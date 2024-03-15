Romania delays adoption of energy and climate plan, casts doubt on renewable targetsPublicat:
The Romanian government will neither adopt its National Integrated Energy and Climate Change Plan before the expected 30 June deadline nor will the country meet the EU’s renewable energy targets, an energy ministry official said on Thursday, according to Euractiv. The Energy Ministry aims to have a revised version of the National Integrated Energy and […] The post Romania delays adoption of energy and climate plan, casts doubt on renewable targets appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
