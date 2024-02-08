EU Commission warns Romania over landfill waste management

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The EU Commission started legal proceedings against Portugal at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Wednesday in two individual cases for its alleged failure to comply with a ruling on the conservation of sites considered Special Areas of Conservation and threatened sanctions, according…

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov…

- The UK will further increase its military presence and support for Romania as an allied state, the new British Ambassador to Bucharest, Giles Portman, said at his first press conference in Bucharest on Tuesday, adding that the Royal Air Force’s Typhoons will return to Romania this year for an air policing…

- Twelve EU member states did not report relevant foreign direct investment inflows in 2020 and 2022, the European Court of Auditors revealed on Wednesday, warning of possible risks, according to Euractiv. On Wednesday, the European Court of Auditors released its report on monitoring foreign direct investment…

- Romania‘s Health Ministry has officially declared a national measles epidemic following an alarming rise in measles cases and the substantial number of hospitalizations among infected children, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 cases nationwide,…

- Romania’s guarantee return system for plastic, glass and metal packaging went live on Thursday, with an ambitious target to recycle around 7 billion pieces of reusable PET plastic each year to massively increase the country’s current separate collection rate of about 12-13%, according to Euractiv. …

- Four Eurofighter jets from the German Air Force arrived in Romania on Wednesday to provide airspace surveillance support for the NATO Air Policing South mission, according to Euractiv. Starting Monday, the planes will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO’s southeastern flank. In the…

- Romania submitted the first draft of its Integrated National Plan for Energy and Climate to the EU Commission last week, ensuring it addressed a series of previous issues that contributed to its delay in approval, Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja said on Monday, according to Euractiv. The Integrated…