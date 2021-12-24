U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022Publicat:
The United States will allow its consular officers to waive in-person interviews for H-1B and other certain non-immigrant visa applicants through next year to help reduce visa wait times, the State Department said on Thursday, according to Reuters. “The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in profound reductions in the department’s visa processing capacity,” it said in a […] The post U.S. to allow waiving of in-person interviews for H-1B, other visas through 2022 appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Este criza mondiala de asistente medicale. Peste 100.000 au murit, iar 30% vor sa demisioneze
09:05, 12.12.2021 - Deficitul global de asistente medicale este in crestere, in timp ce varianta Omicron a noului coronavirus se extinde, iar pandemia de Covid-19 intra in al treilea an, anunta Consiliul International al Asistentelor Medicale. Potrivit acestui for, tarile occidentale intensifica recrutarile de personal…
EU proposes law preventing import of goods linked to deforestation
18:16, 17.11.2021 - The European Commission proposed a law on Wednesday aimed at preventing the import of commodities linked to deforestation by requiring companies to prove their global supply chains are not contributing to the destruction of forests, according to Reuters. Failure to comply could result in fines of up…
Google loses EU court fight over $2.8bln antitrust fine
14:56, 10.11.2021 - The EU’s General Court ruled Wednesday that the European Commission was right in fining Google E2.42bln ($2.8 billion) for an antirust breach, according to Reuters. The bloc’s competition chief, Margrethe Vestager sanctioned the world’s most popular internet search engine in 2017 for favouring its own…
European prosecutors arrest four in probe of suspected tax crime ring
15:26, 04.11.2021 - Authorities have arrested four people in the Czech Republic, Romania and Slovakia on suspicion of forming a tax evasion crime ring in Germany, European prosecutors said on Thursday, adding E23 million worth of assets had been seized, according to Reuters. “The main suspects organised a so-called value-added…
Lawmakers ask EU to act as ‘bridge builder’ between countries at COP26
17:16, 21.10.2021 - The European Parliament on Thursday urged the EU to step up its diplomatic outreach to secure tougher commitments to fight climate change at the upcoming COP26 summit and backed the bloc’s negotiating position for the talks, according to Reuters. The United Nations summit, which runs from October 31…
IMF urges governments to make fiscal plans to tame pandemic debt
16:40, 07.10.2021 - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday that governments should start planning a return to more sustainable budgets with policies that win the trust of investors, after unprecedented fiscal stimulus to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Reuters. “Each country must determine the…
Romania introduces restrictions to stem COVID-19 case rise, boost vaccine intakes
11:25, 01.10.2021 - Romania‘s government introduced new progressive restrictions on Thursday evening to stem a rise in new coronavirus infections, including making mask-wearing mandatory outside but opted to keep schools open, according to Reuters. The number of new COVID-19 infections in Romania reached 12,032 on Thursday,…
France’s Sarkozy gets 1-year jail term for illegal campaign financing
13:25, 30.09.2021 - Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy was handed a one-year prison sentence by a Paris court on Thursday after being found guilty of illegal campaign financing over his failed 2012 re-election bid, according to Reuters. Sarkozy, 66, is unlikely to go to jail. He is expected to appeal the sentence,…