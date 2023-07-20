Frans Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Germany‘s government will Thursday unveil its first China strategy as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on companies to “de-risk” and reduce dependencies on Beijing, according to Politico. The strategy, which is planned to be adopted by Cabinet and presented to the public on Thursday, is eagerly…

- The Netherlands will foster the military capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova by investing an additional E8 million into a NATO fund, outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA/EPP) announced during the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.…

- European Union leaders will on Thursday debate the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow’s invasion, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what…

- The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree in EU-mediated crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday on efforts to end weeks of violence in predominantly Serb areas of northern Kosovo, according to Euractiv. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s premier Albin Kurti were summoned for crisis…

- The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s push to outsource asylum applications to the Hungarian embassies in Belgrade and Kyiv is a breach of EU law, according to Politico. The EU’s top court has once again reprimanded Hungary over its migration…

- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that next month’s NATO summit should focus on strengthening Ukraine’s military power instead of opening a process for the country to join the transatlantic alliance, according to Politico. In a speech to lawmakers in the Bundestag, Scholz urged fellow NATO…

- The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates to their highest level in over 20 years on Thursday, even though the eurozone has slipped into recession, according to Politico. Analysts and investors bet that policymakers will deliver another 0.25 percentage point hike, taking the key deposit…

- Europe got closer to a full-on ban on facial recognition in public spaces and reining in ChatGPT after lawmakers adopted a strengthened version of the EU‘s artificial intelligence rulebook on Thursday, according to Politico. Members of the European Parliament in the internal market and civil liberties…