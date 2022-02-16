EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concerns

Stiri Recomandate

(video) Partidul Șor scandează la ANRE: „Uitați-vă ce clădire frumoasă la dânșii. Cei de la balcoane, vă rugăm să vă alăturați”

Susținătorii partidului Șor au ieșit din nou în stradă. Aceștia protestează la sediul Agenției Națională pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ce poveste! Golgheterul Ligii a II-a a muncit câte 11 ore pe zi în Olanda la cules și plantat de flori!

Adi Chică – Roșă, atacantul lui FC Buzău, are o poveste impresionantă! La 18 ani, pentru că nu a mai primit nicio ofertă de a continua fotbalul, a plecat în “Țara Lalelor” la cules de …crizanteme… [citeste mai departe]

Triodul, timpul rugăciunii împletite cu postirea

Cea mai importantă perioadă duhovnicească a anului bisericesc este cea a Triodului. Acum intensificăm rugăciunea împletind-o cu cele șapte săptămâni de postire, din cele 10 ale perioadei Triodului. În această duminică intrăm în timpul binecuvântat de urcuş duhovnicesc, ce ne duce către ... [citeste mai departe]

Alfa Romeo confirmă lansarea lui Brennero, un SUV mai mic decât Tonale, cu motor electric

Alfa Romeo a lansat, în urmă cu câteva zile, noul model Tonale. Acesta este al doilea SUV din istoria mărcii, după Stelvio, care a fost lansat în 2017. Acum, constructorul italian a confirmat că va lansa și un crossover… [citeste mai departe]

OMS AVERTIZEAZĂ - Un val nou de Omicron poate izbucni oricând în Europa de Est

Organizația Mondială a Sănătății atenționează că Europa de Est va fi lovită de un nou val al variantei Omicron a COVID-19.OMS solicită autorităților să intensifice vaccinare și alte măsuri, deoarece aceștia susțin că în acest context toți… [citeste mai departe]

Din nou bani de la guvern pentru căldura din Timişoara

Din nou bani de la guvern pentru căldura din Timişoara. Mai multe primării din țară primesc bani pentru compensarea costurilor legate de achiziția gazelor naturale necesare producerii energiei termice... [citeste mai departe]

Geoană: E poate cel mai complicat moment din ultimele decenii. Avem semnale că diplomația ar putea relua cursul normal, suntem prudenți

Zilele acestea se vor lua decizii importante cu privire la acțiunile Alianței ca răspuns la situația îngrijorătoare de la… [citeste mai departe]

Proiectul “citim împreună” – Ziua Națională a Lecturii

Motto: “ Citește! Citind mereu, creierul tău va deveni un laborator de idei și imagini, din care vei întocmi înțelesul și filozofia vieții.” Prof. Gabriela LUPU – Director adjunct și Autor de proiect Prof. Gabriela PENDELETE – Expert în design grafic Prof. Constantin HĂRĂBOR… [citeste mai departe]

Prețurile la carburanți, în creștere continuă. Benzina și motorina, un lux pentru șoferii din țara noastră

După ce prețul benzinei a mai sărit de un prag psihologic, cel de 24 de lei pentru un litru, scumpirile continuă. De data aceasta, motorina e la un pas de a costa 21 de lei.ANRE… [citeste mai departe]

Salariile din învățământ ar putea crește cu 10%. Ce categorii profesionale sunt vizate

Diriginții, antrenorii de performanță, învățătorii, educatoarele sau institutorii sunt doar câteva dintre categoriile care ar putea primi un spor de 10% la salariul de bază. Un proiect de lege în acest sens a trecut… [citeste mai departe]


EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concerns

Publicat:
EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concerns

The EU’s top court on Wednesday ruled that Brussels can cut funds to countries experiencing rule-of-law problems, rejecting a legal challenge from Poland and Hungary, according to Politico. In the highly anticipated judgment with decisions read out loud in Hungarian and Polish, the Court of Justice of the  said it is dismissing Budapest and […] The post EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Planes bring U.S. troops to Poland to reinforce Eastern Europe allies

13:35, 07.02.2022 - Two U.S. military planes could be seen landing at a Polish airport on Monday morning and more were expected later in the day, bringing the bulk of the extra troops that President Joe Biden ordered to Europe last week over the Ukraine crisis, according to Reuters. Biden has ordered nearly 3,000 troops…

Intel has $1.2 bln antitrust fine overturned by EU court

16:01, 26.01.2022 - A prominent European Union court on Wednesday overturned a E1.06 bln ($1.2 bln) antitrust fine that was levied against U.S. chipmaker Intel in 2009, according to CNBC. The fine was handed out by the European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, on the basis that Intel had unfairly tried to squeeze…

EU court set to rule on budget weapon aimed at Poland, Hungary

16:30, 25.01.2022 - The European Union’s top court will rule next month on the legality of a new tool that could ultimately see Poland and Hungary denied billions of euros of EU funding for failing to abide by the bloc’s democratic standards, according to Bloomberg.  The EU Court of Justice said on Twitter that it will…

Romanian minister says EU funds to drive green energy surge

16:35, 14.01.2022 - European Union support schemes will drive a surge in renewable energy projects in Romania to replace outdated coal-fired power plants and help the country meet its climate targets, Energy Minister Virgil Popescu said, according to Reuters. Separately, he gave a time-scale for new nuclear units, with…

Poland to cut VAT on food to zero from February

22:40, 22.12.2021 - Poland will lower VAT on some food to zero from Feb. 1, the finance minister said on Wednesday, as part of a programme of tax cuts and cash handouts meant to soften the impact of spiralling inflation on consumers, according to Reuters. Poland had requested approval from the European Union to change…

EU takes Poland to court amid fears for bloc’s legal order

15:46, 22.12.2021 - The European Union on Wednesday launched legal action against Poland over recent decisions by one of the country’s top courts which have raised troubling questions about the 27-nation bloc’s legal order, according to AP News. In October, Poland’s constitutional court ruled that Polish laws have supremacy…

Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Georgia press for EU membership

15:36, 15.12.2021 - The leaders of Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine lobbied the European Union at a summit on Wednesday to let them begin negotiations to join the bloc but for now, they are expected only to win reassurances of support against any possible Russian aggression, according to Reuters.  The one-day ‘Eastern…

Commission refers Romania to court for two cases: industrial pollution and air pollution control

14:50, 02.12.2021 - The European Commission decided on Thursday to refer Romania to the Court of Justice of the European Union for failing to comply with EU rules to tackle industrial pollution and to adopt an air pollution control programme, according to a press release. The EU Commission explained that in the first case,…


