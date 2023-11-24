North Macedonia to briefly lift flight ban in case Russia’s Lavrov wants to attend meeting

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hamas fighters released 24 hostages on Friday during the first day of the war’s first truce, including Israeli women and children and Thai farm workers, after guns fell silent across the Gaza Strip for the first time in seven weeks, according to Reuters. The hostages were transferred out of Gaza and…

- Petra De Sutter, Belgium’s deputy prime minister from the Greens, called on the country’s government to sanction Israel on Wednesday. “It is time for sanctions against Israel. The bombing is inhumane,” she posted on X, formerly Twitter. “While war crimes are being committed in Gaza, Israel ignores the…

- The European Union Chamber of Commerce on Friday criticised an upcoming trade fair in China as “largely smoke and mirrors” and pushed for more tangible measures to restore business confidence among the European business community, according to Reuters. Shanghai is due to host the China International…

- Meeting at the margins of the G7 meeting in Osaka on Sunday, EU and Australian trade representatives failed to conclude negotiations on a free trade agreement due to persistent disagreements on agricultural market access, according to Euractiv. “Unfortunately, we have not been able to make progress,”…

- The European Union‘s foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, urged China on Friday to redress economic and trade imbalances or efforts by Europe to reduce its dependence on China may accelerate far more than is good, according to Reuters. Borrell is on a three-day visit to China and is expected to have…

- European Union leaders will debate on Friday how their bloc can strengthen its competitiveness, be at the forefront of new green and digital technologies and reduce its reliance on third countries, notably China, according to Reuters. In a letter to leaders before the summit, European Council president…

- Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cast doubt Friday on the prospect of the European Union beginning negotiations any time soon for Ukraine to join the bloc, saying it was unrealistic to launch the accession process with a country that’s at war, according to AP News. Speaking to state radio, Orban…

- Annual inflation in the eurozone cooled to its lowest level since October 2021, falling to 4.3% in September, flash figures showed on Friday, according to CNBC. That was down from a 5.2% annual reading in August, while month-on-month inflation dipped from 0.5% to 0.3%. Core inflation — which excludes…