Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

Stiri Recomandate

Reacţia MAE de la Chişinău după ce Rusia a interzis intrarea pe teritoriul ţării a mai multor oficiali moldoveni

Reacţia MAE de la Chişinău după ce Rusia a interzis intrarea pe teritoriul ţării a mai multor oficiali moldoveni

Ministerul Afacerilor Externe şi Integrării Europene (MAEIE) de la Chişinău a reacționat după ce Rusia a interzis accesul pe teritoriul ţării pentru 20 de oficiali… [citeste mai departe]

Elevii din România care merg cu telefoane la școală trebuie să știe. S-a dat lege!

Elevii din România care merg cu telefoane la școală trebuie să știe. S-a dat lege!

În câteva săptămâni, elevii vor reîncepe cursurile școlare. Noua lege a Educației, care va intra în vigoare pe data de 2 septembrie 2023, aduce schimbări importante pe care toți minorii trebuie să le cunoască. S-au modificat regulile… [citeste mai departe]

Un cetățean străin s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a răsturant cu motocicleta, în localitatea Dobra

Un cetățean străin s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a răsturant cu motocicleta, în localitatea Dobra

Un cetățean străin s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a răsturant cu motocicleta, în localitatea Dobra Un cetățean străin s-a ales cu dosar penal după ce s-a răsturant cu motocicleta, în… [citeste mai departe]

Ștefan Stan, fost rugbist al naționalei, a murit la 35 de ani. Acesta a fost diagnosticat cu paraplegie în 2019, după un grav accident rutier

Ștefan Stan, fost rugbist al naționalei, a murit la 35 de ani. Acesta a fost diagnosticat cu paraplegie în 2019, după un grav accident rutier

Fostul jucător al naționalei României a murit la doar 35 de ani, a transmis Federația Română de Rugby, vineri,… [citeste mai departe]

Fost inspector școlar general, condamnat la închisoare pentru că ar fi concediat abuziv un alt inspector, pe criterii politice

Fost inspector școlar general, condamnat la închisoare pentru că ar fi concediat abuziv un alt inspector, pe criterii politice

Fostul inspector şcolar general din Arad Anca Şipoş (Stoenescu) a primit o condamnare de un an şi patru luni de închisoare cu suspendare, în primă… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia își organizează propriul eveniment: Ekaterinburg, gazdă pentru 36 de țări la Festivalul Internațional al Sportului Universitar

Rusia își organizează propriul eveniment: Ekaterinburg, gazdă pentru 36 de țări la Festivalul Internațional al Sportului Universitar

Sportivi din 36 de țări vor participa la Festivalul Internațional al Sportului Universitar de la Ekaterinburg. Orașul rus… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO| La Ponton, noua zonă de agrement cu ștrand, lac și pavilion de evenimente, de la Gârbova de Sebeș, aproape finalizată

VIDEO| La Ponton, noua zonă de agrement cu ștrand, lac și pavilion de evenimente, de la Gârbova de Sebeș, aproape finalizată

VIDEO| La Ponton, noua zonă de agrement cu ștrand, lac și pavilion de evenimente, de la Gârbova de Sebeș, aproape finalizată VIDEO| La Ponton,… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiul de vegetație din Canada: Persoanele evacuate, puse să aștepte noi zboruri

Incendiul de vegetație din Canada: Persoanele evacuate, puse să aștepte noi zboruri

Locuitorii evacuați din Yellowknife, Canada, sunt furioși pentru că au fost refuzați de la zborurile de evacuare, deoarece aeronavele sunt pline. Ei au fost sfătuiți să mai încerce vineri sau sâmbătă, scrie BBC. [citeste mai departe]

Barbat cu arsuri grave in urma unui incendiu de vegetatie uscata. A fost gasit de vecini, pe un teren din spatele curtii (FOTO)

Barbat cu arsuri grave in urma unui incendiu de vegetatie uscata. A fost gasit de vecini, pe un teren din spatele curtii (FOTO)

Un barbat, un varsta de 55 de ani, a suferit arsuri in urma unui incendiu de vegetatie uscata, ce s a produs, in aceasta dupa amiaza, in localitatea… [citeste mai departe]

Consiliul de Administratie al THR Marea Neagra, convocat in sedinta extraordinara. Iata ordinea de zi

Consiliul de Administratie al THR Marea Neagra, convocat in sedinta extraordinara. Iata ordinea de zi

CA THR Marea Neagra se intruneste la data de 18.09.2023, ora 12.00 Sedinta va avea loc la sediul societatiiConsiliul de Administratie al societatii Turism, Hoteluri, Restaurante Marea Neagra S.A., cu… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

Publicat:
Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters

European natural gas futures headed for a third weekly gain as concerns over potential strikes in Australia inject renewed volatility into the market, according to Bloomberg. The possibility of walkouts at three liquefied natural gas facilities operated by . and . has taken center stage in recent days, as traders monitor […] The post Europe gas set for third weekly gain on Australia strike jitters appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

German minister cancels Australia trip after second plane glitch

11:15, 15.08.2023 - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has abandoned a week-long trip to Australia, New Zealand and Fiji after her government Airbus A340 was twice forced to return to Abu Dhabi due to a technical fault, according to Bloomberg. A malfunction meant the wing flaps on the aircraft — which is more than…

European gas falls with sluggish demand keeping a lid on prices

12:46, 28.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are headed for a third consecutive day of declines, with Citigroup Inc. analysts seeing sluggish demand and high inventories keeping a lid on prices, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month futures fell as much as 5% on Friday, putting the market on track for a weekly…

European gas prices extend jump as outages tighten supply

11:50, 26.07.2023 - European natural gas prices rose for a fifth day, the longest streak since April, as outages tighten global supply while heat blankets parts of the region, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures advanced as much as 5.2% on Wednesday, signaling that a bullish trend is taking hold after prices slipped…

European gas market still prone to risks this winter, IEA warns

13:10, 18.07.2023 - Europe’s natural gas market still faces the risk of volatile prices this winter even though the worst in the continent’s energy crisis seems to be over, according to the International Energy Agency, according to Bloomberg. “Major uncertainties remain ahead of the upcoming heating season,” the Paris-based…

Japan to propose global natural gas reserve to avoid shortages

08:25, 17.07.2023 - Japan plans to propose a global stockpile for natural gas, similar to the emergency reserve in the oil sector, to help avoid future shortages and stabilize prices, according to Bloomberg.  The nation’s government will suggest that the International Energy Agency should create a gas stockpiling framework…

European gas prices head for biggest weekly loss of the year

12:55, 14.07.2023 - European natural gas prices are poised for their biggest weekly drop this year as the region continues to fill up its storage facilities and demand for the fuel remains lackluster, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark front-month contracts edged higher on Friday but are still on course for the biggest…

Australia PM Albanese to push to overcome EU trade obstacles with Macron

11:31, 11.07.2023 - Australia‘s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said it was important for exporters to gain access to European markets under any EU free trade deal, and he would raise obstacles to an agreement in talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, according to Reuters.  Australia’s Trade Minister Don…

European gas prices rise as Russian mutiny adds to supply fear

11:30, 26.06.2023 - European natural gas jumped as nervousness over a short-lived rebellion in Russia added to supply fears in an already volatile market, according to Bloomberg. Benchmark futures rose as much as 13% on Monday. Gas has soared more than 30% this month with prolonged production outages in Norway countering…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 18 august 2023
USD 4.5493
EUR 4.9442
CHF 5.1672
GBP 5.7854
CAD 3.358
XAU 276.746
JPY 3.1255
CNY 0.6237
AED 1.2386
AUD 2.9091
MDL 0.2567
BGN 2.5279

Urmareste stirile pe: