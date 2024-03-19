Romania, South Korea in talks for nuclear power cooperation

Stiri Recomandate

Coreea de Nord: Testare de lansatoare de rachete de mare dimensiune, sub supravegherea lui Kim Jong-un

Kim Jong-un a supravegheat luni, 18 martie, o serie de exerciții ce au implicat mai multe noi lansatoare de rachete „de foarte mare dimensiune”, a anunțat agenția oficială de presă nord-coreeană KCNA.… [citeste mai departe]

Consultări la Guvern, cu producătorii de alimente și retaileri. Ciolacu: Prioritatea mea este să ajut firmele să producă în România

Prim-ministrul Marcel Ciolacu a discutat marţi, la Palatul Victoria, cu reprezentanţi ai lanţurilor de magazine autohtone… [citeste mai departe]

EA SPORTS FC™ anunță sponsorizarea programului UEFA de leadership pentru femeile din fotbal

Pentru a celebra Luna femeii, EA SPORTS FC anunță că va sponsoriza un nou program al partenerilor săi de lungă durată, UEFA. Astfel, aceștia vor avea oportunitatea să facă parte din denumirea oficială a Programului… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO: 200 de fazani eliberați într-un fond cinegetic din Bacău pentru conservarea biodiversității

200 de fazani, atât femele cât și masculi, au fost eliberați într-unul din fondurile cinegetice administrate de Ocolul Silvic Fântânele, din cadrul Direcției Silvice Bacău. Această acțiune face… [citeste mai departe]

Româncă obligată de justiție să-și trimită cei patru copii în plasament în Anglia

O mamă din Vaslui e obligată de justiție să-și trimită copiii în plasament în Marea Britanie. Decizia a fost emisă recent de Curtea de Apel București. Femeia este acuzată de răpire internațională de minori de către serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Directiva anti-SLAPP, ce protejează jurnaliştii şi apărătorii drepturilor omului, adoptată la Bruxelles

Consiliul Uniunii Europene a adoptat marţi o directivă prin care prin care jurnaliştii, organizaţiile media, apărătorii drepturilor omului, activiştii, cercetătorii şi artiştii vor fi… [citeste mai departe]

Furie în Malaezia, după ce un magazin a vândut șosete inscripționate cu numele „Allah”. Regele cere anchetă

Regele Malaeziei, țară unde islamul este religia oficială, a solicitat marţi o anchetă la o reţea locală de supermarketuri pentru că a vândut şosete inscripţionate cu… [citeste mai departe]

Ce metode pot să folosească persoanele care nu pot dormi fără partener. Vor avea un somn liniștit

Sunt cupluri care nu pot dormi separat, iar studiile au arătat că acest lucru se datorează unor factori externi. Există persoane care nu pot accepta sub nicio formă ideea de a dormi fără partenerul… [citeste mai departe]

PSD și-a recuperat doi primari în Giurgiu

Liderul PSD Giurgiu, Marian Mina, a anunțat miercuri revenirea în partid a doi primari. „Unii dintre cei mai harnici, puternici şi mai serioşi primari din judeţul nostru au ales să revină în echipa #PSD_Giurgiu şi mergem împreună la alegerile din iunie! Le mulţumesc celor doi edili: Aurel Enache(Comana) şi Constantin… [citeste mai departe]


Romania, South Korea in talks for nuclear power cooperation

Publicat:
Romania, South Korea in talks for nuclear power cooperation

Romania and are holding talks for a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on potential cooperation in the area of nuclear power, the Romanian government told SeeNews on Tuesday. The agreement will be finalised within the joint committee for industrial cooperation between Romania and the Republic of Korea. It will then be signed by Romania’s […] The post Romania, in talks for nuclear power cooperation appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


