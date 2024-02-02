Bulgaria, Romania, Greece ‘mini Schengen’ would be illegal, says Denkov

Stiri Recomandate

Într-o rugăciune au importanță formulele fixe (acatiste, paraclise)?

Într-o rugăciune au importanță formulele fixe (acatiste, paraclise)?

 Desigur că fiecare rugăciune are o formulă. Chiar și rugăciunea cea mai scurtă, Rugăciunea lui Iisus, numită și rugăciunea inimii, sau a minții, sau rugăciunea minții în inimă: „Doamne, Iisuse Hristoase, Fiul lui Dumnezeu, miluiește-mă pe mine, păcătosul!"… [citeste mai departe]

A fost decretată starea de alertă epidemiologică în România, din cauza gripei. Măsuri recomandate în școli și licee

A fost decretată starea de alertă epidemiologică în România, din cauza gripei. Măsuri recomandate în școli și licee

Numărul de îmbolnăviri şi decese cauzate de gripă a crescut dramatic în ultimele săptămâni! Măsuri recomandate în școli și licee, după instituirea stării… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul din Botoșani, anchetat de DNA după ce ar fi dat unei candidate subiectele pentru un concurs

Primarul din Botoșani, anchetat de DNA după ce ar fi dat unei candidate subiectele pentru un concurs

Primarul din Botoșani, Cosmin Andrei, a fost plasat sub control judiciar pentru 60 de zile, au anunțat vineri procurorii DNA. Acesta este cercetat după ce ar fi dat unei candidate la un post din Primărie… [citeste mai departe]

Toate anunțurile și trailerele de la PlayStation State of Play: Death Stranding 2, un nou Silent Hill și Metro în VR

Toate anunțurile și trailerele de la PlayStation State of Play: Death Stranding 2, un nou Silent Hill și Metro în VR

Miercuri seară, PlayStation a ținut o prezentare online din seria State of Play unde au fost anunțate câteva jocuri noi și au fost oferite noi detalii și trailere… [citeste mai departe]

NATO reaffirms support for Bosnia’s territorial integrity

NATO reaffirms support for Bosnia's territorial integrity

NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană on Thursday reaffirmed the Alliance’s support for Bosnia during a visit to Sarajevo, condemning the “secessionist policies” of Bosnian Serb leaders, according to Euractiv. “NATO strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity… [citeste mai departe]

Șocant! Patru tineri cu vârste de până la 17 ani au bătut un copil de 14 ani într-un parc

Șocant! Patru tineri cu vârste de până la 17 ani au bătut un copil de 14 ani într-un parc

Patru tineri cu vârste cuprinse între 14 și 17 ani au fost reținuți, iar trei au fost arestați ulterior, după ce au bătut un copil de 14 ani într-un parc din Târgu Mureș. Polițiștii au stabilit că unul dintre tineri… [citeste mai departe]

Un stadion bolivian aflat la peste 4.000 m altitudine, omologat pentru Copa Libertadores

Un stadion bolivian aflat la peste 4.000 m altitudine, omologat pentru Copa Libertadores

Confederaţia sud-americană de fotbal (CONMEBOL) a omologat stadionul din oraşul bolivian El Alto (altitudine de 4.083 m), pentru meciul echipei locale Always Ready cu formaţia peruană Sporting Cristal, prevăzut pe 20 februarie… [citeste mai departe]

LISTA: Biserici care primesc bani din bugetul județului, în 2024. CJ Alba finanțează 180 de parohii cu 1.5 MILIOANE de lei

LISTA: Biserici care primesc bani din bugetul județului, în 2024. CJ Alba finanțează 180 de parohii cu 1.5 MILIOANE de lei

LISTA: Biserici care primesc bani din bugetul județului, în 2024. CJ Alba finanțează 180 de parohii cu 1.5 MILIOANE de lei LISTA: Biserici care primesc… [citeste mai departe]

Test de inteligenţă relaxant. Poţi găsi zmeul şi căciula în mai puţin de 9 secunde?

Test de inteligenţă relaxant. Poţi găsi zmeul şi căciula în mai puţin de 9 secunde?

Cel mai interesant test de inteligență al momentului. Iată cel mai tare joc, care îți va pune mintea și răbdarea la încercare. Este o modalitate interesantă de a vedea cât de bine stai la capitolul atenție, dar și de a… [citeste mai departe]

Atenție pescari! Pescuitul la știucă este interzis și în Sălaj

Atenție pescari! Pescuitul la știucă este interzis și în Sălaj

Reprezentanții Clubului Pescarilor din Sălaj au anunțat interzicerea pescuitului la știucă începând cu data de 1 februarie, măsură prevăzută de legislația în vigoare. Desigur, măsura este valabilă doar pe cursurile de apă și lacurile aflate în subordinea statului,… [citeste mai departe]


Bulgaria, Romania, Greece ‘mini Schengen’ would be illegal, says Denkov

Publicat:
Bulgaria, Romania, Greece 'mini Schengen' would be illegal, says Denkov

  said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov explained that Bulgaria will seek full acceptance into Schengen according to […] The post Bulgaria, Romania, Greece ‘mini Schengenwould be illegal, says Denkov appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukrainian grain transits through Romania with export licences

10:06, 26.01.2024 - Ukrainian grain has successfully transited through Romania since the country introduced export licences under its grain export plan to help protect farmers last autumn, Adrian Pintea, state secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. After being hit by the mass imports…

EU court lifts restrictions on buying agricultural land in Bulgaria

11:10, 19.01.2024 - The EU Court of Justice lifted the restrictions EU citizens face when buying agricultural land in Bulgaria in a ruling published on Thursday, more than 17 years after the country joined the bloc, according to Euractiv. Obstacles should have already been removed in 2014. Still, the Bulgarian parliament…

Fire at guesthouse in Romania leaves 5 dead and others missing

14:05, 26.12.2023 - A massive fire at a guesthouse on Tuesday morning in Romania left five people dead, including a child, authorities said, according to AP News.  Emergency intervention teams were deployed to the blaze in the village of Tohani in Prahova county, where 26 people were staying at the guesthouse, according…

Bulgaria rejects “migrants for Schengen” offer

12:15, 13.12.2023 - Bulgaria has categorically rejected the request to accept more migrants on its territory in exchange for Austria lifting its veto on Schengen accession, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov announced on Tuesday, according to Euractiv. News broke out over the weekend that Austria is reportedly proposing to ‘partially’…

Bulgaria refuza ”metoda” Ciolacu și respinge condițiile suplimentare pentru Schengen

17:40, 11.12.2023 - Premierul bulgar Nikolai Denkov a afirmat luni ca negocierile aflate in desfasurare cu Austria inca nu au condus la un acord final cu privire la aderarea la spatiul Schengen și a respins posibilitatea ca Bulgaria sa accepte in mod exclusiv anumite reguli specifice. Denkov a facut referire la cererea…

EU data protection authorities ban Meta from personal data usage in behavioural advertising

11:05, 08.12.2023 - The European Data Protection Board said on Thursday its binding decision about banning Meta’s platforms from processing personal data for behavioural advertising, according to Euractiv. The Board is a body that gathers all EU data protection regulators with a view to ensuring consistent application…

Romania aims to recycle 7 billion PETs per year

10:56, 01.12.2023 - Romania’s guarantee return system for plastic, glass and metal packaging went live on Thursday, with an ambitious target to recycle around 7 billion pieces of reusable PET plastic each year to massively increase the country’s current separate collection rate of about 12-13%, according to Euractiv. …

New version of Romania’s recovery plan omits 9.4% of GDP for pensions

09:35, 17.11.2023 - Negotiations on the revision of the Recovery and Resilience Plan have come to an end but the new version of the plan no longer includes 9.4% of GDP for pension spending, Investment and European Projects Minister Adrian Caciu announced on Thursday, according to Euractiv. Romania’s new version of its…


