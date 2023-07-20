Frans Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election

Stiri Recomandate

Prețul grâului a explodat după ce Rusia a amenințat navele care se îndreaptă către Ucraina

Prețul grâului a explodat după ce Rusia a amenințat navele care se îndreaptă către Ucraina

Preţul grâului şi-a continuat joi creşterea, ducând la 13% saltul înregistrat în ultimele trei zile, după ce SUA au avertizat că Rusia a amplasat noi mine în apropierea porturilor ucrainene, transmite Bloomberg.… [citeste mai departe]

Furtuni severe în nordul Italiei: 110 persoane, rănite (video)

Furtuni severe în nordul Italiei: 110 persoane, rănite (video)

Furtuni severe în nordul Italiei: 110 persoane, rănite (video)Circa 110 persoane au fost rănite după ce nordul Italiei a fost lovit de furtuni severe în timpul nopţii, informează DPA, informează Agerpres. CITESTE SI Caniculă în Grecia: Toate siturile arheologice, parţial… [citeste mai departe]

Schimbări pe piața produselor de tutun. Țigările și dispozitivele electronice vor fi etichetate. Ce vor conține mesajele

Schimbări pe piața produselor de tutun. Țigările și dispozitivele electronice vor fi etichetate. Ce vor conține mesajele

Guvernul a aprobat, joi, ordonanţa care prevede că produsele din tutun cu o aromă caracteristică sau care conţin arome în oricare dintre componentele… [citeste mai departe]

Cum alegi cele mai frumoase cadouri pentru nași? – Sfaturi și idei geniale

Cum alegi cele mai frumoase cadouri pentru nași? – Sfaturi și idei geniale

„Când dăruiești un cadou, oricât de neînsemnat ar fi el, dacă îl dăruiești din toată inima, valorează enorm!” - Așa este,însă de cele mai multe ori, alegerea unui cadou pentru nași nepoate pune în dificultate...Se spune că doar cei mai buni prieteni… [citeste mai departe]

Autostrada Unirii: A fost desemnat constructorul pentru tronsonul Leghin - Târgu Neamț

Autostrada Unirii: A fost desemnat constructorul pentru tronsonul Leghin - Târgu Neamț

Autostrada A8 ar urma să unească Târgu Mureș de Iași și Ungheni, cu o lungime totală de aproximativ 320 de kilometri. Cu alte cuvinte, ar urma să unească Transilvania de Moldova. Acum a fost desemnat constructorul (UMB) pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Fiul rusului care a creat drona ucigașă Lancet locuiește la Londra, într-un apartament de lux de lângă Buckingham, și lucrează pentru ONU în probleme de dezarmare

Fiul rusului care a creat drona ucigașă Lancet locuiește la Londra, într-un apartament de lux de lângă Buckingham, și lucrează pentru ONU în probleme de dezarmare

Lavrenti, 25 de ani, fiul lui Aleksandr Zaharov, proprietarul… [citeste mai departe]

AUR cere demisia ministrului de Externe Luminița Odobescu: „A semnat o declarație pe ascuns”

AUR cere demisia ministrului de Externe Luminița Odobescu: „A semnat o declarație pe ascuns”

Liderul AUR - Claudiu Târziu cere demisia ministrului de Externe Luminița Odobescu. Reacția liderului de partid a venit după ce România a semnat o declarație comună de sprijin pentru comunitatea LGBTQ+ din… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban vrea un TGV Budapesta-București realizat cu tehnologie europeană. Kelemen Hunor: „Francezii sunt cei mai buni”

Viktor Orban vrea un TGV Budapesta-București realizat cu tehnologie europeană. Kelemen Hunor: „Francezii sunt cei mai buni”

Realizarea trenului de mare viteză TGV care să lege București de Budapesta, subiect discutat recent de Marcel Ciolacu și Viktor Orban, ar însemna… [citeste mai departe]

S-au confiscat peste 100 metri cubi de lemne

S-au confiscat peste 100 metri cubi de lemne

Polițiștii au întreprins mai multe acțiuni pentru prevenirea și combaterea activităților ilegale din domeniul depozitării, expedierii, circulației și comercializării lemnului. În perioada 18 – 19 iulie, oamenii legii au constatat mai multe probleme. A fost verificată și controlată o societate comercială și s-au… [citeste mai departe]

Centru de colectare de la persoane fizice – un nou concept!

Centru de colectare de la persoane fizice – un nou concept!

Campaniile de colectare a deșeurilor – primăvară, toamnă, textile, periculoase și respectiv deșeuri voluminoase vor fi reluate cel mai probabil din 2024.Acestea sunt deosebit de așteptate fiind o reală problemă pentru populația orașului, dar mai ales pentru populația care locuiește… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Frans Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election

Publicat:
Frans Timmermans to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election

EU chief will leave the to run in the Dutch election, local media reported on Thursday, according to Politico.   will head to the polls in November. Long-time announced his departure from politics earlier this month following his government’s collapse.  Members of Timmermans’ recently voted to […] The post to leave Brussels to run in Dutch election appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Germany will adopt China strategy to reduce reliance on Beijing

12:30, 12.07.2023 - Germany‘s government will Thursday unveil its first China strategy as part of an effort to ramp up pressure on companies to “de-risk” and reduce dependencies on Beijing, according to Politico. The strategy, which is planned to be adopted by Cabinet and presented to the public on Thursday, is eagerly…

Dutch to boost military capacities of eastern European partners

08:40, 12.07.2023 - The Netherlands will foster the military capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Georgia and the Republic of Moldova by investing an additional E8 million into a NATO fund, outgoing Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra (CDA/EPP) announced during the NATO summit in Vilnius on Tuesday, according to Euractiv.…

EU leaders to debate Russia mutiny, pledge support for Ukraine

10:10, 29.06.2023 - European Union leaders will on Thursday debate the repercussions of the aborted mutiny in Russia as they pledge further support for Ukraine in its war against Moscow’s invasion, according to Reuters. At a summit in Brussels, the leaders will also talk with NATO boss Jens Stoltenberg and discuss what…

No breakthrough at EU crisis talks with Kosovo, Serbia leaders

09:31, 23.06.2023 - The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo failed to agree in EU-mediated crisis talks in Brussels on Thursday on efforts to end weeks of violence in predominantly Serb areas of northern Kosovo, according to Euractiv. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic and Kosovo’s premier Albin Kurti were summoned for crisis…

Hungarian law forcing migrants to seek asylum abroad is illegal, top EU court rules

14:36, 22.06.2023 - The European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruled Thursday that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s push to outsource asylum applications to the Hungarian embassies in Belgrade and Kyiv is a breach of EU law, according to Politico. The EU’s top court has once again reprimanded Hungary over its migration…

Scholz to NATO: Focus on boosting Ukraine’s military power, not membership

14:30, 22.06.2023 - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Thursday that next month’s NATO summit should focus on strengthening Ukraine’s military power instead of opening a process for the country to join the transatlantic alliance, according to Politico. In a speech to lawmakers in the Bundestag, Scholz urged fellow NATO…

ECB set to hike rates again, but the peak is in sight

09:06, 14.06.2023 - The European Central Bank is set to raise interest rates to their highest level in over 20 years on Thursday, even though the eurozone has slipped into recession, according to Politico. Analysts and investors bet that policymakers will deliver another 0.25 percentage point hike, taking the key deposit…

Facial-recognition ban gets lawmakers’ backing in AI Act vote

15:15, 11.05.2023 - Europe got closer to a full-on ban on facial recognition in public spaces and reining in ChatGPT after lawmakers adopted a strengthened version of the EU‘s artificial intelligence rulebook on Thursday, according to Politico. Members of the European Parliament in the internal market and civil liberties…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 iulie 2023
USD 4.4061
EUR 4.9403
CHF 5.133
GBP 5.69
CAD 3.3561
XAU 280.71
JPY 3.1596
CNY 0.614
AED 1.1996
AUD 3.0105
MDL 0.25
BGN 2.5259

Urmareste stirile pe: