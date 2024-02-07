Swedish Nord Stream investigation to end soon

Stiri Recomandate

Amenzi aplicate de Poliția Locală din Alba Iulia pentru cerșetorie și încălcări ale legii privind salubritatea. Precizările viceprimarului Emil Popescu

Amenzi aplicate de Poliția Locală din Alba Iulia pentru cerșetorie și încălcări ale legii privind salubritatea. Precizările viceprimarului Emil Popescu

La sfârșitul lunii ianuarie și începutul lunii februarie, polițiștii locali din Alba… [citeste mai departe]

PRINTRE CĂRȚI Activitățile dedicate prichindeilor continuă la Biblioteca Județeană

PRINTRE CĂRȚI Activitățile dedicate prichindeilor continuă la Biblioteca Județeană

Biblioteca Județeană Satu Mare, Secția Împrumut pentru Copii, vine în întâmpinarea celor mai mici dintre cititori cu o sumedenie de activități atractive și distractive. The post PRINTRE CĂRȚI Activitățile dedicate prichindeilor… [citeste mai departe]

Record de audiență la Premiile Grammy în acest an!

Record de audiență la Premiile Grammy în acest an!

Record de audiență la Premiile Grammy în acest an! În medie, 16.9 milioane de telespectatori au urmărit duminică noaptea Premiile Grammy 2024. Este cea mai mare audiență înregistrată de această gală în ultimii patru ani, de la debutul pandemiei. Ratingul a crescut cu 34% duminică pentru postul… [citeste mai departe]

Subvenția este de AUR: partidul lui Simion a cheltuit într-un singur an banii pentru doi ani. Pe ce au dat banii publici PSD, PNL și USR

Subvenția este de AUR: partidul lui Simion a cheltuit într-un singur an banii pentru doi ani. Pe ce au dat banii publici PSD, PNL și USR

Dacă în primii doi ani de activitate parlamentară Alianța pentru Unirea Românilor a decis să nu utilizeze subvenția încasată… [citeste mai departe]

MS anunță: 11 români s-au îmbolnăvit de malarie după călătorii în Africa

MS anunță: 11 români s-au îmbolnăvit de malarie după călătorii în Africa

Ministerul Sănătății a emis un raport conform căruia doar în luna ianuarie au fost raportate 11 cazuri de malarie în ţară. Șapte au istoric de călătorie în Tanzania-Zanzibar. Din aceste persoane, 2 au decedat. Majoritatea cazurilor de malarie sunt… [citeste mai departe]

Vești nu tocmai bune de la Nicu Covaci! Artistul se simte rău și nu poate sta pe propriile picioare. A vizitat cinci spitale!

Vești nu tocmai bune de la Nicu Covaci! Artistul se simte rău și nu poate sta pe propriile picioare. A vizitat cinci spitale!

 Vești nu tocmai bune de la Nicu Covaci. Legendarul artist care va împlini 77 de ani la începutul anului, acuză grave probleme de sănătate. Iar… [citeste mai departe]

Emoționant! Fotografia de natură sălbatică a anului

Emoționant! Fotografia de natură sălbatică a anului

O imagine inedită cu un urs polar care doarme pe un aisberg, realizată de un fotograf amator britanic, Nima Sarikhani, a câștigat premiul People’s Choice pentru fotografie de natură sălbatică a anului. Citește și: Doi tineri rătăciți pe munte, salvați de jandarmii din Rucăr Iubitorii de natură… [citeste mai departe]

CJ Argeș organizează dezbatere privind proiectele realizate de ONG-uri, finanțate din bugetul județean

CJ Argeș organizează dezbatere privind proiectele realizate de ONG-uri, finanțate din bugetul județean

Consiliul Județean Argeș vă invită să participați în data de 12.02.2024, ora 11.00, la Sala Mare a Consiliului Județean Argeș (Piața Vasile Milea, nr.1), la o dezbatere privind acordarea finanțărilor… [citeste mai departe]


Swedish Nord Stream investigation to end soon

Publicat:
Swedish Nord Stream investigation to end soon

criminal investigation into the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline sabotage in the autumn of 2022 will likely conclude shortly after the prosecutor in charge, , announced that a decision would be made on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. did not specify what kind of decision, German media have learned […] The post investigation to end soon appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


