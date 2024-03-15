Romania delays adoption of energy and climate plan, casts doubt on renewable targets

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Romania’s cap on energy prices will remain unchanged until March 2025, announced Romanian Energy Minister Sebastian Burduja on Thursday, indicating that Romanian consumers will continue enjoying the EU’s fourth cheapest gas prices, according to Euractiv. After that date, adjustments to the pricing scheme…

- NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoana on Thursday reaffirmed the Alliance’s support for Bosnia during a visit to Sarajevo, condemning the “secessionist policies” of Bosnian Serb leaders, according to Euractiv. “NATO strongly supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina,”…

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on Thursday, removing borders between the three nations would go against EU legislation, and their governments have no intention of starting official discussions of a zone without border control because it would be illegal , according to Euractiv. Denkov…

- Ukrainian grain has successfully transited through Romania since the country introduced export licences under its grain export plan to help protect farmers last autumn, Adrian Pintea, state secretary in the Agriculture Ministry, said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. After being hit by the mass imports…

- The EU Court of Justice lifted the restrictions EU citizens face when buying agricultural land in Bulgaria in a ruling published on Thursday, more than 17 years after the country joined the bloc, according to Euractiv. Obstacles should have already been removed in 2014. Still, the Bulgarian parliament…

- The Romanian government adopted measures on Thursday, transposing into law the solutions reached in negotiations with protesting transporters and farmers during the week, although protesters remain on the streets and have extended their blockade to a second border crossing with Ukraine, according to…

- Israel prepared to defend itself on Thursday at the top UN court against accusations of genocide in Gaza, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the first time publicly rebuffed calls by some right-wing ministers to permanently occupy the enclave, according to Reuters. As Israel’s war against Hamas…

- The Romanian government approved on Thursday, a bill to make it easier to harness the Black Sea’s abundant offshore wind energy, according to Euractiv. This initiative aligns with Romania’s commitments under its National Recovery and Resilience Plan, which is critical to the planned decarbonization…