Funeral of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny to be held on Friday, his spokesperson says

The funeral of Russian opposition leader , who died earlier this month in a remote Arctic penal colony, will take place on Friday in Moscow after several locations declined to host the service, his spokesperson said, according to AP News. His funeral will be held at a church in Moscow’s southeast Maryino district on […] The post Funeral of Russian opposition leader to be held on Friday, his spokesperson says appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Europe has growth challenge as inflation defeated, says Le Maire

11:55, 23.02.2024 - Europe’s new battle is achieving economic growth as inflation has been defeated, according to French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, Bloomberg reports.  “In two years, the European Central Bank and the finance ministers have managed to break inflation,” Le Maire told reporters on Friday in Ghent, Belgium,…

France says Russian forces threatened to shoot down aircraft patrolling the Black Sea

13:15, 22.02.2024 - Russian forces threatened to shoot down French flights patrolling last month in international airspace over the Black Sea, signals of increasingly aggressive behavior from Moscow as its invasion of Ukraine struggles to make headway, France’s defense minister said Thursday, according to AP News. The…

Zelenskyy names ex-army chief Zaluzhnyi ‘hero of Ukraine’

14:45, 09.02.2024 - President Volodymyr Zelenskyy named former army chief General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi a “Hero of Ukraine” on Friday, a day after he was replaced in the biggest shakeup of the war with Russia to date, according to Reuters. Zaluzhnyi, a popular figure who oversaw Ukraine’s war effort throughout the Russian…

EU moves slowly toward using profits from frozen Russian assets to help Ukraine

14:30, 30.01.2024 - European Union nations have decided to approve an outline deal that would keep in reserve the profits from hundreds of billions of dollars in Russian central bank assets that have been frozen in retaliation for Moscow’s war in Ukraine, an EU official said, according to AP News. The tentative agreement,…

Germany uncovers Russian disinformation campaign on X

14:01, 26.01.2024 - Germany has uncovered a major “pro-Russian disinformation campaign” using thousands of fake accounts on X to try and stir anger at Berlin’s support for Ukraine, a media report said on Friday, according to Euractiv. The revelations come amid growing concern about the impact increasingly sophisticated…

Europe must not weaponize euro, ECB policymaker warns

11:01, 26.01.2024 - The euro zone should not weaponize its own currency in a global conflict as that could ultimately undermine it, an influential European Central Bank policymaker said on Friday, just as the EU was contemplating seizing Russian state assets, according to Reuters. European officials have been debating…

Russian air strikes pound Ukrainian cities in countrywide attack

11:35, 29.12.2023 - Russia launched a wave of missile strikes on Friday across Ukrainian cities, including the capital, officials said, as they raised a nationwide air alert. One person was killed and 15 others were injured in Kyiv and Kharkiv, with the toll expected to rise, according to France24. ”We are doing everything…

Ukrainian air strike damages Russian naval ship in Crimea

13:55, 26.12.2023 - A Ukrainian attack on the Crimean port of Feodosia damaged a large Russian landing ship and killed one person, Moscow said on Tuesday after Kyiv said it had destroyed an important Russian warship, according to France24.  The Russian defence ministry was cited by the Interfax news agency as saying that Ukraine had…


