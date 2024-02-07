Swedish Nord Stream investigation to end soonPublicat:
The Swedish criminal investigation into the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipeline sabotage in the autumn of 2022 will likely conclude shortly after the prosecutor in charge, Mats Ljungqvist, announced that a decision would be made on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. While Ljungqvist did not specify what kind of decision, German media have learned […] The post Swedish Nord Stream investigation to end soon appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Republic of Moldova at forefront of Kremlin’s hybrid war, says Romanian FM
11:31, 07.02.2024 - The Republic of Moldova has found itself at the forefront of a hybrid war orchestrated by the Kremlin, Romanian Foreign Affairs Minister Luminița Odobescu said on Tuesday following a meeting with the new Moldovan Foreign Affairs Minister Mihai Popșoi, who was in Bucharest for his inaugural foreign visit,…
Blasts kill nearly 100 at slain commander Soleimani’s memorial; Iran vows revenge
12:15, 04.01.2024 - Two explosions killed nearly 100 people and wounded scores at a ceremony in Iran on Wednesday to commemorate commander Qassem Soleimani who was killed by a U.S. drone in 2020, Iranian officials said, blaming unspecified “terrorists,” according to Reuters. Iranian state television reported a first and…
EU adds Russia’s biggest diamond producer Alrosa to sanctions list
16:10, 03.01.2024 - The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…
EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising
11:05, 08.12.2023 - The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…
Romania declares measles epidemic
11:55, 07.12.2023 - Romania‘s Health Ministry has officially declared a national measles epidemic following an alarming rise in measles cases and the substantial number of hospitalizations among infected children, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 cases nationwide,…
Bulgaria joins the European Air Shield initiative with 11 other countries
09:01, 30.11.2023 - A draft memorandum for the joint purchase of ground-based air defence systems within the framework of the ‘European Sky Shield’ initiative was approved by the Bulgarian government on Wednesday, making it the 12th European nation to do so, according to Euractiv. When acquiring weapon systems for ground-based…
German Eurofighters arrive in Romania for NATO air policing mission
11:00, 23.11.2023 - Four Eurofighter jets from the German Air Force arrived in Romania on Wednesday to provide airspace surveillance support for the NATO Air Policing South mission, according to Euractiv. Starting Monday, the planes will be operational and will strengthen air defence on NATO’s southeastern flank. In the…
German court deals blow to Scholz government with budget ruling
15:25, 15.11.2023 - The German government faces a 60 billion euro hole in its finances after the country’s constitutional court ruled on Wednesday that a plan to spend unused emergency funds from the pandemic on climate initiatives was unconstitutional, according to Reuters. The decision will complicate budget negotiations…