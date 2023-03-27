European banks shares rise after SVB deal

Stiri Recomandate

Piatra-Neamț: A dispărut „înfrățirea" cu Ciocana de Chișinău!

Piatra-Neamț: A dispărut „înfrățirea” cu Ciocana de Chișinău!

Despre „operațiunea” administrației publice locale planificată pentru 20-23 aprilie, sub forma unui eveniment internațional important, „cu ocazia semnării protocolului de înfrăţire cu Pretura sectorului Ciocana şi a aniversării a 30 de ani de la semnarea protocoalelor… [citeste mai departe]

Știrea Cititorului: Incompetență și bătaie de joc la buletine în Câmpia Turzii

Știrea Cititorului: Incompetență și bătaie de joc la buletine în Câmpia Turzii

Dacă e nevoie să îți depui actele pentru buletin în Câmpia Turzii trebuie să te înarmezi cu foarte multă râbdare și să îți iei concendiu toată săptămână, potrivit unei cititoare TurdaNews. Aceasta ne povestește despre recenta experiență… [citeste mai departe]

Cod roșu de vânt în Carpații Meridionali

Cod roșu de vânt în Carpații Meridionali

Meteorologii au avertizat că marți vântul o să bată cu putere în Carpații Meridionali. Specialiștii au emis cod roșu.Potrivit Administrației Naționale de Meteorologie, codul roșu va fi în vigoare marți, în intervalul orar 2.00-14.00. Zone afectate de intensificările vântului sunt în Carpații Meridionali. La altitudini… [citeste mai departe]

„Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit"

„Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit”

„Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit" „Deschiderea campaniei de plutărit din acest an a constituit obiectul unei neobosite activităţi din partea unităţii de plutărie din Vatra Dornei. Peste 400.000 lei au fost investiţi în scopul electrificării unor importante lucrări ... [citeste mai departe]

Surpriză: Meciul România – Belarus aduce Arena Fanilor după o pauză de trei ani

Surpriză: Meciul România – Belarus aduce Arena Fanilor după o pauză de trei ani

Suporterii care vor veni la meciul cu Belarus, programat pe Arena Națională, vor avea partea de o supriză. După o absență de trei ani, cauzată de pandemia Covid-19, Arena Fanilor se întoarce, relatează frf.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Formația Rockabil a susținut un concert în memoria fostului tobar Petru Prisăcaru

Formația Rockabil a susținut un concert în memoria fostului tobar Petru Prisăcaru

Formația Rockabil a susținut la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute un concet la Porto Arte în Timișoara, evenimentul fiind dedicat memoriei fostului lor tobar Petru Prisăcaru, care s-a stins din viață săptămâna trecută. „Acest concert îl… [citeste mai departe]

Șocant! Și-a sechestrat și amenințat fiică de doar 4 ani! Copila a fost salvată după o intervenție a mascaților

Șocant! Și-a sechestrat și amenințat fiică de doar 4 ani! Copila a fost salvată după o intervenție a mascaților

Caz șocant într-o localitate din județul Neamț! Un bărbat de 64 de ani și-a sechestrat și amenințat propria fiica de numai 4 ani. Acesta a ținut-o ostatică într-un… [citeste mai departe]

Organizația județeană a PNL Neamț: Echipa PNL Neamț va câştiga alegerile din 2024, este o certitudine!

Organizația județeană a PNL Neamț: Echipa PNL Neamț va câştiga alegerile din 2024, este o certitudine!

Liberalii nemțeni s-au întâlnit joi, pe 23 martie, într-o şedință extinsă a Biroului Politic Județean, care a avut loc la Târgu Neamț, într-o atmosferă destinsă şi optimistă cu privire… [citeste mai departe]

Șoferi prinși că circulau cu peste 200 kilometri la oră, pe A1. Razie a polițiștilor în weekend

Șoferi prinși că circulau cu peste 200 kilometri la oră, pe A1. Razie a polițiștilor în weekend

Acțiune de amploare a polițiștilor de la autostrăzi, în weekend, pe A1. Oamenii legii au desfășurat controale pe tronsonul Marigina-Nădlac și au descoperit mai mulți șoferi care au încălcat normele… [citeste mai departe]

România ar putea rămâne fără MEDICI DE FAMILIE în următorii ani! Criză uriașă

România ar putea rămâne fără MEDICI DE FAMILIE în următorii ani! Criză uriașă

În acest moment sunt aproximativ 10.000 de medici de familie în întreaga țară, însă problema este că cei mai mulți sunt concentrați în marile orașe ale țării.În foarte multe localități nu există nici măcar un medic de familie.… [citeste mai departe]


European banks shares rise after SVB deal

Publicat:
European banks shares rise after SVB deal

European bank stocks rose for the first time in nearly a week on Monday, bouncing from last week’s declines, after a buyer emerged for large parts of ‘s (SVB) deposits and loans, which helped ease some of the anxiety in the sector, according to Reuters. The STOXX banks index rose 2.3% in early […] The post European banks shares rise after SVB deal appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

10:20, 21.03.2023 - Dozens of people were arrested across France after sporadic protests broke out hours after President Emmanuel Macron‘s government narrowly survived a no-confidence motion in parliament on Monday over a deeply unpopular pension reform, according to Reuters. The failure of the vote will be a relief to…

European stocks slide as Credit Suisse buyout fails to soothe investors

11:25, 20.03.2023 - European stocks fell on Monday and shares of Credit Suisse dived more than 60% after UBS agreed to buy the troubled bank in a $3 billion deal, valuing the Swiss lender at just a fraction of its market value and sparking fears of a broader banking crisis, according to Reuters. The pan-European STOXX…

EU finance ministers play down SVB contagion despite banking shares rout

20:55, 13.03.2023 - European finance ministers and the EU’s economics commissioner played down the contagion risk of the collapse of U.S. Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) while European bank shares saw their biggest rout since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, according to Reuters. Pan-European STOXX banking index was…

Biden meets eastern NATO allies after Putin's nuclear warning

18:00, 22.02.2023 - U.S. President Joe Biden met leaders of NATO‘s eastern flank on Wednesday to show support for their security after Moscow suspended a landmark nuclear arms control treaty, which he called a “big mistake”, according to Reuters. Biden arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw late on Monday after a surprise visit…

Russian forces claim gains along Ukraine frontline

12:56, 13.02.2023 - Russia said on Monday its troops had pushed forward a few kilometres along the frontlines in Ukraine, while Kyiv said its forces had repelled Russian attacks in several areas,  according to Reuters. As the first anniversary of the Russian invasion neared, much of the fighting was taking place around…

China willing to restart trade dialogue with Australia after talks

14:15, 06.02.2023 - China‘s commerce minister Wang Wentao said talks held on Monday with Australian counterpart Don Farrell were a key step toward bringing bilateral economic and trade ties back on track, with relations improving after being strained in recent years, according to Reuters. The virtual meeting “represents…

Ford to cut up to 3,200 European jobs, union says, vowing to fight

10:55, 24.01.2023 - Ford Motor Co plans to cut up to 3,200 jobs across Europe and move some product development work to the United States, Germany’s IG Metall union said on Monday, vowing action that would disrupt the carmaker across the continent if the cuts go ahead, according to Reuters. Rising costs for electric vehicle…

European shares rise in first trading session of 2023

10:55, 02.01.2023 - European shares rose in the first trading session of 2023 on Monday after a rough year marred with fears of a recession as central banks hiked rates globally and the Russia-Ukraine war, according to Reuters. The pan-regional STOXX 600 rose 0.5% by 0810 GMT, supported by rate-sensitive technology stocks.…


