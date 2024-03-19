Romania, South Korea in talks for nuclear power cooperation

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Central Bank will be in position to discuss an interest rate cut in June, Vice President Luis de Guindos said on Tuesday, joining a long list of policymakers putting the June 6 meeting on the table for a potential start of policy easing, according to Reuters. ECB President Christine Lagarde…

- The Kremlin on Monday said a call by Pope Francis for talks to end the Ukraine war was “quite understandable,” but NATO‘s boss said now was not the time to talk about surrender, according to Reuters. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry summoned the Vatican ambassador, known as the papal nuncio, to express its…

- Russia’s President, Vladimir Putin told Western countries on Thursday they risked provoking a nuclear war if they sent troops to fight in Ukraine, warning that Moscow had the weapons to strike targets in the West, Reuters reports. Speaking before an audience of lawmakers and top officials, Putin repeated…

- States with the largest nuclear arsenals should negotiate a treaty on no-first-use of nuclear weapons against each other or make a political statement in this regard, China‘s foreign ministry’s arms control department said, according to Reuters. Director general of the department, Sun Xiaobo, called…

- King Charles‘ cancer was caught early and the whole country is hoping he can make a full recovery, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Tuesday, as messages of support for the 75-year-old monarch poured in from world leaders, according to Reuters. Buckingham Palace revealed on Monday that Charles,…

- French President Emmanuel Macron has told the European Commission that it was impossible to conclude trade deal negotiations with South America’s Mercosur bloc and understands the EU has put an end to the talks, his office said on Monday, according to Reuters. Farmers have staged massive protests in…

- The annual Folk och Forsvar security conference in Sweden kicked off on Sunday with discussions on the country’s expected NATO membership, a new counter-terrorism strategy, and a thank you message from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Euractiv. The conference, which is to take…

- All 379 passengers and crew of a Japan Airlines plane miraculously escaped from a fire following a collision with a Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo‘s Haneda airport on Tuesday, but five of the six crew of the Coast Guard plane were killed, according to France24. The Coast Guard said the collision involved…