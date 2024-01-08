EU’s Charles Michel downplays criticism of his plan to resign early

Stiri Recomandate

Alina Gorghiu a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din 2023

Ministrul Justiţiei , Alina Gorghiu, a dezvăluit cum arată bilanțul fugarilor din țară. Astfel, în 2023, 1004 persoane private de libertate au fost preluate, în total, de la punctele de trecere a frontierei, dintre care 735 de fugari şi 269 de deţinuţi transferaţi. Alina… [citeste mai departe]

Ultima oră! Școlile și grădinițele din capitală, închise până joi din cauza ninsorii. Ce alte decizii a aprobat CSE

Activitatea instituțiilor educaționale, școli și grădinițe, din Chișinău pe parcursul a două zile, până joi, 11 ianuarie a fost sistată. Decizia a fost… [citeste mai departe]

De ce este SĂNĂTOS să-ți scoți pantofii când intri în casă

Iată 7 motive care dovedesc faptul că descălțatul în holul destinat acestui ritual are și o serie de beneficii legate de igienă, potrivit dozadesanate. 1. Reducerea agenților patogeniDupă cum am menționat, diferite bacterii care provoacă boli se găsesc pe pantofi în cantități… [citeste mai departe]

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extrădat din Germania

Urmărit Internațional pentru Tâlhărie, Un Bărbat din Satu Mare a fost Extradat și Condamnat la 4 Ani și 6 Luni de Închisoare Șapte Persoane Escortate în Țară pentru Executarea Pedepselor – Printre Ele și Tâlharul… [citeste mai departe]

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2: producția ar putea fi amânată până în 2026

Viitorul Volkswagen ID.2 este unul dintre cele mai așteptate modele cu zero emisii, mai ales de clienții care vor o electrică accesibilă. Asta pentru că, potrivit informațiilor oficiale, modelul german ar urma să coste în jur de 25.000 de euro. Numai că,… [citeste mai departe]

Amenzi de la 10.000 la 20.000 lei pentru pangarirea drapelului Romaniei

Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a promulgat, luni, legea care prevede ca incalcarea interdictiei de a adauga pe drapelul Romaniei alte inscriptii si simboluri in afara celor aprobate prin lege se va sanctiona cu amenda de la 10.000 la 20.000 de lei, conform Agerpres.roActul… [citeste mai departe]

Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice

În 2023 jumătate dintre mașinile înmatriculate la noi în țară au fost electrice Sursa articolului: Peste jumătate dintre mașinile noi înmatriculate în 2023 au fost electrice Credit autor: Realitatea De Mures. Source [citeste mai departe]

Investiții de peste 12 miliarde de euro în construcții pe plan național

Institutul Naţional de Statistică a informat că investiţiile nete concretizate în lucrări de construcţii noi au însumat, în primele nouă luni din 2023, peste 74,188 miliarde lei, reprezentând 62,6% din totalul investiţiilor în economia naţională, faţă… [citeste mai departe]

„Aproximativ 300” de locuitori ai Belgorodului, evacuaţi în urma atacurilor ucrainene

”Aproximativ 300” de locuitori au evacuat oraşul rus Belgorod, situat în apropierea frontierei cu Ucraina, ţinta în ultimele zile a mai multor atacuri ucrainene, anunţă guvernatorul regiunii cu acelaşi nume, Vladislav… [citeste mai departe]

Amendă până la 1.500 de lei pentru proprietarii de câini. RCA-ul pentru animale devine obligatoriu

În urma unor incidente tragice în care persoane au fost atacate și chiar ucise de câini periculoși, autoritățile din România au decis să impună o nouă regulă: proprietarii acestor animale sunt acum… [citeste mai departe]


EU’s Charles Michel downplays criticism of his plan to resign early

Publicat:
European Council President Charles Michel downplayed on Sunday criticism of his plan to resign early to run for a seat in the , saying there was plenty of time to choose his successor and the EU had options to avoid , according to Reuters. Michel, a former Belgian prime minister, announced on Saturday […] The post EU’s Charles Michel downplays criticism of his plan to resign early appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

