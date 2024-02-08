Stiri Recomandate

EU Commission warns Romania over landfill waste management

Publicat:
EU Commission warns Romania over landfill waste management

Romania received a warning on Wednesday for failing to fully comply with the Landfill and despite having already been fined by the of Justice in December, according to Euractiv. According to the Commission, Romania has successfully closed and rehabilitated 92 landfills and plans to address five more by 2026-2028. However, […] The post EU Commission warns Romania over landfill waste management appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

