Comisariatul Județean pentru Protecția Consumatorilor Brașov a desfășurat o acțiune de control la punctul de lucru, din Brașov, al operatorului economic Kroonstadt Food Logistic Srl (magazin alimentar). În urma abaterilor… [citeste mai departe]

Un nor extrem de dens de praf saharian ajunge în Europa. Avertismentul specialiştilor, cum ne poate afecta

Avertisment important din partea specialiștilor. În următoarele zile, o masă de aer, care conține și praf saharian, va lovi Europa. Fenomenul va fi resimțit și la noi în țară, fiind cel… [citeste mai departe]

Vasile Bogdan Gherasim, candidatul PNL Neamț pentru primăria Cândești

Comuna Cândești se află în partea de sud a județului, la limita cu județul Bacău, pe malul drept al Bistriței. Vasile Bogdan Gherasim este candidatul PNL Neamț pentru primăria Cândești. Domnul Gherasim este fiu al satului, născut și crescut în Cândești.… [citeste mai departe]

SCM Timişoara a câştigat duelul disputat la Arad cu CSM Petrolul Ploieşti. Seria din play out se mută pe Bega

SCM Timişoara a obţinut victoria în sala „Victoria”, din Arad, unde a fost nevoită să meargă „în exil” temporar în Liga Naţională. „Leii” s-au impus cu 72-65 în faţa celor… [citeste mai departe]


6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors

Publicat:
Six northern European countries bordering the said Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to work together to protect underwater infrastructure in the northern part of the from an increased risk of sabotage, according to AP News. for Climate, Energy and Utilities called the a hub […] The post 6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect infrastructure from hostile actors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

