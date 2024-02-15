France to lower its growth forecast as EU outlook worsensPublicat:
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he will revise the government’s official growth forecast in the coming days as the outlook for European countries worsens, according to Bloomberg. “In Europe, we have a growth rate that is well below the US and all the European states are revising their growth forecasts,” Le Maire said. […] The post France to lower its growth forecast as EU outlook worsens appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Europe gas approaches oversold levels as demand set to recover
12:20, 13.02.2024 - European natural gas futures rebounded on Tuesday after approaching technical levels that signal the contracts have been oversold, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month Dutch gas added as much as 2.6% after slumping to the lowest level since July on Monday. Lower prices may help demand recover…
Gabriel Attal becomes France’s youngest PM as Macron seeks reset
14:15, 09.01.2024 - French President Emmanuel Macron appointed 34-year-old Education Minister Gabriel Attal as his new prime minister on Tuesday, seeking to breathe new life into his second mandate ahead of European parliament elections, according to Reuters. The move will not necessarily lead to any major political shift,…
European stocks kick off 2024 with gains as oil companies climb
12:10, 02.01.2024 - European stocks gained on the first day of trading in 2024, with energy shares leading the advance as crude oil prices rose amid increased tensions over the Red Sea, according to Bloomberg. The Stoxx Europe 600 was 0.4% higher by 8:20 a.m. in London. Energy stocks climbed more than 1%, buoyed by gains…
Oil edges lower on signs of further build in crude sockpiles
06:20, 28.12.2023 - Oil steadied after posting the largest drop in two weeks on signs of a US stockpile build coupled with weak technical indicators, Bloomberg reports. West Texas Intermediate held above $74 a barrel after declining by 1.9% on Wednesday, with Brent crude near $80. The American Petroleum Institute reported…
Europe’s ski resorts face avalanche warnings with temperatures rising
14:40, 12.12.2023 - Unseasonably warm temperatures and increased rainfall are raising avalanche warnings in the Alps and triggering landslide and flood warnings across Europe, according to Bloomberg. Heavy and persistent rainfall is causing flooding and landslides across parts of Switzerland, northern Italy and France,…
European power prices fall to two-year low as crisis eases
13:35, 22.11.2023 - Benchmark electricity prices in Europe have fallen to levels last seen two years ago in a positive sign for the continent’s economy as its gas and nuclear crises ease, according to Bloomberg. A more plentiful supply of liquefied natural gas has provided a stable source to fuel many of Europe’s power…
EU races for post-Brexit plan to push back EV tariffs
15:06, 20.11.2023 - The European Union is closing in on a plan to push back painful tariffs on electric cars traded with the UK, Bloomberg reports. With just over a month until the duties kick in, member states told the EU to come up with proposals including a possible postponement of the 10% tariff, after France, the…