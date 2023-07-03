Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

Stiri Recomandate

Octavia Geamănu a rămas fără auz temporar. Ce diagnostic a primit: „Timpan fisurat, dureri crunte, sângerări în ureche”

Octavia Geamănu a povestit pe rețelele de socializare că a avut o problemă de sănătate și a rămas temporar fără auz. Fosta prezentatoare de… [citeste mai departe]

Trezită de frică: UE folosește o bancă rusă sancționată pentru a salva acordul cu cereale de la Marea Neagră

Uniunea Europeană ia în considerare o propunere care să permită unei bănci rusești aflate sub sancțiuni să își creeze o filială pentru a  se reconecta la rețeaua financiară… [citeste mai departe]

FCSB mai vrea un fundaș central, după transferul lui Siyabonga Ngezana

După prezentarea fundașului central venit de la Kaizer Chiefs, roș-albaștrii mai au o singură țintă importantă în această perioadă de mercato: încă un stopper.Vicecampioana României s-a despărțit în această vară de Joonas Tamm și de Iulian Cristea, astfel… [citeste mai departe]

Alcoolemii record în cazul unor bărbați din Baia Mare și Ieud

La data de 2 iulie, polițiștii Biroului Rutier Baia Mare au intervenit la un eveniment produs pe strada Petru Rareș. Deplasați la fața locului, polițiștii au constatat faptul că un băimărean de 25 de ani, aflat la volanul unui autoturism, condus dinspre bulevardul Republicii,… [citeste mai departe]

StateSec Niculescu: Romania might join OECD in three to four years

Romania might join the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in three to four years, as the required accession time depends on the speed whereby it will adopt the recommendations of the international organization, Secretary of State with the Foreign… [citeste mai departe]

Minor la volanul unei mașini care nu mai avea ITP de mai bine de 6 ani

Un echipaj de la Poliția orașului Vicovu de Sus, care monitoriza traficul de pe aria de competență în noaptea de duminică spre luni, a oprit, puțin după miezul nopții, pe raza satului Costileva de Sus, comuna Ulma, un autoturism Mitsubishi Shogun la volanul… [citeste mai departe]

First edition of training programme on building resilience to disinformation kicks off on Monday

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE), in collaboration with the International Development Cooperation Agency - RoAid, launched on Monday the first edition of the training programme "Building resilience to disinformation… [citeste mai departe]

Corina Creţu: ”S-au făcut plăţi de doar 210 milioane de euro din PNRR. Miliarde de EURO stau în BNR, iar statul se împrumută”

Fostul comisar european și actual europarlamentar Corina Crețu acuză Guvernul că nu urgentează procesul de absorbție a miliardelor… [citeste mai departe]

Ce sunt polipii colonici

Cancerul de colon afectează, de obicei, adulții de vârstă mai înaintată, dar boala poate surveni oricând. Inițial, se manifestă ca un polip benign pe peretele interior al colonului. Ce sunt acești polipi și cum pot fi îndepărtați, discutăm cu conferentiar dr. Mădălina Ilie, medic primar Gastroenterologie. [citeste mai departe]

Veste bună pentru fermieri. A fost aprobată o nouă schemă de ajutor de peste 560 mil. lei în sectorul creșterii animalelor

Costurile administrative pentru întocmirea şi menţinerea registrului genealogic, precum şi cele aferente testelor pentru determinarea calităţii… [citeste mai departe]


Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut

Publicat:
Russia plans to cut crude export flows next month in an effort to keep the global market balanced, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Bloomberg reports. The statement came shortly after , a key ally of Russia in the OPEC+ group, said it will extend its voluntary production cut of 1 million barrels […] The post Russia pledges to reduce oil exports in August after Saudi extends voluntary cut appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

US and EU to court Brazil and India on Ukraine’s peace blueprint

13:05, 23.06.2023 - Senior US and European Union officials will gather over the weekend with diplomats from several countries in the so-called global south in an effort to engage key nations that have remained mostly neutral in the face of Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  The meeting, which will take place…

NATO’s biggest air drill to fill German skies with fighter jets

09:40, 12.06.2023 - The airspace above Germany will swarm with military aircraft for almost two weeks starting Monday as NATO conducts the biggest air exercise in the alliance’s history, a display of force in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine more than a year ago, according to Bloomberg.  Dubbed Air Defender 23,…

Floodwaters engulf areas of southern Ukraine after dam breach, hundreds evacuated

13:56, 07.06.2023 - Floodwaters from a collapsed dam kept rising in southern Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing hundreds of people to flee their homes in a major emergency operation that brought a dramatic new dimension to the war with Russia, now in its 16th month, according to AP news. Amid the disaster response, artillery…

EU extends Ukraine tariff suspension, Zelenskiy pledges to make it permanent

09:30, 26.05.2023 - The European Union agreed on Thursday to suspend restrictions on imports from Ukraine for a further year after warding off an import ban imposed by some EU nations amid farmer protests over low prices, according to Reuters. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the EU for the extension and…

Oil holds decline as investors digest Moscow’s message on OPEC+

09:15, 26.05.2023 - Oil was steady after falling more than 3% on Thursday as Russia suggested OPEC+ wasn’t likely to change production levels at its next meeting, and investors tracked talks to avoid a catastrophic US default, according to Bloomberg. West Texas Intermediate traded below $72 a barrel after Thursday’s tumble…

Scholz calls for ‘realistic’ agreement on EU’s new fiscal rules

13:40, 23.05.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz called for a “realistic and binding agreement” among European Union member states to reduce debt levels while giving governments leeway to invest, according to Bloomberg.  “We now need an understanding of how we can reduce the high levels of debt without repeating the mistakes…

NATO drills sharpen submarine-hunt skills in Russia’s backyard

18:25, 05.05.2023 - NATO is stepping up monitoring of submarines after the defense alliance warned that Moscow is mapping European Union and US critical underwater assets, according to Bloomberg. Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have spent much of the last 12 days scouring the seas off the coasts of Norway…

Romania to hold rates with inflation set to ease

12:20, 04.04.2023 - Romania will probably refrain from raising interest rates further as the central bank expects price growth to ease in the coming months, Bloomberg reports.  Policymakers in Bucharest will hold the benchmark rate at 7%, according to all economists in a Bloomberg survey. The rate is set to stay put for…


