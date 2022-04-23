VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in Ukraine

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Romanian Postal Service will waive fees on customs declarations for the import of personal belongings by Ukrainian refugees in Romania amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

On Wednesday, the Minister of Sports, Eduard Novak, visited the 51 athletes, technicians, physical trainers and doctors from the Olympic kayak canoe team of Ukraine who were accommodated at the Nicolae Navasart Sports Complex in Snagov.

Burlington English Romania International School is hiring English teachers from Ukraine and providing free English classes for Ukrainian refugees, according to a press statement released by the organisation on Monday, Agerpres reports.

The Gorj County Emergency Hospital in Targu Jiu has started treating refugees from Ukraine, the first patients being two pregnant women, announced, on Thursday, the spokesperson of the medical institution, Mihaela Ticleanu.

As many as 12 citizens from Ukraine were discovered on Romanian soil by the border police and have requested asylum, Border Police Inspectorate (ITPF) Sighetu Marmatiei spokesperson, Iulia Stan, informed on Tuesday.

Romania's Interior Ministry (MAI) informed on Monday that, since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, 3,288 Ukrainian citizens had applied for asylum in Romania.

The 10th day of war in Ukraine. Romania continues its actions to support Ukrainian refugees and Kyiv authorities.

The Vaslui Emergency Situations Inspectorate (ISU) has identified places in the county where camps from the Ukrainian refugees could be located, but also other locations where these people could be accommodated, depending on requests.