UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains

Consiliul Superior al Magistraturii (CSM) transmite, vineri, că în acest an au fost amenajate, la nivelul instanţelor, 50 de spaţii adecvate audierii minorilor: „Este esențial ca derularea procedurilor judiciare în care… [citeste mai departe]

O operă de artă realizată pe un indicator rutier din Londra a dispărut brusc vineri, fiind luată de un bărbat care a fugit cu ea în braţe la foarte puţin timp după ce lucrarea fusese revendicată de artistul stradal Banksy, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză la Hollywood. Lionsgate, studioul din spatele Hunger Games şi Twilight Saga, se listează la bursă după fuziunea cu Screaming Eagle. Noul grup este evaluat la aproximativ 4,6 miliarde de dolari. [citeste mai departe]

Boala cașectizantă cronică a căprioarelor, sau CWD, cauzată de prioni – agenți patogeni anormali, transmisibili – s-a răspândit în America de Nord. Vânătorii au observat… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele SUA, Joe Biden, a emis, vineri seară, un ordin executiv prin care extinde sfera sancțiunilor impuse Rusiei din cauza invaziei în Ucraina, fiind vizate tranzacțiile financiare care facilitează achizițiile de armament de către Moscova. ”În contextul în care Federația Rusă utilizează… [citeste mai departe]

Floarea Crăciunului, cunoscută și sub numele de Crăciuniță, aduce o notă vibrantă și festivă în casele noastre în perioada sărbătorilor. Cu toate acestea, pentru a te bucura de frumusețea… [citeste mai departe]

Preşedintele Centrului Român al Energiei, Corneliu Bodea, a vorbit într-un interviu acordat Agerpres despre lipsa de personal calificat în domeniu, dar şi despre faptul că principala provocare energetică a României ține de mentalitate.AGERPRES: Se tot… [citeste mai departe]

Şeful Biroului Preşedintelui de la Kiev, Andri Ermak, a declarat, vineri, că 31 de state s-au alăturat deja Declarației comune a ţărilor G7 privind garanțiile de securitate pentru Ucraina, notează RBC, potrivit Rador Radio România.Preşedinţia… [citeste mai departe]

Trei tineri din judeţul Teleorman, care ar fi vânat ilegal un căprior, au fost reţinuţi de poliţişti în urma unor percheziţii domiciliare efectuate în baza unor mandate emise de Parchetul de pe lângă… [citeste mai departe]

Nuclearelectrica și Banca Europeană de Investiții (BEI) au semnat un acord de împrumut în valoare de 145 de milioane de euro pentru a sprijini finalizarea primei… [citeste mai departe]


UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains

UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains

The United Nations Security Council on Friday approved a toned-down bid to boost humanitarian aid to the and called for urgent steps “to create the conditions for a sustainable cessation of hostilities” after a week of vote delays and intense negotiations to avoid a veto by the , according to Reuters. Amid […] The post UN Security Council acts to boost aid to Gaza after US abstains appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

