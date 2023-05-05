NATO drills sharpen submarine-hunt skills in Russia’s backyard

Stiri Recomandate

Piaţa asigurărilor a atins în 2022 un nivel record al subscrierilor, de 16,5 mld. lei, după ce prăbuşirea City Insurance a dus preţurile la cele mai înalte niveluri. Topul asigurătorilor în 2022. Piaţa asigurărilor… [citeste mai departe]

Mai mulți pacienți internați la Institutul de Psihiatrie „Socola” Iași acuză că au fost… [citeste mai departe]

Un nou atac într-o școală din Belgrad. O fostă elevă a rănit un profesor și o altă fată care învăța într-un liceu privat.  O fată în vârstă de 16 ani a rănit cu un cuțit o elevă de 15 ani și un… [citeste mai departe]

Potrivit ultimelor evaluări, seismul de vineri dimineață din centrul Japoniei a avut o magnitudine mai mare decât cea de 6,3 grade Richter, anunțată inițial, ea fiind în realitate de 6,5 grade. Un bilanț al victimelor de vineri seară – tot provizoriu – anunță… [citeste mai departe]

INCREDIBIL… Polițiștii de frontieră din Punctul de Trecere a Frontierei Albița au descoperit uimiți la controlul de frontieră, unde au și indisponibilizat, pentru continuarea cercetărilor, un autoturism marca Toyota Prius V, care figura în bazele de date germane ca fiind suspect de a fi clonat. Totul… [citeste mai departe]

În timpul transmisiunii în direct, Cosmin Stan s-a apropiat de Rege în încercarea de a vorbi cu el. La întrebarea corespondentului Știrilor PRO TV: „Majestatea Voastră, aveți un mesaj pentru România?“,… [citeste mai departe]

Boxerul român Flavius Biea a câştigat centura vacantă de campion mondial IBA la categoria mijlocie, după ce l-a învins la puncte pe argentinianul Juan Jose Velasco, vineri seara, într-un meci desfăşurat pe durata a 12 reprize, într-o… [citeste mai departe]

Pentru participarea la Festivalul Diskoteka 2023, biletele… [citeste mai departe]

CULTURĂ… Cristina Vizitiu, șefa Direcției de Cultură a Primăriei Bârlad, a solicitat pentru ședința extraordinară din 5 mai a.c., actualizarea… [citeste mai departe]

Conducerea Universității Cluj a anunțat vineri că Artur Manuel de Sousa „Nene” Reis, scouter care i-a descoperit printre alții pe Radamel Falcao, Antoine… [citeste mai departe]


NATO drills sharpen submarine-hunt skills in Russia’s backyard

NATO drills sharpen submarine-hunt skills in Russia’s backyard

NATO is stepping up monitoring of submarines after the defense alliance warned that Moscow is mapping and US critical underwater assets, according to Bloomberg. Allies of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization have spent much of the last 12 days scouring the seas off the coasts of Norway and Iceland for a fictitious enemy […] The post NATO drills sharpen submarine-hunt skills in Russia’s backyard appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

