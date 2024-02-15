France to lower its growth forecast as EU outlook worsens

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- European natural gas futures rebounded on Tuesday after approaching technical levels that signal the contracts have been oversold, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month Dutch gas added as much as 2.6% after slumping to the lowest level since July on Monday. Lower prices may help demand recover…

- French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift,…

- European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…

- Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…

- Unseasonably warm temperatures and increased rainfall are raising avalanche warnings in the Alps and triggering landslide and flood warnings across Europe, according to Bloomberg. Heavy and persistent rainfall is causing flooding and landslides across parts of Switzerland, northern Italy and France,…

- Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg. A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power…

- The European Union is closing in on a plan to push back painful tariffs on electric cars traded with the UK, Bloomberg reports. With just over a month until the duties kick in, member states told the EU to come up with proposals including a possible postponement of the 10% tariff, after France, the…