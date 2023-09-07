Southeast Asians wary of new conflicts as big powers join ASEAN summit

Stiri Recomandate

DNA: Buletin de presa iulie-august 2023

DNA: Buletin de presa iulie-august 2023

Biroul de Informare si Relatii Publice a intocmit o sinteza a cauzelor finalizate de procurorii anticoruptie in lunileiulie si august 2023, altele decat cele deja mediatizate prin intermediul comunicatelor de presa: 1. Procurorii din cadrul Directiei Nationale Anticoruptie ndash; Sectia de combatere a infractiunilor asimilate… [citeste mai departe]

VIDEO – A început montarea celor 200 de stâlpi ce vor susține structura noii clădiri a Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Bistrița

VIDEO – A început montarea celor 200 de stâlpi ce vor susține structura noii clădiri a Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Bistrița

Munca este în toi pe șantierul din zona Spitalului Clinic Județean de Urgență Bistrița. A început montarea celor 200… [citeste mai departe]

Incendiu uriaș la o fermă din Tulcea: 14 păsări au ars

Incendiu uriaș la o fermă din Tulcea: 14 păsări au ars

În această dimineață, în jurul orei 08:30, dispeceratul Inspectoratului pentru Situații de Urgență “Delta” al județului Tulcea a fost sesizat la numărul unic de urgență 112 , despre producerea unui incendiu la un adăpost de animale din localitatea Măcin, [citeste mai departe]

Femeie trimisă în arest la domiciliu, într-un caz de trafic de droguri, s-a apucat din nou de afaceri

Femeie trimisă în arest la domiciliu, într-un caz de trafic de droguri, s-a apucat din nou de afaceri

Polițiștii Brigăzii de Combatere a Criminalității Organizate Cluj, împreună cu procurorii D.I.I.C.O.T. – Serviciul Teritorial Cluj, au documentat activitatea infracțională a unei persoane bănuite… [citeste mai departe]

Dan Negru, despre educația pe care le-o oferă copiilor săi: „Nu-i vreau elite, nu-i vreau plecați la studii în străinătate” INTERVIU

Dan Negru, despre educația pe care le-o oferă copiilor săi: „Nu-i vreau elite, nu-i vreau plecați la studii în străinătate” INTERVIU

Dan Negru este unul dintre cei mai cunoscuți și apreciați prezentatori TV din România, însă întotdeauna și-a ținut… [citeste mai departe]

(VIDEO) „Acuma trebuie să bubuie!”. Atacuri din Ucraina filmate în direct de pe malul românesc

(VIDEO) „Acuma trebuie să bubuie!”. Atacuri din Ucraina filmate în direct de pe malul românesc

Localnicii din Chilia Veche, Tulcea și Galați văd în direct atacurile cu drone de pe teritoriul Ucrainei, iar acum au început să apară și filmări făcute de români. „De când mă știu nu am văzut așa ceva.… [citeste mai departe]

Tesla: două milioane de mașini electrice produse în China

Tesla: două milioane de mașini electrice produse în China

Constructorul american de mașini electrice a anunțat că uzina sa de la Shanghai a reușit să atingă borna de 2 milioane de mașini produse. Uzina Gigafactory 3, așa cum este cunoscută oficial, a fost construită în 2019 și și-a început activitatea la sfârșitul aceluiași an. În prezent,… [citeste mai departe]

În timp ce în România este pe minus, Novomatic raportează bunăstare în primele 6 luni din 2023

În timp ce în România este pe minus, Novomatic raportează bunăstare în primele 6 luni din 2023

Novomatic a raportat venituri în creștere cu 20%, în prima jumătate a anului 2023. Compania austriacă a publicat raportul pentru prima jumătate a anului 2023 care arată că veniturile au crescut până la… [citeste mai departe]

Un procuror american îl va inculpa pe fiul lui Biden pentru deţinere ilegală de armă de foc

Un procuror american îl va inculpa pe fiul lui Biden pentru deţinere ilegală de armă de foc

Procurorul special care îl anchetează pe fiul preşedintelui american Joe Biden, Hunter, şi-a anunţat intenţia de a-l inculpa pentru deţinere ilegală de armă de foc, potrivit documentelor judiciare făcute publice… [citeste mai departe]

Drona rusească prăbușită în România era probabil de spionaj (surse)

Drona rusească prăbușită în România era probabil de spionaj (surse)

  Drona care a fost găsită la Ceatalchioi nu avea încărcătură explozivă și e posibil să fi fost folosită pentru spionaj, au declarat pentru Digi24.ro surse implicate în ancheta demarată de autoritățile românești. &nbs [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Southeast Asians wary of new conflicts as big powers join ASEAN summit

Publicat:
Southeast Asians wary of new conflicts as big powers join ASEAN summit

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called on world leaders on Thursday to defuse tensions as they met at a Southeast Asian-hosted summit to focus on security and trade against a backdrop of intensifying big-power rivalries, according to Reuters. U.S. , , and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov joined the summit […] The post wary of new conflicts as big powers join ASEAN summit appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

UN chief sends Russia bid to revive Black Sea grain deal

11:45, 01.09.2023 - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that he had sent Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov “a set of concrete proposals” aimed at reviving a deal that allowed the safe export of Ukrainian grain via the Black Sea, according to Reuters. Russia quit the deal in July – a…

Russian missile hits hotel used by UN in Zaporizhzhia -officials

10:50, 11.08.2023 - A Russian missile struck a hotel in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Thursday evening, leaving one dead and 16 injured, Ukrainian officials said, according to Reuters. National police said an Iskander missile hit the city at 7:20 p.m. (1620 GMT). “Zaporizhzhia. The city suffers daily from Russian…

Ukraine announces ‘humanitarian corridor’ for ships stuck in Black Sea ports

16:05, 10.08.2023 - Ukraine announced a “humanitarian corridor” on Thursday to let dozens of cargo ships trapped in its ports since the outbreak of war last year sail into the Black Sea, where shipping routes are under scrutiny since Russia quit a deal to allow grain exports, according to Reuters. At least initially, the…

UK considers response to US ban on tech investments in China

12:20, 10.08.2023 - Britain said on Thursday it was weighing how to respond to a decision by U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit some tech investments in China, adding it was continuing to assess potential national security risks, according to Reuters. Biden signed an executive order on Wednesday that authorizes the U.S.…

Romania to clear 30 ships from Ukrainian river ports by Friday

16:55, 03.08.2023 - Romania said on Thursday it will clear customs for up to 30 ships waiting to enter Romania from Ukrainian ports on the Danube River over the next two days, a sign that trade has not halted despite a Russian attack on Ukraine‘s main river port, according to Reuters. Ukraine is one of the world’s top…

Swedish PM ‘extremely worried’ what could happen if further Koran burnings go ahead

10:30, 28.07.2023 - Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is “extremely worried” about the consequences if more demonstrations go ahead in which the Koran is desecrated, he said on Thursday, amid growing Muslim anger at a series of attacks on Islam’s holy book, according to Reuters. Attacks on the Koran in Sweden and…

ECB raises key rate to historic high, keeps options open

16:15, 27.07.2023 - The European Central Bank raised its deposit rate to a historic high on Thursday and kept its options open on whether more increases will be needed to bring down inflation against a worsening economic backdrop, according to Reuters. Thursday’s hike, the ninth in a row, increases the rate that the ECB…

Poland says EU should help pay for border security amid Wagner fears

12:55, 29.06.2023 - Poland expects the European Union to help it fund measures to strengthen its eastern border, a deputy minister said on Thursday, after Warsaw announced a tightening of security due to concerns over the presence of the Wagner group in Belarus, according to Reuters. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 septembrie 2023
USD 4.624
EUR 4.9615
CHF 5.1945
GBP 5.8043
CAD 3.385
XAU 286.101
JPY 3.1356
CNY 0.6328
AED 1.2589
AUD 2.9534
MDL 0.2588
BGN 2.5367

Urmareste stirile pe: