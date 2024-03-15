Romania delays adoption of energy and climate plan, casts doubt on renewable targets

Stiri Recomandate

(video) Goana după like-uri l-a lăsat fără BMW şi permis: Un vitezoman care a mers pe contrasenst şi s-a filmat, găsit și sancționat

Poliția s-a autosesizat în baza secvențelor video apărute pe rețelele de socializare, în care un șofer admite mai multe… [citeste mai departe]

Un ucrainean aflat la volanul unui tir a prezentat pentru control un permis fals

Un ucrainean care s-a prezentat în Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei (PTF) Siret pentru a intra în România s-a ales cu dosar penal. Bărbatul, în vârstă de 52 de ani, se afla la volanul unui tir înmatriculat în țara vecină. A prezentat pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Un rus care asambla și lansa drone pentru Ucraina a fost arestat la Moscova

Serviciul Federal de Securitate (FSB) al Rusiei a anunţat vineri că un cetăţean rus a fost arestat la Moscova sub suspiciunea de trădare şi că acesta a mărturisit că asambla şi lansa drone în folosul Ucrainei, informează Reuters, preluat de Agerpres. [citeste mai departe]

Iata ce nume au ramas in cursa la PSD pentru Primaria Capitalei (SURSE)

Medicul Catalin Carstoiu si arhitectul Tiberiu Florescu sunt cele doua nume luate in calcul de PSD drept candidat pentru primaria Capitalei, au declarat pentru G4Media.ro surse politice.Medicul Catalin Carstoiu si arhitectul Tiberiu Florescu sunt cele doua nume… [citeste mai departe]

„Pancy”, traficantul de droguri grele care primea informații secrete și sfaturi privind ...

Descinderile procurorilor de la DIICOT – Serviciul Teritorial Suceava, privind două grupări de dealeri de droguri, care s-au concretizat miercuri, la Tribunalul Suceava, cu 16 mandate de arestare, vin în urma… [citeste mai departe]

Râsu’ plânsu’! Popular comic român, condamnat la muncă în folosul comunității! Va lucra 30 de zile la Direcția Generală de Asistență Socială a sectorului 4

Cunoscut comic român, condamnat la 30 de zile de muncă în… [citeste mai departe]

Viceprimarul Liviu Miroșeanu anunță lansarea Hubului Orizont pentru Sprijinirea Start-up-urilor din Industriile Culturale și Creative

Viceprimarul Liviu Miroșeanu anunță lansarea proiectului HubOrizont în Bacău, un hub inovator destinat să sprijine și să promoveze… [citeste mai departe]

Omul de afaceri Dan Marcu spune că străzile de pământ și gunoaiele trebuie să devină o ...

Omul de afaceri Dan Marcu, candidatul AUR pentru funcția de primar al municipiului Rădăuți, spune că orașul nu doar că arată ca după bombardament, dar sunt încă o grămadă de străzi de pământ, mizeria este prezentă,… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr șofer român de TIR se uita la film în timp ce conducea și a intrat pe contrasens într-un camion al cărui șofer a murit, în Franța

Un tânăr șofer român, în vârstă de 23 de ani, a fost pus sub acuzare joi, 14 martie 2024. El este urmărit… [citeste mai departe]


Romania delays adoption of energy and climate plan, casts doubt on renewable targets

Publicat:
government will neither adopt its and before the expected 30 June deadline nor will the country meet the EU’s renewable energy targets, an energy ministry official said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. aims to have a revised version of the and […] The post Romania delays adoption of energy and climate plan, casts doubt on renewable targets appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

