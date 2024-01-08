EU’s Charles Michel downplays criticism of his plan to resign early

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Czechs mourned the victims of the country’s worst mass shooting as police tightened security around schools and other public buildings across the country on Friday after a student gunman killed 14 people at a university building on Thursday, according to Reuters. At the Charles University headquarters…

- The European Central Bank left interest rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and signalled an early end to its last remaining bond purchase scheme, wrapping up a decade-long experiment in hoovering up debt across the 20-nation eurozone, according to Reuters. The ECB raised interest rates to a record…

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Sunday he will not give up appealing for a humanitarian ceasefire in Gaza, adding that the war undermined the credibility and authority of the Security Council, according to Reuters. Gueterres was speaking at the Doha Forum conference as Washington…

- Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, demanded rapid changes in the operations of Ukraine‘s military medical system as he announced the dismissal of the commander of the medical forces, according to Reuters. Zelenskyy’s move was announced as he met Defence Minister Rustem Umerov, and coincided…

- The number of rail wagons heading to the ports of Ukraine‘s Odesa region continued to rise over the past week thanks to the successful operation of the alternative Black Sea exports corridor, a senior railways official said late on Thursday, according to Reuters. Valeriy Tkachov, deputy director of…

- Germany will deploy four Eurofighter jets to Romania to support NATO‘s air policing mission from the end of November, a security source said, weeks after Russian attacks on Ukrainian Danube River ports, according to Reuters. The attacks, just hundreds of metres from the Romanian border, and drone debris…

- Oil prices surged nearly 2% on Wednesday as tension escalated in the Middle East after hundreds were killed in a blast at a Gaza hospital, sparking concerns about potential oil supply disruptions from the region, according to Reuters. Brent crude futures was up $1.55, or 1.7%, to $91.45 a barrel at…

- Turcia, Romania si Bulgaria vor lucra impreuna impotriva amenintarii minelor plutitoare in Marea Neagra aparute in urma razboiului dintre Rusia si Ucraina, a anuntat miercuri Ministerul turc al Apararii, citat de Reuters. Ministerul de la Ankara nu a oferit detalii despre cum va fi abordata problema…