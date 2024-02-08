EU threatens Portugal with sanctions over conservation failings

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania received a warning on Wednesday for failing to fully comply with the Landfill and Waste Framework Directives despite having already been fined by the European Court of Justice in December, according to Euractiv. According to the Commission, Romania has successfully closed and rehabilitated 92…

- Bulgaria’s parliament has adopted measures to reduce the misuse of public money in the purchase of drugs for cancer patients, attempting to sidestep an infringement procedure launched by the European Commission, according to Euractiv. In a manoeuvre to prevent the Commission from referring the matter…

- The EU Court of Justice lifted the restrictions EU citizens face when buying agricultural land in Bulgaria in a ruling published on Thursday, more than 17 years after the country joined the bloc, according to Euractiv. Obstacles should have already been removed in 2014. Still, the Bulgarian parliament…

- The European Union on Wednesday added Russia’s Alrosa, the world’s biggest diamond producer, as well as its CEO Pavel Alekseevich Marinychev to its sanctions list as part of its ban of import bans over Moscow’s war on Ukraine, according to Euractiv. “In line with the diamond ban we have introduced with…

- The new Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk and his Cabinet were sworn in by the president on Wednesday morning in a ceremony that marked the end of eight tumultuous years of rule by a national conservative party, Law and Justice, according to AP news. The swearing-in ceremony of the pro-European Union…

- Poland‘s Constitutional Tribunal said on Tuesday that penalties imposed by the European Union‘s top court before it reaches a final ruling, known as interim measures, are not compatible with the Polish constitution, escalating a row over the rule of law, according to Reuters. The ruling comes after…

- Romania‘s Health Ministry has officially declared a national measles epidemic following an alarming rise in measles cases and the substantial number of hospitalizations among infected children, the ministry said on Wednesday, according to Euractiv. Currently, there are nearly 2,000 cases nationwide,…

- The top European Union court ruled on Tuesday that public authorities in member states can prohibit employees from wearing signs of religious belief, such as an Islamic head scarf, in the latest decision on an issue that has divided Europe for years, according to Reuters. The case came to the Court…