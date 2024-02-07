Stiri Recomandate

Republic of Moldova at forefront of Kremlin’s hybrid war, says Romanian FM

Publicat:
Republic of Moldova at forefront of Kremlin’s hybrid war, says Romanian FM

of Moldova has found itself at the forefront of a hybrid war orchestrated by the Kremlin, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminița Odobescu said on Tuesday following a meeting with the new Moldovan Foreign Affairs Minister Mihai Popșoi, who was in Bucharest for his inaugural foreign visit, according to Euractiv. The two officials highlighted […] The post Republic of Moldova at forefront of Kremlin’s hybrid war, says Romanian FM appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Republic of Moldova is in front line of hybrid war orchestrated by Kremlin (ForMin Odobescu)

13:35, 06.02.2024 - The Republic of Moldova is "in the front line of the hybrid war orchestrated by the Kremlin," stated, on Tuesday, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminita Odobescu, in a joint press statement with her counterpart from Chisinau, Mihai Popsoi, visiting Bucharest."The Republic of Moldova is in the…

Chisinau signs EIB deal for highway to link EU with Republic of Moldova, Romania, Ukraine

11:05, 31.01.2024 - The Republic of Moldova signed an agreement with the European Investment Bank (EIB) on Tuesday to secure funding for the Iasi-Ungheni-Chisinau-Odesa highway, marking the first step towards the construction of what is set to become a vital corridor for Republic of Moldova’s connection to the EU, according…

Bulgaria issues European arrest warrant for six Russian spies suspected of terrorism

14:05, 30.01.2024 - The Bulgarian prosecutor’s office on Tuesday issued a European arrest warrant for six Russian spies suspected of terrorist attacks targeting Bulgarian arms factories and warehouses, according to Euractiv. Bulgaria has been investigating the attacks since the first explosion in the EMCO weapons factory…

UK to further increase military support to Romania

10:35, 24.01.2024 - The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new British Ambassador to Bucharest, Giles Portman, said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing…

Truck drivers, farmers protest in Romania, block border with Ukraine

10:55, 15.01.2024 - Romanian truck drivers and farmers on Sunday slowed traffic around several cities, including the capital Bucharest, voicing a string of grievances from high tax rates to slow compensation payouts, according to Euractiv. In their fifth day of action, protesters also gathered at border areas, temporarily…

Sweden’s major security conference starts with talks on NATO, Ukraine, terrorism

10:50, 08.01.2024 - The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv.  The conference, which is to take…

Scholz’s SPD puts cannabis legalization on hold

13:20, 06.12.2023 - Germany’s plans to legalize cannabis appear to be in limbo after the Social Democratic Party of Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s three-party coalition announced on Tuesday that the law will not be passed this year as initially planned, according to Euractiv.  Plans to hold a vote on the law in mid-December,…

Czech Republic wants to ban Schengen travel for Russian diplomats

11:25, 22.11.2023 - The Czech Republic is proposing to restrict the movement of Russian diplomats in the Schengen Area, announced Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. To ensure spies are not hiding among Russian diplomatic passport holders,  The Financial Times reported earlier that the…


