Baltimore bridge collision sends vehicles tumbling into water

DEER a plantat o pădure - Pădurea DEER! Urmează să plantăm câte o Pădure DEER în toate cele 18 județe unde ne desfășurăm activitatea (P)

În perioada 21-26 martie, a avut loc prima ediție a campaniei de responsabilitate socială corporativă ”Pădurea… [citeste mai departe]

Bayern Munchen pregăteşte o super-ofertă pentru Araujo (FC Barcelona)

Clubul german de fotbal Bayern Munchen pregăteşte o super-ofertă de 100 de milioane de euro pentru transferul fundaşului uruguayan Ronald Araujo (FC Barcelona), scrie ziarul madrilen Marca, potrivit Agerpres. Campioana Germaniei a încercat să-l cumpere pe… [citeste mai departe]

Judecătorii CCR au respins o inițiativă cetățenească: ce însemna Luna Iunie - Luna Identității Creștine

Judecătorii Curții Constituționale (CCR) au respins inițiativa legislativă a cetățenilor intitulată „Luna Iunie – Luna Identității Creștine”. Această inițiativă cetățenească… [citeste mai departe]

Cătălin Cîrstoiu intră în joc: și-a făcut pagină de Facebook pentru a dialoga cu cetățenii

Medicul Cătălin Cîrstoiu, candidatul PNL-PSD la Primăria Capitalei, și-a deschis o pagină de Facebook pe care anunță că va dialoga cu cetățenii Bucureștiului, așa cum actualul primar nu a făcut-o.”Vă… [citeste mai departe]

Boabele de cacao au ajuns la un preț record, de peste 10.000 de dolari pe tonă

Cotaţiile futures la cacao au atins marţi un nivel fără precedent de peste 10.000 de dolari tona, prelungind un avans istoric, care a constat în dublarea preţurilor de la începutul anului, scumpind ciocolata, transmite Bloomberg, preluat de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce inseamna trecerea la urmatorul nivel, in ceea ce priveste o masina de curatat cartofi?

In lumea antreprenoriatului, investitiile in echipamente mai mari si mai eficiente sunt adesea semne ale progresului si expansiunii afacerii. In sectorul ospitalitatii, o astfel de tranzitie este cruciala, iar o componenta… [citeste mai departe]

A murit de inimă Codruța Mercea acuzată alături de Constantin Nicolescu în dosarul podului de la Căteasca

Codruța Mercea, fost director în Consiliul Județean Argeș, a decedat luni seară, de Buna Vestire, la numai 49 de ani. Acuzată alături de fostul președinte al CJ Argeș, Constantin… [citeste mai departe]

Activitate intensă la Aeroportul Internațional Brașov: aproape 600 de pasageri într-o singură zi!

25 martie a fost printre cele mai dinamice zile din acest an la Aeroportul Internaţional Braşov-Ghimbav. Au fost 5 zboruri şi un total de 579 de pasageri, cei mai mulţi fiind călători ai curselor… [citeste mai departe]

NHL - Vancouver Canucks, învinsă pe propriul patinoar

Echipa Vancouver Canucks, liderul Conferinţei de Est, s-a înclinat la limită pe propriul patinoar în faţa formaţiei Los Angeles Kings, scor 2-3, luni seara, într-un meci din Liga profesionistă nord-americană de hochei pe gheaţă (NHL), potrivit Agerpres. Canucks, care venea după trei victorii… [citeste mai departe]

Livrările de telefoane iPhone către China continuă să se prăbușească

Livrările de telefoane iPhone în China s-au prăbușit cu 33% în luna februarie comparativ cu aceeaşi lună a anului trecut, continuând trendul puternic de scădere a cererii pentru principalul produs al grupului american Apple pe cea mai importantă piaţă… [citeste mai departe]


Baltimore bridge collision sends vehicles tumbling into water

Publicat:
A container ship rammed into a major bridge in Baltimore early Tuesday, causing it to snap and plunge into the river below. Several vehicles fell into the water, and rescuers searched for survivors, according to AP News. The cargo ship crashed into the long before the busy morning commute in what […] The post Baltimore bridge collision sends vehicles tumbling into water appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Urmareste stirile pe: