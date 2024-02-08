EU threatens Portugal with sanctions over conservation failingsPublicat:
The EU Commission started legal proceedings against Portugal at the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) on Wednesday in two individual cases for its alleged failure to comply with a ruling on the conservation of sites considered Special Areas of Conservation and threatened sanctions, according to Euractiv. In a statement, the EU Commission […] The post EU threatens Portugal with sanctions over conservation failings appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
