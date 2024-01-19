United Nations sees international tourism fully recovering in 2024

Stiri Recomandate

Danemarca investește 400 de milioane de dolari în drone care să asigure securitatea deasupra Arcticii și Atlanticului de Nord

Danemarca a alocat 2,74 miliarde de coroane daneze (400 de milioane de dolari) pentru întărirea supravegherii şi securităţii în Arctica şi în… [citeste mai departe]

Politic Încă trei primari au plecat din PNL Teleorman ianuarie 19, 2024 13:35 Nici bine nu s-au sedimentat mesajele transmise de Nicolae Ciucă la ședința Biroului Politic Județean al PNL Teleorman din urmă cu câteva zile, că alți primari liberali au anunțat că părăsesc partidul și trec la social-democrați.… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe organizații de mediu, 2Celsius, Bankwatch,… [citeste mai departe]

Reabilitare de cămin cultural, într-o localitate timișeană. Așezare cu circa 200 de locuitori, satul timișean Gruni, aparținător de comuna Belinț, se află foarte aproape de municipiul Lugoj, la doar 15 kilometri, având ieșire la drumul european. [citeste mai departe]

Traficul rutier este blocat vineri pe Autostrada Bucureşti-Ploieşti, după ce trei capete tractor au oprit pe carosabil, iar şoferii protestează. Pe sensul către Ploieşti… [citeste mai departe]

Nr. 25 din 19 ianuarie 2024BULETIN DE PRESA Cercetat pentru distrugere si furt calificat, identificat si retinut de politistii de la investigatii… [citeste mai departe]

Hidrologii de INGHA, au emis astăzi o nouă avertizare de inundații, de tip cod GALBEN și PORTOCALIU pe anumite sectoare de râurile din zona Banatului, Transilvaniei și Crișana, inclusiv pentru râul Crișul Alb ce traversează partea de nord a județului Hunedoara.… [citeste mai departe]

„În Ședința de Guvern din 18 ianuarie 2024 a fost aprobată Ordonanța privind instituirea unei scheme de ajutor de stat de sprijinire a întreprinderilor care își desfășoară activitatea în domeniul producției… [citeste mai departe]

Ministrul Transporturilor și Infrastructurii, Sorin Grindeanu, a primit un sprijin nesperat de la ministrul Sănătății, Alexandru Rafila, la manevra sa politică de trecere cât mai rapidă a celor 15 spitale CFR şi 22 de ambulatorii către autoritățile locale.… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
Global tourism is set to fully recover from the pandemic in 2024 as international tourist arrivals will likely be 2% more numerous than in 2019, the said on Friday, according to Reuters. Increased global air connectivity and a strong recovery of Asian markets will allow a full rebound of tourism […] The post sees international tourism fully recovering in 2024 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

