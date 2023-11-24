North Macedonia to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting

Stiri Recomandate

Cum te poți „păcăli” ca să bei mai multă apă dacă nu-ți place gustul ei - 2 trucuri te ajută să rămâi hidratat în fiecare zi

 Cercetătorii au aflat cum pot fi motivați oamenii să consume mai multe lichide.  Apa este foarte importantă pentru organismul… [citeste mai departe]

SBU a arestat un fost oficial ucrainean din Herson, suspectat că și-a denunțat tatăl rușilor pentru că era membru al rezistenței

Serviciul de Securitate al Ucrainei (SBU) a anunțat vineri, 24 noiembrie, că a arestat un fost conducător din regiunea sudică Herson,… [citeste mai departe]

Îngrijorător! Aproape 400.000 de oameni au murit în Europa în 2021 din cauza poluării

Un raport al Uniunii Europene arată că aproape 400.000 de oameni au murit în Europa în 2021 din cauza a trei poluanți atmosferici. Organizația Mondială a Sănătății susține că aceste morți ar fi putut fi evitate dacă poluanții… [citeste mai departe]

Mihail Kasianov, primul premier al lui Putin, declarat „agent străin” de o instanță din Rusia

Justiţia rusă a decis vineri că primul premier al lui Putin este „agent străin”. În timp, Mihail Kasianov, a devnit un opozant al președintelui rus și a denunțat în mai multe rânduri invazia Ucrainei,… [citeste mai departe]

Harry Kane și recordul stabilit la Bayern Munchen după doar 12 meciuri în Bundesliga

​Harry Kane este unul dintre cele mai inspirate transferuri ale verii, dar și unul dintre cele mai scumpe. Bayern Munchen a plătit în schimbul acestuia suma de 95 de milioane de euro, iar englezul îi răsplătește pe nemți cu vârf… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 130 de camioane cu ajutor umanitar au fost descărcate în Fâșia Gaza. Este cel mai mare convoi de la începutul conflictului Israel - Hamas

Armistiţiul care a intrat în vigoare vineri în Fâşia Gaza a permis ONU să "mărească" livrarea de ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Cât se câștigă în trei ore de cerșit? Un bărbat în putere, din Constanța, a strâns bani frumoși, pretinzând că e bătrân și bolnav

Cât se câștigă în trei ore de cerșit? Un bărbat în putere, din Constanța, asrtâns bani frumoși, pretinzând că… [citeste mai departe]

Jurnal de Nord, Groenlanda. Ziua 0: „Noapte bună din țara lui Hans Christian Andersen!“

Rareș Beșliu, un fotograf îndrăgostit de natură și de viața animalelor, demarează proiectul fotografic La NORD de cuvinte, o paralelă între regiunile arctice și impactul schimbărilor climatice simțit în România. [citeste mai departe]

Valul misterios de infecții respiratorii se extinde în China - Primele concluzii ale OMS, după spaima că vine o nouă pandemie

China a făcut apel la vigilență pe 24 noiembrie, în contextul în care un val de boli respiratorii a afectat școlile și spitalele sale.Țara se… [citeste mai departe]

Ce facem astăzi, 25 noiembrie 2023, în Timișoara?

Sâmbătă, 25 noiembrie, puteți participa la ateliere de teatru și lumânări, la un târg de viniluri sau la un flashmob solidar cu femeile care sunt victime ale violenței domestice. În plus, la Teatrul Național începe Balul Vienez. [citeste mai departe]


North Macedonia to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting

Publicat:
North Macedonia to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting

NATO member said Friday it would briefly lift a ban on flights from Russia next week, which would enable Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to attend an international conference in the country should he accept the invitation, according to AP news. A government statement said the window would apply from November 29 to […] The post to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

