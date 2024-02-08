EU threatens Portugal with sanctions over conservation failings

Stiri Recomandate

Cântăreţul de manele Florin Salam a fost adus, joi, cu mandat, la Parchetul de pe lângă Judecătoria Târgovişte, pentru a fi audiat într-un dosar în care este acuzat de înşelăciune, au informat surse judiciare, potrivit Agerpres. Florin Salam, celebrul cântăreț de manele, ar fi… [citeste mai departe]

Aeroportul Internațional Maramureș a găzduit primul zbor privat fără escală către New York JFK din Baia Mare. ”Am avut onoarea să găzduim primul zbor privat fără escală către… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu spune că prioritatea Guvernului este să finalizeze setul de norme prin care în toate licitaţiile publice să se… [citeste mai departe]

Teo Milea va susține un concert extraordinar cu ocazia Zilei Îndrăgostiților, alături de el la acest eveniment urmând să fie… [citeste mai departe]

În perioada 15-18 februarie 2024, Consiliul Județean Buzău participă la Târgul Național de Turism al României (TTR), organizat de ROMEXPO București, unde va avea stand propriu de prezentare, dar și la Târgul Internațional de turism de la Chișinău ”Tourism&Travel Expo – Expoziţie internaţională specializată de turism… [citeste mai departe]

Permise de ședere cu durata de 2 ani, în loc de 1 an, pentru lucrătorii străini – solicitare a mediului privat din Alba transformată în lege de parlamentarii liberali de Alba. În urmă… [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a anunțat, în ședința de Guvern, că va fi eliminată impozitarea cu 10% a concediilor medicale pentru pacienții cu boli cronice și femeile gravide.Conform surselor din interiorul Guvernului, premierul… [citeste mai departe]

FC Argeș a remizat cu Metaloglobus București, scor 1-1 (0-0), în cel de-al patrulea amical din această perioadă dinaintea reînceperii meciurilor oficiale. Citește și: Campionat de Jiu-Jitsu, la Pitești Arena. Peste 800 de sportivi din toată țara Partida a avut loc miercuri,… [citeste mai departe]

Prim-vicepreședintele PNL Gheorghe Flutur a declarat la un post de televiziune național că Bucovina este un tărâm al toleranței în care curentele extremiste nu își au locul. Întrebat în cadrul unei emisiuni de pe postul Realitatea Plus în ce… [citeste mai departe]

COMUNICAT DE PRESĂ           Începând de sâmbătă 10.02.2024, ora 8:00, Primăria Municipiului Buzău anunță că sistemul de Bike Sharing al Municipiului Buzău va intra în perioada de mentenanță obligatorie până la data de 10.04.2024. Toate biciclete și terminalele vor deveni inactive și nu… [citeste mai departe]


EU threatens Portugal with sanctions over conservation failings

The EU Commission started legal proceedings against Portugal at the Court of Justice of the (CJEU) on Wednesday in two individual cases for its alleged failure to comply with a ruling on the conservation of sites considered of Conservation and threatened sanctions, according to Euractiv.  In a statement, the EU Commission […] The post EU threatens Portugal with sanctions over conservation failings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

