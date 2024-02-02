NATO reaffirms support for Bosnia’s territorial integrity NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday reaffirmed the Alliance’s support for Bosnia during a visit to Sarajevo, condemning the “secessionist policies” of Bosnian Serb leaders, according to Euractiv. “NATO strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” said Geoana. “Secessionist policies and divisive rhetoric undermined stability and hamper reforms and […] The post NATO reaffirms support for Bosnia’s territorial integrity appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

