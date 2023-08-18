Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has abandoned a week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after her government Airbus A340 was twice forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to a technical fault, according to Bloomberg. A malfunction meant the wing flaps on the aircraft — which is more than…

- European natural gas prices are headed for a third consecutive day of declines, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 5% on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly…

- European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

- Europe’s natural gas market still faces the risk of volatile prices this winter even though the worst in the continent’s energy crisis seems to be over, according to the International Energy Agency, according to Bloomberg. “Major uncertainties remain ahead of the upcoming heating season,” the Paris-based…

- Japan plans to propose a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilize prices, according to Bloomberg. The nation’s government will suggest that the International Energy Agency should create a gas stockpiling framework…

- European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

- Australia‘s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important for exporters to gain access to European markets under any EU free trade deal, and he would raise obstacles to an agreement in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to Reuters. Australia’s Trade Minister Don…

- European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…