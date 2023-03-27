European banks shares rise after SVB deal European bank stocks rose for the first time in nearly a week on Monday, bouncing from last week’s declines, after a buyer emerged for large parts of Silicon Valley Bank‘s (SVB) deposits and loans, which helped ease some of the anxiety in the sector, according to Reuters. The STOXX banks index rose 2.3% in early […] The post European banks shares rise after SVB deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

- European stocks fell on Monday and shares of Credit Suisse dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX…

- European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Pan-European STOXX banking index was…

- U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO‘s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a “big mistake”, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit…

- Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas, according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around…

- China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

- Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

- European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Reuters. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.…