Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

Peste 55% progres fizic de execuție a lucrărilor din cadrul contractului CL-7 – „EXTINDERE ȘI REABILITARE SISTEM DE ALIMENTARE CU APĂ ȘI  SISTEM DE CANALIZARE MENAJERĂ ÎN MUNICIPIUL CÂMPIA TURZII”

 … [citeste mai departe]

Surse diplomatice: Rusia a comandat sute de drone și rachete balistice din Iran

Rusia a comandat sute de drone şi rachete balistice din Iran, potrivit unei surse diplomatice de la Naţiunile Unite, transmite miercuri DPA și Agerpres . "Ştim că Iranul intenţionează să-şi sporească, în cantităţi semnificative, livrările de

Roxana Iliescu acuză administrația Fritz de incompetență și nepăsare

Consilierul local timișorean Roxana Iliescu acuză din nou administrația Fritz de lipsă de implicare și incompetență. Acuzațiile vin după ce a vizitat zona Clăbucet, acolo unde mai multe garaje trebuiau demolate și înlocuite în peisaj cu noi parcări și

O sobă defectă a băgat în spital trei copii, intoxicați cu monoxid de carbon: În ce stare se află micuții

Trei copii în vârstă de 10, 6 și respectiv 3 ani, au ajuns la spital în urma intoxicației cu monoxid de carbon emanat de la soba din locuință. Cazul a avut loc în dimineața zilei

Politehnica Femina, în optimile de finală ale Cupei după o victorie în Calea Aradului. Alb-violetele sunt în Serbia pentru un meci special

Politehnica Timişoara, formaţia feminină, a încheiat meciurile oficiale din 2022 cu zero goluri încasate în noul sezon.

Forța de muncă calificată, o mare problemă în Maramureș. Meseriile noi care au apărut

Și Maramureșul, la fel ca alte județe din țară, se confruntă cu o criză de forță de muncă calificată. Și este din ce în ce mai evident acest lucru, angajatorii reușind să găsească tot mai greu oameni calificați. Pe de

3.4-magnitude quake hits Buzau County on Wednesday morning

A 3.4-magnitude earthquake hit Romania on Wednesday morning, at 03:49hrs local, in the Vrancea seismic zone, Buzau County, according to the National Earth Physics Research and Development Institute (INCDFP), told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro

Robert Negoiță, acuzații la adresa lui Nicușor Dan: Primăria Generală nu ne lasă. Ne este afectată viaţa tuturor

Municipalitatea blochează proiectele Primăriei Sectorului 3 de fluidizare a traficului, a declarat, miercuri, edilul Robert Negoiţă. Fii la curent cu cele mai

„…. dar să nu se schimbe nimic”

 Comoditatea lui „lasă că merge și așa" pare a fi un principiu de muncă și viață al poporului român! Rezistența acerbă la orice schimbare, inclusiv cele evident avantajoase (benefice personal!) este generată de frica de nou, de o competiție într-o zonă puțin cunoscută și de pierderea

Digi24: GALERIE FOTO Un „răsărit” de Pământ, văzut de pe orbita Lunii. Ultimele poze făcute de Orion, înainte de întoarcerea acasă

Nava spațială Orion a NASA a mai făcut câteva fotografii de pe orbita Lunii, în a 20-a zi a misiunii Artemis I, înainte


Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory

Publicat:
Poland is preparing to deploy the air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland.

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro  

