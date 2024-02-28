Romanians under 18 no longer allowed to buy electronic smoking devices

Stiri Recomandate

Polițe „RCA” pentru câinii periculoși. Proiectul este în dezbatere

Un nou proiect a ajuns pe ordinea de zi a parlamentarilor. Aceștia se pregătesc să dezbată și să voteze un proiect de lege care ar urma să-i oblige pe proprietarii câinilor considerați periculoși, precum Pit Bull, Boerbull, Bandog și metișii lor, să-și… [citeste mai departe]

Prețuri mai mici la produsele agricole, în ultima lună din 2023

Preţurile produselor agricole au scăzut în ultima lună a anului 2023 cu 13,36% raportat la decembrie 2022, potrivit datelor publicate de Institutul Naţional de Statistică (INS). Această evoluţie a preţurilor s-a datorat în principal produselor vegetale, ale căror preţuri… [citeste mai departe]

Așa ceva nu se face dacă ești… un domn, o doamnă!

De lăudat atenția acordată familiei în momente de acest fel. Mai era rugămintea ca florile, toate florile să fie albe. Era o dorință exprimată de mull, pe care Oana Roman o împărtășise în spațiul public. Traian Băsescu știa, i-a trimis un omagiu cu o zi înainte de înmormânare, o coroană cu… [citeste mai departe]

Meseriile care vor dispărea din România. Ministerul Muncii a făcut anunțul

Cristian Vasilcoiu, secretar de stat în Ministerul Muncii şi Solidarităţii Sociale (MMSS), a vorbit într-o conferință despre meseriile care vor dispărea din România. În locul lor, vor apărea altele noi, cum ar fi: aburitor de plută, defectolog,… [citeste mai departe]

Al cincilea și ultimul sezon din Star Trek: Discovery va fi disponibil pentru vizionare din 5 aprilie

SkyShowtime a confirmat astăzi că sezonul cinci din Star Trek: Discovery va fi disponibil pentru vizionare în exclusivitate pe platformă, începând cu 5 aprilie. Primele patru sezoane ale serialului… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL. Lista școlilor mureșene incluse în Programul național „Masă sănătoasă”

Lista celor 450 de școli care vor organiza programul Masa caldă, în anul școlar 2023-2024, a fost publicată în Monitorul Oficial. La începutul lunii octombrie, Ministerul Educației a pus în dezbatere publică lista celor… [citeste mai departe]

Memorialul Adrian Tinca“, festival de mini-rugby la Constanta

Stadionul "Mihai Nacaldquo; din Constanta va gazdui sambata, 9 martie 2024, incepand cu ora 11.00, Memorialul "Adrian Tincaldquo;, un festival de mini rugby organizat in memoria fostului mare rugbyst si antrenor constantean Adrian Tinca, cel care s a stins din viata, la numai… [citeste mai departe]

Filmat și fotografiat interzis în Primăria Suceava

Un afiș care anunță că filmatul și fotografiatul sunt interzise „în această unitate" fără acordul conducerii a apărut pe ușa de acces din holul principal al Primăriei Suceava, către birouri. Întrebat în conferința de presă de miercuri despre justificarea interdicției, primarul Ion Lungu ... [citeste mai departe]

Tragedie în vestul țării – un îndrăgit solist de muzică populară a fost găsit mort la doar 31 de ani

Tragedie în vestul țării. Un îndrăgit solist de muzică populară a fost găsit mort la doar 31 de ani! Cunoscutul interpret bănățean Mile Povan a fost găsit mort în propria locuință.… [citeste mai departe]

Irina Fodor a plecat la Asia Express 2024, sezonul 7. Declarația pe care i-a făcut-o soțul Răzvan la aeroport: „Nu mai pot”

Irina Fodor a plecat la Asia Express 2024, astăzi, 28 februarie. Prezentatoarea show-ului de la Antena 1 a fost condusă la aeroport de soțul… [citeste mai departe]


Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor.

Romanians under 18 no longer allowed to buy electronic smoking devices

Publicat:
Romanians under 18 no longer allowed to buy electronic smoking devices

Romanian deputies on Tuesday adopted a law that prohibits the sale of electronic smoking devices to young people under 18, according to Euractiv.  In a decision, the Chamber of Deputies banned the sale of various tobacco-related products, including electronic cigarettes, electronic cigarette refills and electronic tobacco heaters to persons under the age of 18. This […] The post Romanians under 18 no longer allowed to buy electronic smoking devices appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: