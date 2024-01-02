European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

- Top representatives from the European Union will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other key leaders this week, their first in-person summit since 2019 aimed at easing tensions between the bloc and Beijing, according to Bloomberg. The Chinese leadership will meet with European Council President…

- Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg. A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power…

- Companies based outside Europe are reviewing securities they’ve listed in the bloc, as the implications of an overlooked clause in new ESG reporting rules sink in, according to Bloomberg. International companies that have issued stocks and bonds in the EU may need to comply with Europe’s Corporate Sustainability…

- European natural gas futures swung between small gains and losses early Thursday amid lingering concerns about the Middle East conflict and relatively muted demand prospects for the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark contracts fluctuated after rising as much as 2.4%. Traders are still monitoring…

- Romania needs to spend $356 billion by 2050 to meet the European Union’s carbon-neutral targets, a sum its citizens are far from eager to pay, the World Bank said in its first climate and development report for an EU nation, highlighting the bloc’s difficult task in its transition to a greener economy,…

- Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” Miguel Berger,…

- Europe’s natural gas futures jumped after a leak was discovered on a pipeline in the Baltic region, sparking concerns that the event could be similar to blasts on the undersea Nord Stream gas pipeline just over a year ago, according to Bloomberg. The benchmark contracted surged as much as 8.3% to trade…