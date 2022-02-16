EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concernsPublicat:
The EU’s top court on Wednesday ruled that Brussels can cut funds to countries experiencing rule-of-law problems, rejecting a legal challenge from Poland and Hungary, according to Politico. In the highly anticipated judgment with decisions read out loud in Hungarian and Polish, the Court of Justice of the European Union said it is dismissing Budapest and […] The post EU court green-lights Brussels’ power to cut funds over rule-of-law concerns appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
