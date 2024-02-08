EU Commission warns Romania over landfill waste managementPublicat:
Romania received a warning on Wednesday for failing to fully comply with the Landfill and Waste Framework Directives despite having already been fined by the European Court of Justice in December, according to Euractiv. According to the Commission, Romania has successfully closed and rehabilitated 92 landfills and plans to address five more by 2026-2028. However, […] The post EU Commission warns Romania over landfill waste management appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
