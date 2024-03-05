Kucova NATO airbase officially opens in Albania

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Bulgaria started negotiations with Azerbaijan to increase gas supplies to Romania, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine through the future vertical Balkan gas corridor, the Bulgarian parliament’s press centre said on Monday, according to Euractiv. Bulgarian Parliament Speaker Rosen Zhelyazkov is on an official…

- Hungary gave its green light on Monday for Sweden to join NATO, thereby removing the final hurdle and paving the way for Sweden to become the military alliance’s 32nd full member, according to Euractiv. After 20 months of delays and waiting, the Hungarian parliament, led by the Fidesz-KDNP majority…

- The European Union has moved toward using the profits from frozen Russian central bank assets to finance Ukraine’s reconstruction with the adoption of a new law on Monday, according to Euractiv. The move, in line with steps taken by the G7, establishes a legislative route by which profits generated…

- The European Union‘s 6-billion euro growth plan for the Western Balkans is a potential “game changer” that could double the size of regional economies in the next decade, an EU official said on Monday, according to Reuters. Leaders of the six Western Balkan countries – Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro,…

- An agreement was reached between Romania‘s Agriculture Ministry and representatives of major agricultural organizations on Monday, with the former addressing several demands by farmers who have been protesting for six days, according to Euractiv. Agriculture Minister Florin Barbu disclosed that the…

- French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne resigned on Monday evening following a meeting with President Emmanuel Macron that lasted just over an hour, the Elysee Palace said in a press release, according to Euractiv. Borne, who has held the post of prime minister since Macron was re-elected on 24 April…

- The European Union on Monday said it would launch an investigation of social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, over a suspected breach of obligations in its first such probe under the Digital Services Act (DSA), according to Reuters. The DSA, which entered into force in November last year,…

- Romania’s Defence Ministry has submitted a request to parliament to purchase 200 PAC-2 GEM-T missiles for the country’s Patriot system to stay prepared amid the current security crisis in the region, according to Euractiv. Forwarded to the Defence Committees on Monday after submission to the Joint…