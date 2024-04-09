6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actorsPublicat:
Six northern European countries bordering the North Sea said Tuesday that they have signed an agreement to work together to protect underwater infrastructure in the northern part of the Atlantic Ocean from an increased risk of sabotage, according to AP News. The Danish Ministry for Climate, Energy and Utilities called the North Sea a hub […] The post 6 northern European nations sign a deal to protect North Sea infrastructure from hostile actors appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
