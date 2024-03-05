Poland’s prime minister criticizes Hungary and Slovakia foreign ministers for meeting LavrovPublicat:
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk on Monday sharply criticized the Hungarian and Slovak foreign ministers for meeting with their Russian counterpart during a regional forum in Turkey, according to AP News. Tusk said that meeting Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the same day that Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was buried in Moscow was “not […] The post Poland’s prime minister criticizes Hungary and Slovakia foreign ministers for meeting Lavrov appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
