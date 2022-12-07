Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territoryPublicat:
Poland is preparing to deploy the German Patriot air defense system on its territory, after Berlin refused to place this system in Ukraine, Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Twitter, according to Reuters. Germany last month offered Poland the Patriot system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland. […] The post Poland will place German Patriot missiles on its territory appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
