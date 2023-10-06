EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

Stiri Recomandate

Ziua ofițerilor de investigații din Moldova vine cu noi reglementări ale activităţii acestora: Ce prevederi noi au aprobat deputaţii

Proiectul de lege care prevede reformarea activității speciale de investigații a fost aprobat astăzi de Parlament. Inițiativa… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski face prima vizită oficială în România

Președintele Volodimir Zelenski ar urma să vină în România în vizită oficială. Surse citate de G4Media susțin că liderul de la Kiev va ajunge la Bucureşti pe 10 octombrie. Aceasta ar fi prima vizită a președintelui ucrainean în România de la începerea invaziei ruse în Ucraina. The post Zelenski face… [citeste mai departe]

Autoturism cu documente ITP fals, descoperit la Albița

NU I-A MERS… Polițiștii de frontieră din cadrul Punctului de Trecere a Frontierei Albița au descoperit, la granița cu România, un bărbat cu cetățenie Republica Moldova care a prezentat la control documente false pentru autoturismul pe care îl conducea. Totul s-a petrecut  pe 5 octombrie, în… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai loiale zodii: Cine sunt cei pe care te poți baza necondiționat

Fidelitatea și loialitatea sunt calități prețioase într-o relație sau într-o prietenie. Există zodii care se disting în acest domeniu, oferindu-și loialitatea necondiționată partenerilor și prietenilor lor. [citeste mai departe]

Cu ce să înlocuiești drojdia din aluatul pentru pâine. Ingredientul secret folosit de românce de acum 50 de ani

Gospodinele trebuie să știe cu ce pot să înlocuiești drojdia din aluatul pentru pâine, dacă vor să facă un preparat așa cum făceau româncele în urmă cu 50 de ani. Poate… [citeste mai departe]

Politia Romana: Arme detinute illegal si braconaj, in judetul Galati

In comuna Liesti, judetul Galati, doi barbati au fost depistati avand la domiciliu arme fara drept de ale detine Barbatii faceau braconaj, la locuintele acestora fiind gasite un craniu de cervida cu doua coarne, un corn de cervida cu lungimea de aproximativ 30 cm,… [citeste mai departe]

Găsiți talente pentru afacerea voastră cu Jooble

Serviciul Ready2Recruit by Jooble, lansat de curând în România, vă va ajuta să identificați candidații ideali într-un mod eficient și rapid, evitând costurile mari de recrutare.În lumea competitivă a afacerilor de astăzi, găsirea celor mai buni profesioniști pentru echipa Dvs. este esențială pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Irinel Columbeanu a ajuns la azil. Milionarul cu avere de 150 de milioane de euro a ajuns la sapă de lemn 

De la traiul de milionar, la speranța vizitelor din partea ultimilor prieteni. Așa a ajuns Irinel Columbeanu care acum trăiește de aproape două săptămâni la azilul unde a fost cazat și… [citeste mai departe]

Natalia Intotero, campanii pentru combaterea consumului de alcool, tutun și doguri în rândul tinerilor

Deputatul PSD Natalia-Elena Intotero a anunțat că Ministerul Familiei, Tineretului și Egalității de Șanse, la conducerea căruia se află, împreună cu Casele de Cultură ale Studenților (CCS) au… [citeste mai departe]

Locuitorii din Șeușa, fără apă vineri: Avarie la conducta de apă potabilă

Locuitorii din Șeușa, fără apă vineri: Avarie la conducta de apă potabilă Locuitorii din Șeușa au rămas fără apă vineri, în urma unei avarii la conducta de apă potabilă. SC APA CTTA SA ALBA – Sucursala Alba Iulia informează consumatorii că… [citeste mai departe]


EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions

Publicat:
leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, president said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in […] The post EU leaders to debate economic security amid global tensions appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

