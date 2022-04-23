VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in Ukraine

Stiri Recomandate

Trupele rusești nu au reușit să obțină câștiguri majore în ultimele 24 de ore, au transmis sâmbătă serviciile secrete britanice. În pofida unei activități sporite, forțele rusești nu au obținut câștiguri majore în ultimele 24 de ore, deoarece contraatacurile ucrainene continuă să le îngreuneze eforturile”, afirmă Defence Intelligence (DI) din… [citeste mai departe]

Este primul Paște pe care Ioana îl va petrece fără tatăl ei, regretatul actor Ion Dichiseanu. Peste o lună se va împlini un an de la moartea acestuia. Sărbătorile Pascale nu mai sunt un motiv de bucurie pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Poliţiştii de frontieră din cadrul Sectorului Poliţiei de Frontieră Moraviţa au depistat, în cadrul unei acţiuni pe linia combaterii migraţiei ilegale, desfăşurate pe raza judeţului Timiș, un cetățean roman care a sprijinit… [citeste mai departe]

Un general rus a declarat că Moscova vrea să cucerească tot sudul și estul Ucrainei, obiective de război mult mai largi decât a recunoscut, în timp ce continuă o nouă ofensivă după ce campania sa de cucerire a capitalei Kiev s-a prăbușit luna trecută. Un general rus a declarat… [citeste mai departe]

Modernizarea sistemului de iluminat public al Municipiului Alba Iulia: Licitația de PESTE 16 MILIOANE de lei, lansată în SEAP Modernizarea sistemului… [citeste mai departe]

Polițiștii arădeni au găsit, în noaptea de vineri spre sâmbătă, un bărbat decedat pe o stradă din localitatea Dorobanți, iar ancheta a scos la iveală că acesta a fost victima unui… [citeste mai departe]

Jocurile Invictus, dedicate militarilor răniți în teatrele de operațiune, a avut loc în Olanda. Angel Ilovan, un militar bistrițean în rezervă, și-a cerut iubita de soție. În perioada 16 – 22 aprilie, în Olanda, au avut… [citeste mai departe]

Episcopul Huşilor, Ignatie, este alături cu gândul de cetăţenii ucraineni greu încercaţi în… [citeste mai departe]

Românii se pregătesc de sărbătoarea Învierii Domnului, iar cei care vor să pună carnea de miel pe masă au întâlnit în piețe și supermarketuri prețuri record. Zilele acestea, carnea de miel a devenit un adevărat lux.… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski, a declarat, vineri, că aliaţii livrează țării în sfârşit armele pe care Kievul le-a cerut, ”Ca în fiecare dimineaţă, ca în fiecare zi, ca în fiecare seară, am acordat astăzi o atenţie maximă pentru a dota armata… [citeste mai departe]


VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in Ukraine

VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in Ukraine

In a video message addressed at the feast of , the Patriarch of the , , urges the faithful to pray for an end to the war in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian refugees.

