Romania’s PM Ciuca resigns, leaves interim job to justice minister

Stiri Recomandate

Turcia anunţă o nouă reuniune privind o posibilă deblocare a aderării Suediei la NATO, la Ankara

Turcia anunţă o nouă reuniune privind o posibilă deblocare a aderării Suediei la NATO, la Ankara

Posibila deblocare de către guvernul turc a aderării Suediei la NATO va fi discutată în cadrul unei noi reuniuni a aşa-numitului Mecanism Permanent Comun al Turciei, Finlandei, Suediei şi Alianţei Atlantice,… [citeste mai departe]

Abia acum e gata. Sau nu?

Abia acum e gata. Sau nu?

 Deşi cam toate campionatele naţionale din Europa au luat sfârşit, iar unele chiar de o bucată bună de timp, totuşi sezonul nu s-a putut considera caîncheiat până la finala competiţiei supreme la nivel de echipe de club, Champions' League. Meciul disputat sâmbătă la Istanbul avea o favorită ... [citeste mai departe]

Gala Proiectelor Educaționale „Sărbătorile cărții, credinței și binelui” la Colegiul ...

Gala Proiectelor Educaționale „Sărbătorile cărții, credinței și binelui” la Colegiul ...

Vineri, 9 iunie 2023, ora 12,00, pe scena Casei de Cultură din Rădăuți, au fost sărbătorite dragostea de carte și dorința de învățare, lectura și puterea cunoașterii, bucuria și omenia, recunoștința și… [citeste mai departe]

Câteva observații pe marginea raportului final al Comisiei Wiesel

Câteva observații pe marginea raportului final al Comisiei Wiesel

Citit la o distanță de aproape 20 de ani, Raportul Final al Comisiei Internaţionale pentru Studierea Holocaustului în România numit și Raportul Wiesel (Editura Polirom, 2005. Vol.1 Raportul Final, vol.2 Documente) ridică unele întrebări legate de metodologia echipei… [citeste mai departe]

(foto) Nuntă ca la Hollywood, la terasa Ciocârlia: Șampanie, piscină, decor

(foto) Nuntă ca la Hollywood, la terasa Ciocârlia: Șampanie, piscină, decor

Dacă visezi la o nuntă ca în romanticele filme de la Hollywood, acum e momentul să o realizezi. Un spațiu în aer liber, cu iarbă și arbuști ornamentali, ghirlande de flori, decora alb, șampanie și mult soare – această locație e mai aproape decât… [citeste mai departe]

Gala Premiilor UNITER 2023: Lista completă a nominalizărilor și a câștigătorilor

Gala Premiilor UNITER 2023: Lista completă a nominalizărilor și a câștigătorilor

„Seaside Stories”, în regia, scenariul, universul sonor Radu Afrim, montat la Teatrul de Stat Constanţa, a fost desemnat cel mai bun spectacol la cea de-a 31-a ediţie a sărbătorii teatrului românesc – Gala Premiilor UNITER… [citeste mai departe]

40 de ani de Audi Sport. Povestea diviziei de performanță

40 de ani de Audi Sport. Povestea diviziei de performanță

Divizia de performanță Audi Sport împlinește 40 de ani de existență în 2023. Pentru a sărbători această ocazie specială, am dedicat un articol cu povestea fascinantă și, oarecum, neobișnuită a celebrei divizii de performanță, responsabilă pentru modelele Audi cu sigla... [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de arestări pentru uciderea a nouă persoane în atacurile asupra unor secţii de poliţie din Vietnam

Zeci de arestări pentru uciderea a nouă persoane în atacurile asupra unor secţii de poliţie din Vietnam

Poliţia vietnameză a reţinut 39 de persoane pentru atacarea cu arme de foc, duminică, a două secţii de poliţie din centrul ţării, nouă persoane fiind ucise până în prezent, a anunţat marţi… [citeste mai departe]

Descoperire șocant în Vama Nădlac. Zeci de migranți, la un pas să moartă sufocați, într-un TIR. Au fost chemate mai multe ambulante

Descoperire șocant în Vama Nădlac. Zeci de migranți, la un pas să moartă sufocați, într-un TIR. Au fost chemate mai multe ambulante

Se pare că cineva i-ar fi auzit pe aceștia făcând gălăgie și, după deschiderea remorcii, a apelat numărul unic de urgență… [citeste mai departe]

Poți să economisești până la 50% din energia consumată atunci când speli vasele în apă rece

Poți să economisești până la 50% din energia consumată atunci când speli vasele în apă rece

Noul Fairy oferă aceleași rezultate impecabile chiar și în apă rece și îi invită pe consumatori să spele vasele la temperaturi mai scăzute pentru a economisi energie Prin inovația adusă la nivel de produs,… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Romania’s PM Ciuca resigns, leaves interim job to justice minister

Publicat:
Romania’s PM Ciuca resigns, leaves interim job to justice minister

Romanian President Klaus Iohannis designated Justice Minister Catalin Predoiu to take over now ex-prime minister as Romania’s interim prime minister on Monday, according to Euractiv.  In 2021, when the social-democrats (PSD) and the Liberals (PNL), together with the Hungarian minority party (UDMR), decided to form a coalition, they established a so-called rotation of […] The post Romania’s PM Ciuca resigns, leaves interim job to justice minister appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Romania’s Social Democrats threaten early elections if no PM switch

09:20, 05.06.2023 - Romania‘s Social Democratic Party (PSD) will trigger early elections if the prime minister switch that was agreed to within the ruling coalition in December and which was supposed to have already taken place is not respected, said Social-Democrat MEP Victor Negrescu, noting his party is ready to lead,…

Romanian PM Ciuca to resign Friday ahead of government rotation

18:10, 24.05.2023 - Romania‘s prime minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that he will present his resignation on Friday, ahead of agreed rotation between the governing political parties, according to See News. Ciuca, who is head of the National Liberal Party (PNL), will decide by Monday whether he would remain in the…

Germany, Hungary spar as tensions mount over blocked Ukraine aid

09:35, 23.05.2023 - Germany and Hungary quarreled Monday during a foreign ministers’ meeting in Brussels over the role a controversial Hungarian bank is playing in Russia’s war in Ukraine, according to four diplomats familiar with the exchange, Politico Reports. The bank, OTP, has become a focal point for officials in…

Romanian labour minister wants the retirement age raised to 65

09:15, 23.05.2023 - Every person working in Romania will have to retire at age 65 at the latest, Romanian Labour Minister Marius Budai announced Monday following his return from EU recovery plan discussions in Brussels, according to Euractiv. Budai attended a series of meetings last week to discuss reforms relating to…

Republic of Moldova to make use of Romania’s experience for EU accession

10:50, 16.05.2023 - The Republic of Moldova will likely call on Romanian experts on its path to joining the European Union, the Moldovan Ambassador to Romania Victor Chirila said on Monday, noting that his country aims to start access negotiations this year, according to Euractiv. Experts for accession are to be dispatched…

Poland to reinforce transatlantic relations during next Council of EU presidency

09:45, 02.05.2023 - Poland wants to focus on strengthening the EU’s ties with the US during its next presidency in the Council of the EU in 2025, announced President Andrzej Duda on Monday, according to Euractiv. As Poland celebrates its 19th anniversary since joining the bloc, Duda took this opportunity to discuss the…

EU opens joint gas buying with eye to winter energy security

10:55, 26.04.2023 - The European Union launched a scheme on Tuesday for European companies to place orders to jointly buy gas, with the aim of ensuring Europe has enough fuel and avoiding a repeat of last year’s record-high energy prices, according to Euractiv. Companies have until May 2 to register how much gas they want…

Hungary reaches technical agreement with EU over Justice reform

11:30, 25.04.2023 - A technical agreement on a justice reform package – which could unblock at least E13 billion of Hungary’s catch-up aid – has been reached by the Hungarian government and the European Commission, Hungarian Justice Minister Judit Varga announced on Monday, according to Euractiv. The “horizontal condition”…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 12 iunie 2023
USD 4.599
EUR 4.9568
CHF 5.0915
GBP 5.7893
CAD 3.4502
XAU 290.488
JPY 3.3022
CNY 0.644
AED 1.2521
AUD 3.1117
MDL 0.2582
BGN 2.5343

Urmareste stirile pe: