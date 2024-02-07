Swedish Nord Stream investigation to end soon

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Republic of Moldova has found itself at the forefront of a hybrid war orchestrated by the Kremlin, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminița Odobescu said on Tuesday following a meeting with the new Moldovan Foreign Affairs Minister Mihai Popșoi, who was in Bucharest for his inaugural foreign visit,…

- Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…

- The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…

- The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…

- Romania‘s Health Ministry has officially declared a national measles epidemic following an alarming rise in measles cases and the substantial number of hospitalizations among infected children, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 cases nationwide,…

- A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…

- Four Eurofighter jets from the German Air Force arrived in Romania on Wednesday to provide airspace surveillance support for the NATO Air Policing South mission, according to Euractiv. Starting Monday, the planes will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO’s southeastern flank. In the…

- The German government faces a 60 billion euro hole in its finances after the country’s constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that a plan to spend unused emergency funds from the pandemic on climate initiatives was unconstitutional, according to Reuters. The decision will complicate budget negotiations…