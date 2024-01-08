Germany signals it may lift veto on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia

Stiri Recomandate

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă: Fermierii germani au demnitate și nu fac aranjamente ca alții de pe la noi!

Senatoarea Diana Șoșoacă a reacționat după ce fermierii germani au început luni dimineaţă o săptămână de proteste la scară naţională, ca răspuns la planurile guvernului de coaliţie vizând… [citeste mai departe]

Cristian Popescu Piedone, șef de campanie al PUSL pentru alegerile ce vor avea loc în 2024

Biroul Executiv al Partidului Umanist Social Liberal a luat decizia de a-l numi pe Cristian Popescu Piedone, primarul Sectorului 5, în funcția de șef de campanie al PUSL pentru alegerile ce vor avea loc în 2024. [citeste mai departe]

Tânărul din fotografie a ajuns cel mai puternic om din România. Toți s-au temut de el. Îl recunoști? FOTO

Relaxat, savurând un viciu împărtășit de un număr mare de români, tânărul care fumează în fotografie a ajuns cel mai puternic om din România. Destinul său a fost unul fabulos, a… [citeste mai departe]

Impozitul minim pe profit la nivel global se aplică în România începând cu 2024

Analiză Mazars În data de 5 ianuarie 2024, legislația privind impozitul minim pe profit la nivel global a fost transpusă în legislația națională prin Legea nr. 431/2023. Deși primul termen de depunere pentru grupurile multinaționale… [citeste mai departe]

100.000 de emigranţi pot fi admişi în 2024 pe piaţa forţei de muncă

Un contingent de 100.000 de lucrători din alte ţări pot fi nou-admişi pe piaţa forţei de muncă din România în anul 2024, potrivit Hotărârii Guvernului nr. 1.338 din 29 decembrie 2023, informează Inspectoratul General pentru Imigrări (IGI)."Decizia privind… [citeste mai departe]

(UPDATE) Iaşi: Cursuri suspendate în peste 30 de şcoli din judeţ

UPDATE – Peste 30 de unități de învățământ din județul Iași au hotărât, până la această oră, ca activitatea școlară să fie suspendată, mâine,  din cauza ninsorilor abundente. Între acestea se regăsesc și două școli din municipiul reședință de județ. Constantin Mihai… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița a început consultările cu primarii pe proiectul de buget

Devenite un bun obicei administrativ, consultările cu primarii dâmbovițeni pe marginea proiectului de buget pe anul 2024 au început. Acestea sunt conduse de președintele Consiliului Județean Dâmbovița,… [citeste mai departe]

Franz Beckenbauer a murit. Legenda fotbalului german avea 78 de ani

Franz Beckenbaur, unul dintre cei mai mari fotbaliști germani din toate timpurile, a murit luni, 8 ianuarie, la vârsta de 78 de ani din cauza unei boli care l-a facut să petreacă ultimele zile în spital, relatează tabloidul german Bild și Gazeta Sporturilor. „I-au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Aproape jumătate din averea Italiei este deținută de 5% din familiile țării

Un procent de 5% dintre familiile italiene deţin 46% din averea totală netă a Italiei, potrivit datelor actualizate asupra distribuţiei bogăţiei în societatea italiană publicate luni de Banca Italiei într-un studiu, relatează agenţia EFE, citată… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Iași: Circulația mijloacelor de transport în comun din municipiu, afectată de zăpada abundentă

Circulația mijloacelor de transport în municipiul Iași a fost afectată de zăpada abundentă. Timp de o oră și jumătate circulația tramvaielor a fost paralizată în zona centrala a orașului,… [citeste mai departe]


Germany signals it may lift veto on Eurofighter sale to Saudi Arabia

Publicat:
’s government signaled it’s prepared to reverse course and back the sale of additional Eurofighter aircraft to , though it said it might take several years for them to be delivered, according to Bloomberg.  Scholz said as recently as July that his ruling coalition wouldn’t support exports of the aircraft to […] The post Germany signals it may lift veto on Eurofighter sale to appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Germany expects EU deal on Ukraine aid package, even without Hungary

09:30, 29.12.2023 - Germany expects European Union member states to pass their next Ukraine support package either way, even if Hungary should continue to block an unanimous decision, according to Bloomberg. EU leaders have been looking for ways to get around Budapest’s intransigence after talks over the E50 billion package…

Scholz promises E4 billion for EU-Africa climate initiatives

14:21, 20.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz pledged E4 billion for the Africa–EU Green Energy Initiative through 2030 and said Europe’s biggest economy will import “a large proportion” of its green hydrogen needs from the continent, according to Bloomberg.  “This is not about development aid according to the outdated…

Germany’s Scholz talks up NATO spending pledge, FCAS fighter deal

12:25, 10.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday said his government would adapt its defence budget to ensure the country achieves the NATO spending target of 2% of GDP even after a special 100 billion euro defence fund has been exhausted, according to Reuters. Scholz was speaking a day after his government pledged…

Germany to send fighter jets to Romania to support NATO

10:56, 09.11.2023 - Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO‘s air policing mission from the end of November, a security source said, weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports, according to Reuters.  The attacks, just hundreds of metres from the Romanian border, and drone debris…

Scholz agrees to ease burden on regions from migrant influx

10:50, 07.11.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s ruling coalition agreed to help ease the burden on regional and local administrations struggling to cope with rising numbers of refugees and other migrants, according to Bloomberg. After talks hosted by Scholz at the chancellery in Berlin that stretched into the early…

US, allies hold talks on concerns Israel-Hamas war will spread

12:20, 23.10.2023 - US President Joe Biden and the leaders of France, Germany, the UK and Canada spoke on Sunday about strategies to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from spreading to the wider Middle East, according to Bloomberg. The talks come as efforts continue to try to get Hamas to release more hostages held in Gaza.…

Germany, UK see no return to former energy ties with Russia

15:00, 18.10.2023 - Even if Russia ended its war in Ukraine and there was regime change in Moscow, the trading relationship between Europe and its former top energy provider wouldn’t be restored, according to German and British officials, Bloomberg reports. “This is a relationship that has come to an end,” Miguel Berger,…

Governments send planes to Israel to airlift citizens from war

12:30, 11.10.2023 - A growing number of governments are sending aircraft to Israel to airlift their citizens out of the country, after many commercial airlines suspended operations following the surprise attack by Hamas militants over the weekend, according to Bloomberg. Germany’s Foreign Office said late Tuesday that…


