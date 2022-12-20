Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Sănătății: Examinăm posibilitatea restricționării temporare la export a anumitor medicamente

Ministerul Sănătăţii examinează posibilitatea restricţionării temporare la export a anumitor medicamente, printre care antibiotice pentru copii şi oncologice, a anunţat ministrul Alexandru… [citeste mai departe]

Taxă în plus pentru șoferi! Decizia care îi va afecta și pe români

În ultimii ani au existat mai multe proiecte și negocieri la nivelul Uniunii Europene. Miza a fost capacitatea UE de a contribui la eforturile globale de combatere a schimbărilor climatice. Conform asumărilor se va pune în aplicare un plan de a atinge obiectivul… [citeste mai departe]

Asa analizeaza pariorii de top un meci de fotbal

Pariorii de top se diferentiaza de pierzatori prin felul in care analizeaza fiecare meci. Este nevoie de seriozitate, de meticulozitate, dar si de metodica. Jucatorii care au succes la pariuri sunt atenti la toate detaliile si nu se ghideaza niciodata exclusiv dupa cote.Orice analiza incepe de la elementele… [citeste mai departe]

Sorin Oprea: Privire de sus

  Am participat săptămâna trecută la un eveniment emoţionant, o lecţie de viaţă şi cultură predată cu sufletul, rămasă cu siguranţă în mintea tuturor celor prezenţi. Nu am scris imediat şi am lăsat să treacă un timp, tocmai pentru a putea înţelege esenţa unei întâlniri care te marchează pentru multă vreme. În Centrul Cultural de la Vălenii de Munte,… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Sibiu a obţinut finanţare europeană nerambursabilă pentru amenajarea unui centru de aport voluntar al deşeurilor

„Am fost anunţaţi de Ministerul Mediului că proiectul depus de Primăria Sibiu în cadrul PNRR – Componenta 3 pentru amenajarea primului centru de aport… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO. Moment periculos surprins în trafic. Un șofer a fost la un pas de a fi lovit de o placă de regips

Un șofer a fost la un pas de a nimeri în accident după ce o placă de rigips ce era transportată de un alt șofer, pe suportul de pe acoperișul mașinii, s-a desprins de vehicul. Totul a avut… [citeste mai departe]

Şcolile profesionale au avut în anul şcolar 2020-2021 un total de 25.000 de absolvenţi

Şcolile profesionale din România au avut în anul şcolar 2020-2021 un total de 25.000 de absolvenţi, adică 17% din cei peste 144.000 absolvenţi liceu, potrivit INS, în condiţiile în care înainte de Revoluţie această formă… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria Timișoara vrea finanțare europeană pentru noua maternitate

Primăria Municipiului Timișoara a depus cererea de finanțare prin Programul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR) pentru proiectul de construire a unei noi maternități în zona Balta Verde. Proiectul are autorizație de construire și documentația este pregătită… [citeste mai departe]

Cine face parc pe culoarul Canalul Morii –tronson Parcul Rozelor

32 de milioane de lei costă amenajare parc pe culoarul Canalul Morii –tronson Parcul Rozelor – din municipiul Cluj-Napoca. Banii provin din fonduri europene, iar durata de execuţie este de 24 de luni.  [citeste mai departe]

Se elimină mult hulita declarație din energie

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă i-a cerut ministrului Energiei, Virgil Popescu, să elimine obligativitatea depunerii de către persoanele fizice a declarațiilor pentru obținerea prețului plafonat la energie. Printr-o postare pe Facebook, titularul de la Energie a spus ca declarațiile vor fi scoase și toată lumea va… [citeste mai departe]


Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia

An explosion on a section of a Europe-bound natural gas pipeline in western Russia killed three people on Tuesday but didn’t affect export supplies, officials said, according AP News. The explosion ripped through a section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhhorod pipeline in the Chuvashia region during repair works. Regional authorities said that three repair workers were killed […] The post Explosion rips through gas pipeline in Russia appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

EU and Iran to continue working on nuclear deal, Borrell says

13:20, 20.12.2022 - EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell on Tuesday condemned Iran’s support for Russia in its war in Ukraine and the ongoing repression of opposition in the country, but said the EU would continue to work with Iran on restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to Reuters. “Necessary meeting with…

Europe to be hit hardest in global slowdown says OECD

14:15, 22.11.2022 - The global economy should avoid a recession next year but the worst energy crisis since the 1970s will trigger a sharp slowdown with Europe hit hardest, the OECD said on Tuesday, urging central banks to keep hiking interest rates, according to Reuters. World economic growth is set to slow from 3.1%…

Ukraine, China-US frictions dominate at G20 summit in Bali

15:25, 14.11.2022 - Discord over Russia’s war on Ukraine and festering tensions between the U.S. and China are proving to be ominous backdrops for world leaders gathering in Indonesia for a summit of the Group of 20 biggest economies starting Tuesday. With recession looming as central banks fight decades-high inflation…

Swedish PM vows firmer stance in search for Turkey’s approval for NATO bid

13:46, 08.11.2022 - Sweden‘s new prime minister vowed on Tuesday a firmer stance on fighting crime and terrorism during a visit to Turkey where he will seek the approval of President Tayyip Erdogan for his country’s bid to join NATO, according to Reuters.  Sweden and Finland applied to join NATO in May in response to Russia’s…

Romania plans to boost Black Sea talks, military procurement

10:35, 26.10.2022 - Romania will speed up defence procurement and intensify talks with Turkey, Bulgaria and Georgia to counter potential spillovers from Russia‘s war in Ukraine towards the Black Sea, the country’s supreme defence council said on Tuesday, according to Reuters. The Black Sea is crucial for the shipment of…

Poland detects leak on key pipeline carrying Russian oil to Europe

11:35, 12.10.2022 - The Polish pipeline operator PERN detected a leak late on Tuesday in one Druzhba pipeline which carries oil from Russia to Europe, the company said in a press statement, according to Politico.  “At the moment, the causes of the incident are not known, the pumping in the damaged line was immediately…

Japan’s restart of nuclear reactors will help Europe’s winter energy supply say IEA chief

16:20, 27.09.2022 - Japan‘s restart of more nuclear power plants would help ease Europe’s energy supply fears during the winter as more liquefied natural gas (LNG) will become available to the global market, the head of the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.   Europe is racing to prepare for…

Three EU leaders urge calm over Putin’s nuclear rhetoric

15:26, 21.09.2022 - President Vladimir Putin‘s latest steps in Russia‘s war against Ukraine show his panic and the European Union will continue supporting Kyiv, three of the bloc’s leaders said on Wednesday, according to Reuters.  The Belgian and Dutch prime ministers and the chairman of all the EU’s 27 national leaders…


