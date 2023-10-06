EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensionsPublicat:
European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president Charles Michel said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in […] The post EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
