U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

FOTO: ACCIDENT în giratoriu, la Alba Iulia. Două mașini avariate și un sens giratoriu „spulberat", după neacordare de prioritate

FOTO: ACCIDENT în giratoriu, la Alba Iulia. Două mașini avariate și un sens giratoriu „spulberat”, după neacordare de prioritate

FOTO: ACCIDENT în giratoriu, la Alba Iulia. Două mașini avariate și un sens giratoriu „spulberat”, după neacordare de prioritate… [citeste mai departe]

In Ajunul Craciunului, locuitorii din mai multe zone din municipiul Constanta nu au apa calda si caldura

In Ajunul Craciunului, locuitorii din mai multe zone din municipiul Constanta nu au apa calda si caldura

Constantenii din mai multe zone din municipiul Constnata au ramas fara caldura si apa calda din cauza unor avarii Termoficare. Potrivit unui comunicat al Termoficare Constanta, din cauza unor… [citeste mai departe]

Platformele Covid-19 și Oxigen, premiate de ANFP. „Două platforme resursă în perioada de criză sanitară”

Platformele Covid-19 și Oxigen, premiate de ANFP. „Două platforme resursă în perioada de criză sanitară”

Timișoara a luat premiul întâi al competiției de bune practici „Inovație și calitate în sectorul public”, la categoria „Sănătate comunitară: de la vorbe la fapte”, pentru platformele… [citeste mai departe]

SUA anunță că A AUTORIZAT pastila anti-COVID-19 fabricată de grupul Merck

SUA anunță că A AUTORIZAT pastila anti-COVID-19 fabricată de grupul Merck

Pastila anti-COVID-19 dezvoltată de grupul farmaceutic Merck, care se adresează adulţilor din grupele de mare risc, a fost autorizată în regim de urgenţă de Agenţia pentru alimente şi medicamente din Statele Unite (FDA), la o zi după autorizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul Ghervazen Longher, ajutorul lui Moș Crăciun la împărțirea darurilor copiilor din comunitățile de polonezi (FOTO)

Deputatul Ghervazen Longher, ajutorul lui Moș Crăciun la împărțirea darurilor copiilor din comunitățile de polonezi (FOTO)

Acțiunea „Vine, vine Moș Crăciun” este o acțiune dedicată copiilor și vârstnicilor cu scopul de a aduce bucurie în pragul sărbătorii Crăciunului. … [citeste mai departe]

Program prelungit la Serviciul de Pașapoarte Argeș

Program prelungit la Serviciul de Pașapoarte Argeș

Programul Serviciului Public Comunitar de Pașapoarte Argeș a fost adaptat cu două ore în plus, zilnic. În perioada 27 decembrie- 31 decembrie 2021, ghișeele Serviciului Public Comunitar de Pașapoarte Argeș vor fi deschise de la ora 8.30 până la ora 18.00 pentru a fi evitată aglomerația. Măsura vine… [citeste mai departe]

Accidente pe drumurile acoperite de zăpadă, mașini derapate sau răsturnate la Dej

Accidente pe drumurile acoperite de zăpadă, mașini derapate sau răsturnate la Dej

Zăpada care s-a depus în ultimele ore pe drumurile din județul Cluj, graba șoferilor și neatenția la volan provoacă accidente rutiere. Un autoturism s-a răsturnat la ieșirea din Dej spre Baia Mare vineri dimineață. Aici au intervenit… [citeste mai departe]

Ediție specială „Bravo, ai stil Celebrities” de Crăciun. Ipostaza inedită în care apare Victor Slav

Ediție specială „Bravo, ai stil Celebrities” de Crăciun. Ipostaza inedită în care apare Victor Slav

În seara de Crăciun, gala „Bravo, ai stil! Celebrities”, difuzată de la 22:00, la Kanal D, vine cu o ediție specială care celebrează o seară de poveste, cu momente artistice, distracție,… [citeste mai departe]

GALERIE FOTO. Elefanții au jucat rolul lui Moș Crăciun pentru copiii de la o școală din Thailanda

GALERIE FOTO. Elefanții au jucat rolul lui Moș Crăciun pentru copiii de la o școală din Thailanda

Mai mulţi elefanţi din Thailanda, purtând pălării de Moş Crăciun şi măşti sanitare, au împărţit elevilor de la o şcoală gel dezinfectant pentru mâini, măşti şi baloane, în cadrul unei tradiţii de… [citeste mai departe]

STUDIU: Cât costă o oră de parcare în capitalele Europei, comparativ cu București

STUDIU: Cât costă o oră de parcare în capitalele Europei, comparativ cu București

Aglomerarea marilor orașe cu mașini, în special a capitalelor, a determinat ca numărul locurilor de parcare să fie din ce în ce mai puține. Mai mult, în locurile special amenajate și destul de des populate, sunt impuse deja taxe… [citeste mai departe]


U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

Publicat:
U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022

will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the said on Thursday, according to  Reuters. “The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity,” it said in a […] The post U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Este criza mondiala de asistente medicale. Peste 100.000 au murit, iar 30% vor sa demisioneze

09:05, 12.12.2021 - Deficitul global de asistente medicale este in crestere, in timp ce varianta Omicron a noului coronavirus se extinde, iar pandemia de Covid-19 intra in al treilea an, anunta Consiliul International al Asistentelor Medicale. Potrivit acestui for, tarile occidentale intensifica recrutarile de personal…

EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation

18:16, 17.11.2021 - The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters.  Failure to comply could result in fines of up…

Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine

14:56, 10.11.2021 - The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…

European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring

15:26, 04.11.2021 - Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…

Lawmakers ask EU to act as ‘bridge builder’ between countries at COP26

17:16, 21.10.2021 - The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters.  The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…

IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt

16:40, 07.10.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters.  “Each country must determine the…

Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes

11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters.  The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…

France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing

13:25, 30.09.2021 - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters.  Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…


