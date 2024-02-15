EU puts water resilience plan on hold as drought grips Spain, Italy

Stiri Recomandate

Barcelona Reloaded

Barcelona Reloaded

Aflată în mijlocul unei crize teribile, Barcelona caută să-și pregătească de pe acum sezonul viitor. Deco, directorul sportiv, are planuri mari pentru la 2025. Catalanii nu sunt în căutare doar de antrenor, ci vor și cinci fotbaliști de atac pe care să-i aducă, deși clubul se confruntă cu mari probleme financiare. Presa din Spania a […] The post Barcelona Reloaded… [citeste mai departe]

PSD: USR vrea să dea încă o lovitură grea sistemului public de sănătate din România

PSD: USR vrea să dea încă o lovitură grea sistemului public de sănătate din România

USR vrea să dea încă o "lovitură grea" sistemului public de sănătate, afirmă joi reprezentanţii PSD, care anunţă că vor opri "tentativa de privatizare mascată a sistemului public de sănătate din România". [citeste mai departe]

Cum a arătat vacanța primilor turiști ruși în Coreea de Nord. Phenianul a promis pentru ei o stațiune cu „17 hoteluri, 37 de restaurante și o plajă luxoasă de 4 kilometri”

Cum a arătat vacanța primilor turiști ruși în Coreea de Nord. Phenianul a promis pentru ei o stațiune cu „17 hoteluri, 37 de restaurante și o plajă luxoasă de 4 kilometri”

Presa rusă de stat și un grup de… [citeste mai departe]

Cele mai iubite pulovere de damă din toate timpurile

Cele mai iubite pulovere de damă din toate timpurile

Nu există femeie care să nu fi purtat în viața ei vreun pulover, indiferent de stilul său vestimentar, fie că ești o doamnă care iubește să se îmbrace elegant, fie că ești o elevă sau o studentă care alege un pulover călduros peste hainele cu care merge la cursuri. Și pentru că este una din cele… [citeste mai departe]

Buenos Aires va găzdui finala Copa Libertadores 2024

Buenos Aires va găzdui finala Copa Libertadores 2024

Capitala Argentinei, orașul autonom Buenos Aires (CABA), va găzdui finala Copa Libertadores în 2024. Anunțul a fost făcut de Federația Argentiniană de Fotbal (AFA) și confirmat de Confederația Sud-Americană de Fotbal (CONMEBOL). Stadionul care va găzdui finala nu a fost încă anunțat. Argentina… [citeste mai departe]

Se închide Pasajul Unirii din București: circulația va fi complet oprită

Se închide Pasajul Unirii din București: circulația va fi complet oprită

Primăria Sectorului 4 anunță închiderea Pasajului Unirii din București. Acesta va fi închis în perioada 15-16 februarie între orele 23.00 și 05.30. ”Circulația tuturor vehiculelor în Pasajul Unirii va fi restricționată în următoarele două nopți, în… [citeste mai departe]

Ministerul Mediului: Peste 2 milioane de ambalaje au fost returnate de consumatori, în luna ianuarie, prin intermediul Sistemului de Garanţie Returnare

Ministerul Mediului: Peste 2 milioane de ambalaje au fost returnate de consumatori, în luna ianuarie, prin intermediul Sistemului de Garanţie Returnare

”Peste 2 milioane de ambalaje au fost returnate de consumatori, în luna ianuarie, prin intermediul… [citeste mai departe]

Statistică revoltătoare în județul lui Buzatu

Statistică revoltătoare în județul lui Buzatu

Numărul copiilor cu vârsta de până în trei ani diagnosticaţi cu malnutriţie proteino-calorică este în creştere în judeţul Vaslui, potrivit datelor furnizate de reprezentanţii Direcţiei de Sănătate Publică (DSP), în cursul anului trecut fiind luaţi în evidenţă 72 de astfel de copii, faţă de 62 în cursul… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Grindeanu: Infrastructura este un domeniu de importanţă strategică pentru România

Sorin Grindeanu: Infrastructura este un domeniu de importanţă strategică pentru România

Infrastructura este un domeniu de importanţă strategică pentru România, care oferă numeroase oportunităţi în următoarea decadă, a declarat, joi, vicepremierul Sorin Grindeanu, ministrul Transporturilor, la Forumul economic… [citeste mai departe]

Aro Palace a semnat franciza cu Hyatt Hotel Corporation

Aro Palace a semnat franciza cu Hyatt Hotel Corporation

Aro Palace SA anunta ca a semnat, pe 14 februarie a.c., scrisoarea de intentie pentru a intra intr-un acord de franciza cu Hyatt Hotel Corporation, in urma caruia hotelul Aro Palace Brasov va intra in familia internationala de hoteluri a renumitei marcii Hyatt. Se asteapta ca hotelul sa fie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

EU puts water resilience plan on hold as drought grips Spain, Italy

Publicat:
EU puts water resilience plan on hold as drought grips Spain, Italy

Brussels has shelved a plan to boost the ’s resilience against droughts and floods, just as the bloc’s southern regions battle water shortages before it’s even spring, according to Politico, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced a water resilience initiative among the policy priorities for the remainder of her term, […] The post EU puts water resilience plan on hold as drought grips Spain, Italy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Georgia appoints critic of West as PM

14:15, 09.02.2024 - The Georgian parliament approved a reshuffled government taking office, to be led by Irakli Kobakhidze, former chair of the ruling Georgian Dream party, according to Politico. Kobakhidze replaces Irakli Garibashvili, who unexpectedly announced his resignation as prime minister on January 29.  A strong…

Italy’s Meloni seeks new partnership with Africa, funds limited

15:11, 29.01.2024 - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni called for a new partnership with Africa on Monday, unveiling a long-awaited plan aimed at boosting economic ties, creating an energy hub for Europe and curbing immigration, according to Reuters. Speaking at a one-day summit attended by more than two dozen African…

Poland presses for ambitious 2040 EU climate target, signaling U-turn

15:00, 15.01.2024 - Poland‘s new government will urge the European Union to “embrace” a plan to slash 90 percent of the bloc’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2040, a senior government official said on Monday — reflecting the country’s massive shift in climate policy, according to Politico.  The European Commission is set…

China starts investigation into EU liquor after bloc’s EV probe

11:45, 05.01.2024 - China is launching an anti-dumping investigation into liquor products like brandy from the European Union as trade tensions between Beijing and Brussels intensified. European liquor stocks declined, according to Bloomberg. The investigation will focus on brandy products that come in smaller than 200…

Hungary blocks EU financial aid package for Ukraine

11:00, 15.12.2023 - European Union leaders agreed to open membership talks with Ukraine even as it continues to fight Russia‘s invasion, but they could not agree on a 50 billion euro package of EU financial aid for Kyiv due to opposition from Hungary, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, other leaders bypassed…

EU ministers consider next steps in response to Israel-Hamas war

11:21, 11.12.2023 - European Union foreign ministers on Monday considered possible next steps in response to the Middle East crisis, including a crackdown on Hamas’s finances and travel bans for Israeli settlers responsible for violence in the West Bank, according to Reuters. At a meeting in Brussels, ministers from the…

Europe’s longest recession grips Estonia as region suffers

12:35, 30.11.2023 - Estonia’s economy struggled to break out of the European Union’s most sustained contraction as a drop in trade with the Nordic region and an energy shock spurred by Russia’s war in Ukraine take a toll, according to Bloomberg. The Baltic nation of 1.3 million registered its seventh-straight drop in gross…

EU leaders welcome Israel-Hamas temporary truce, hostage deal

11:55, 22.11.2023 - European leaders on Wednesday applauded a temporary cease-fire deal struck overnight between Israel and Hamas, which includes a prisoner exchange for the release of 50 hostages held by the Palestinian militant group, according to Politico.  European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said she…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 23 ianuarie 2024
USD 4.578
EUR 4.9767
CHF 5.2672
GBP 5.82
CAD 3.3964
XAU 298.02
JPY 3.0949
CNY 0.6384
AED 1.2464
AUD 3.0134
MDL 0.2573
BGN 2.5445

Urmareste stirile pe: