EU states approve world’s first comprehensive crypto rules

- Eurozone economic growth was 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, the EU’s statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday, with rising employment and a sharp increase in exports that boosted the eurozone trade surplus, according to Reuters. Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimate…

- TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon are facing rising pressure from European authorities as London and Brussels advanced new rules on Tuesday to curb the power of digital companies, according to France24. They’re among those on a list of the 19 biggest online platforms and search engines that…

- European Union lawmakers on Tuesday adopted key pieces of a package designed to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, AP News reports. European Parliament members approved deals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s emissions trading…

- The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

- European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies, according to Reuters. High energy prices and U.S. President…

- France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

- The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

- France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…