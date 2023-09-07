Southeast Asians wary of new conflicts as big powers join ASEAN summit

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, according to Reuters. Russia quit the deal in July – a…

- A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). “Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian…

- Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

- Britain said on Thursday it was weighing how to respond to a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit some tech investments in China, adding it was continuing to assess potential national security risks, according to Reuters. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that authorizes the U.S.…

- Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

- Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and…

- The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to a historic high on Thursday and kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop, according to Reuters. Thursday’s hike, the ninth in a row, increases the rate that the ECB…

- Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…