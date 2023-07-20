Frans Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election

Frans Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch electionPublicat:
EU Green Deal chief Frans Timmermans will leave the European Commission to run in the Dutch election, local media reported on Thursday, according to Politico. The Netherlands will head to the polls in November. Long-time Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced his departure from politics earlier this month following his government's collapse. Members of Timmermans' Labor Party recently voted to
Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro
