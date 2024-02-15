France to lower its growth forecast as EU outlook worsens

Stiri Recomandate

Energocom a procurat 600 mil. m3 de gaze, pentru sezonul rece, la un preț mediu de 410 dolari: Tranzacțiile, sub secret contractual

Energocom anunță că, în perioada iunie-octombrie 2023, a achiziționat aproximativ 600 de milioane de m3 de gaze (sau 6,37 mil. MWh), la… [citeste mai departe]

România ia energie electrică de la ucraineni

România importă energie electrică din Ucraina. Țara vecină a reluat exporturile de electricitate în țările vecine, profitând de vremea caldă care a redus consumul intern, a anunțat ministerul ucrainean al energiei, anunță Reuters. Kievul începuse să exporte curent electric în ajunul invaziei ruse din 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

Germany now world’s third-largest economy, as Japan slips into recession

Germany is now the world’s third-largest economy, after Japan unexpectedly slipped into recession, according to Politico. Japan’s economy shrank by an unexpected 0.4 percent in the last quarter of 2023, according to figures released by the government.… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal într-o parcare, cu bâte și spray-uri lacrimogene. Ce au constatat polițiștii

Poliția Municipiului Petroșani a fost sesizată joi dimineața, în jurul orei 10:55, cu privire la faptul că, într-o parcare din zona „pasarelă” din Petroșani, are loc o altercație între mai multe persoane. „Echipajele de poliție… [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană: Creşterea economiei României a încetinit în 2023, dar va accelera în 2024

Creşterea economiei României a încetinit la 1,8% în 2023, trasă în jos de inflaţie şi avansul mai redus al creditelor private, care au constrâns cererea internă, în timp ce cererea externă a rămas slabă,… [citeste mai departe]

Vrei la teatru, film sau concert? Ai grijă de unde cumperi bilete: Escrocii fac vânzări false și îți curăță cardul de bani

O nouă metodă de escrocherie online. Poliția atenționează cetățenii despre o schemă frauduloasă „bilete false la evenimentele din capitală”,… [citeste mai departe]

Distrugeri și bătaie cu coada de topor și spray lacrimogen, într-o parcare publică. Doi indivizi au ajuns la spital

Mai multe echipaje de poliție au intervenit pentru aplanarea unui conflict generat între mai mulți bărbați. Inițial altercația a izbucnit între doi șoferi, iar… [citeste mai departe]

Am avut dreptate: Fostul președinte PSD, candidatul PNL la Primăria Gurahonț

Am anunțat cu câteva zile în urmă o mișcare surpriză în politica arădeană: un șef de organizație locală al PSD a trecut în tabăra liberalilor. (https://arad24.net/2024/02/08/cine-e-mai-cu-mot-la-gurahont-pnl-gurahont/) Iată că astăzi pagina PNL… [citeste mai departe]

RAJDP Constanta pierde definitiv unul dintre procesele intentate fostului director, Adrian Gambuteanu. Regia cerea peste 5,34 milioane de euro! (MINUTA)

Curtea de Apel Constanta a inchis definitiv unul dintre procesele deschise de Regia Autonoma Judeteana… [citeste mai departe]

Românii plătesc sume mari la sănătate și totuși suntem codași în UE

Premierul Marcel Ciolacu a declarat război bolnavilor închipuiți și a precizat că nu mai tolează concedii medicale pentru orice tip de afecțiune. În ciuda acestui fapt, salariații contribuie luna cu 25 la sută din salariu la sănătate, însă sistemul nostru… [citeste mai departe]


France to lower its growth forecast as EU outlook worsens

Publicat:
French Finance Minister Bruno said he will revise the government’s official growth forecast in the coming days as the outlook for European countries worsens, according to Bloomberg. “, we have a growth rate that is well below the US and all the European states are revising their growth forecasts,” said. […] The post France to lower its growth forecast as EU outlook worsens appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

