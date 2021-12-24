U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Deficitul global de asistente medicale este in crestere, in timp ce varianta Omicron a noului coronavirus se extinde, iar pandemia de Covid-19 intra in al treilea an, anunta Consiliul International al Asistentelor Medicale. Potrivit acestui for, tarile occidentale intensifica recrutarile de personal…

- The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters. Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

- The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…

- Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

- The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters. The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…

- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. “Each country must determine the…

- Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters. The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

- Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…