EU states approve world’s first comprehensive crypto rules

Răzvan Marin va juca în Serie A și în sezonul următor. Empoli a scăpat de grijile retrogradării

Empoli, echipa internaționalului român Răzvan Marin, şi-a asigurat menţinerea în Serie A, după ce a terminat la egalitate, scor 1-1, meciul disputat pe terenul formaţiei Sampdoria Genova. Deja retrogradată… [citeste mai departe]

Operatorii economici, invitați de primărie să depună cereri pentru standuri temporare în stațiunea Mamaia, pe timpul sezonului estival/ Lista documentelor necesare

Operatorii economici pot depune documentațiile în vederea atribuirii… [citeste mai departe]

Cine e stilistul care l-a îmbrăcat pe Theodor Andrei la Eurovision 2023. Aparițiile lui au fost aspru criticate de unii fani

S-a aflat cine e stilistul care l-a îmbrăcat pe Theodor Andrei La Eurovision 2023. Reprezentantul de anul acesta al României la concursul internațional… [citeste mai departe]

ANUNT Primăria și Consiliul Local Mihai Eminescu organizează cea de-a XIV – a ediţie a Festivalului Floare Albastră

Primăria şi Consiliul Local al comunei Mihai Eminescu organizează în zilele de 27 şi 28 mai 2023 cea de-a XIV – a ediţie a Festivalului Floare Albastră. … [citeste mai departe]

Clujenii pot experimenta „nunțile de altădată" la Muzeul Etnografic al Transilvaniei

Clujenii sunt invitați joi, 18 mai 2023, începând cu ora 18:00, să ia parte la spectacolul folcloric „Nunțile de altădată”, în Sala Reduta a Muzeului Etnografic al Transilvaniei, str. Memorandumului nr. 21, din Cluj-Napoca.… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Cum arată orașul Bucea la un an după masacrul rusesc. Casele sunt reconstruite în totalitate, străzile perfect reparate

Imagini publicate recent surprind fața vindecată a orașului Bucea, localitatea de la periferia Kievului unde armata rusă a comis crime monstruoase… [citeste mai departe]

Strada Dragalina, redată traficului miercuri. Încep lucrările de înlocuire a conductei de apă pe străzile Republicii și Jupiter

Compania de Apă „Someș” finalizează astăzi lucrările de pe strada Dragalina, strada va fi redată traficului începând de miercuri, 17… [citeste mai departe]

Întâlnire cu mediul de afaceri – Programul Tranziție Justă în județul Hunedoara. Ghidurile se află în consultare publică până la finalul lunii iunie

În data de 16.05.2023, la Sala de Marmură a Primăriei Petroșani, s-a desfășurat… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Bunătăților la Liceul Teoretic Lucian Blaga Cluj-Napoca

Sute de elevi, însoțiți de părinți, cadre didactice și instructori coregrafi, din 15 școli din județele Cluj, Sibiu, Neamț, Constanța, Vaslui și Galați au participat la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute, respectiv, vineri, 12 mai 2023 la Festivalul Bunătăților Tradiționale… [citeste mai departe]


EU states approve world’s first comprehensive crypto rules

Publicat:
EU states approve world’s first comprehensive crypto rules

EU states on Tuesday gave the final nod to the world's first comprehensive set of rules to regulate crypto assets, piling pressure on countries such as Britain and the to play catch up, according to Reuters. An EU finance minister meeting in Brussels approved rules that were thrashed out with the , […]

Eurozone Q1 GDP growth confirmed at 0.1% q/q

13:10, 16.05.2023 - Eurozone economic growth was 0.1% quarter-on-quarter in the first three months of the year, the EU’s statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday, with rising employment and a sharp increase in exports that boosted the eurozone trade surplus, according to Reuters. Eurostat also confirmed its earlier estimate…

Big Tech crackdown looms as EU, UK advance new rules

10:40, 26.04.2023 - TikTok, Twitter, Facebook, Google, and Amazon are facing rising pressure from European authorities as London and Brussels advanced new rules on Tuesday to curb the power of digital companies, according to France24. They’re among those on a list of the 19 biggest online platforms and search engines that…

EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax

19:55, 18.04.2023 - European Union lawmakers on Tuesday adopted key pieces of a package designed to achieve the EU’s climate goals of cutting emissions of the gases that cause global warming by 55% over this decade, AP News reports. European Parliament members approved deals to reform the 27-nation bloc’s emissions trading…

US, EU vow to combat any attempts to disrupt energy markets

09:35, 05.04.2023 - The U.S. and EU pledged on Tuesday to confront any attempts to destabilise global energy markets, after meeting in Brussels to discuss the impact of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Cooperation on energy between the United States and the European Union has intensified since Russia…

EU leaders back steps to compete with US, China

11:00, 24.03.2023 - European Union leaders agreed on Thursday to back a revamp of the single market, simplified regulations and other steps to ensure the bloc can compete with the United States and China as an industrial leader in green and digital technologies, according to Reuters. High energy prices and U.S. President…

France rejects German push to change rules on car emissions

11:50, 21.03.2023 - France’s European affairs minister rejected on Tuesday opposition by Germany to a law that would require new cars sold in the EU from 2035 to have zero CO2 emissions, with the minister saying an earlier agreement should be upheld, according to Reuters. After months of negotiations, the European Parliament,…

Kremlin says it does not recognize Western price cap on its oil

14:50, 07.03.2023 - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that it did not recognize the price cap introduced by Western countries on its oil exports after the United States said that the cap was “working well”, according to Reuters. Washington was one of the key architects of the Western price cap on Russian oil, which aims to drive…

France seeks pro-nuclear alliance for EU energy talks

13:40, 27.02.2023 - France is planning a meeting on Tuesday with 12 other European Union countries, with the aim of building an alliance of states to advocate for nuclear power in EU energy policies, according to Reuters. The move comes amid a growing dispute between France and like-minded countries who want more EU policies…


