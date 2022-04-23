VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in Ukraine

VIDEO His Beatitude Daniel: On Orthodox Easter, let us pray for an end to war in UkrainePublicat:
In a video message addressed at the feast of Holy Easter, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church, His Beatitude Daniel, urges the faithful to pray for an end to the war in Ukraine and to help the Ukrainian refugees.
