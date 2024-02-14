Eastern European farmers to jointly protest against EU agricultural policy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s central bank held borrowing costs steady as policymakers seek clear evidence that slowing inflation is on course to hit their target, according to Bloomberg. The central bank kept the benchmark interest rate at 7% on Tuesday, matching the estimates of all economists in a Bloomberg survey.…

- The Republic of Moldova has found itself at the forefront of a hybrid war orchestrated by the Kremlin, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminița Odobescu said on Tuesday following a meeting with the new Moldovan Foreign Affairs Minister Mihai Popșoi, who was in Bucharest for his inaugural foreign visit,…

- Poland has introduced stricter controls on agri-food products at the Ukrainian border to protect its domestic market from an uncontrolled influx of products, Deputy Agriculture Minister Michal Kolodziejczak said on Sunday, according to Euractiv. The European Union’s liberalization of trade rules with…

- The Republic of Moldova signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Tuesday to secure funding for the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau-Odesa highway, marking the first step towards the construction of what is set to become a vital corridor for Republic of Moldova’s connection to the EU, according…

- Russia pounded Ukraine’s two biggest cities on Tuesday in a new wave of heavy air strikes that killed at least five civilians and prompted calls for the West to quickly provide more military assistance, according to Euractiv. Ukraine’s Interior Ministry said 135 people had been injured in the latest…

- Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

- The Czech Republic is proposing to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen Area, announced Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. To ensure spies are not hiding among Russian diplomatic passport holders, The Financial Times reported earlier that the…

- The European Commission on Tuesday approved Romania’s revised Recovery and Resilience Plan, which places greater emphasis on the green transition and reduces funding for certain hospital construction projects, according to Euractiv. The adjusted plan sees a decrease of approximately E2 billion in recovery…